You are here

  • Home
  • UAE, Israel and US say peace accord will prevent future conflicts

Opinion

Yossi Mekelberg

Israel and the UAE show they mean business

Read article

UAE, Israel and US say peace accord will prevent future conflicts

Israeli National Security Advisor Meir Ben-Shabbat, US president's senior adviser Jared Kushner and UAE's National Security Adviser Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed hold a meeting in Abu Dhabi. (WAM)
Short Url

https://arab.news/mkjw4

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

UAE, Israel and US say peace accord will prevent future conflicts

  • Abu Dhabi crown prince says UAE still wants Palestinian state with East Jerusalem capital
  • UAE and Israel to discuss cooperation in fields from aviation to health and tourism
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: The peace accord between Israel and the UAE is a “courageous step” toward a more stable and prosperous Middle East, officials from the two countries and the US said.
The agreement reached earlier this month was cemented on Monday during a visit by an Israeli and American delegation to the Emirates.
On a historic day, the first commercial flight from Israel to the UAE landed in Abu Dhabi.

Opinion

This section contains relevant reference points, placed in (Opinion field)

Passengers on board included US President Donald Trump’s senior Middle East adviser Jared Kushner and Israel’s national security adviser Meir Ben-Shabbat.
“The accord reached between the United States, Israel and the United Arab Emirates on Aug. 13, 2020 is a courageous step toward a more stable, integrated and prosperous Middle East,” a joint statement from the three nations said. 
“It carries with it the promise of new bridges that will serve to de-escalate existing conflicts and prevent future conflicts.”
The statement came shortly after Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed said the UAE was committed to a Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital.
He said the deal to establish full relations with Israel in exchange for Israel removing the threat of annexing Palestinian land in the occupied West Bank, was a sovereign decision in favor of peace.
“Peace is a strategic choice, but not at the expense of the Palestinian cause,” he said according to Al Arabiya.
In the joint statement, the UAE, Israel and the US urged Palestinian leaders to “reengage with their Israeli counterparts in discussions aimed at achieving peace.”
On Tuesday, the parties will discuss cooperation in investment, finance, health, space, aviation, foreign policy, and tourism and culture.
“The result will be broad cooperation between two of the region’s most innovative and dynamic economies,” the statement said.
Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu invited a delegation from the UAE to visit Israel.
“We will welcome them with a red carpet, like they welcomed us,” Netanyahu said.
Since the agreement was announced, Israel and the UAE have opened phone lines and held discussions between various ministries and officials.
On Saturday, the UAE abolished a boycott law, which means UAE companies and individuals can now trade directly with Israel.
In reaching the agreement, the UAE has become only the third Arab country to have relations with Israel after Egypt and Jordan.

Topics: UAE-Israel relations UAE Israel Jared Kushner Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan

Related

Update photos
Middle-East
US-Israeli delegation lands in Abu Dhabi on historic flight
Middle-East
Kushner hopes for more Arab, Muslim partners for Israel ahead of UAE visit

INTERVIEW: Political actors must be transparent, held accountable: ex-Lebanon FM Nassif Hitti

Nassif Hitti
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Lelia Mezher

INTERVIEW: Political actors must be transparent, held accountable: ex-Lebanon FM Nassif Hitti

  • Nassif Hitti resigned as minister of foreign affairs in August, saying that the country risked becoming a failed state
  • He says a new government must be immediately formed, with a plan of action and a clear road map
Updated 5 min 23 sec ago
Lelia Mezher

BEIRUT: Lebanon finally saw the light on Nov. 22, 1945, almost 25 years after the declaration of Greater Lebanon by Gen. Henri Gouraud.

That same year, it became a founding member of the UN. In 1947, one of its most brilliant politicians, Charles Malek, helped draft the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, alongside Rene Cassin, Peng Chung Chang, and John Humphrey, under the leadership of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s widow, Eleanor.

This golden age has now become a pipe dream in the view of many. The Lebanon of 2020 is nothing less than a failed state, a country that, according to its former Minister of Foreign Affairs Nassif Hitti, “is the least regionally and internationally influential and the most influenced by foreign powers.”

In an exclusive interview with Arab News en Francais, Hitti, a diplomat, academic and former minister of foreign affairs and emigrant, said the date of September 1 certainly has a “sentimental” dimension related to “the importance of the creation of this entity” that became the modern Lebanon.

On the other hand, the Greater Lebanon proclamation centenary comes at a time when Lebanon must be prevented from “sinking like the Titanic.”

He added: “A confrontation with the current authorities is more than necessary today. You have to show will and foresight. These elements are essential in a country where nearly 52 percent of the population lives below the poverty threshold and where, instead of social uplift, there is now social decline.

“We must have the mindset and go for it. To say that we are a country of coexistence is no longer enough. Today everything is politicized. Structural and comprehensive political, economic, and financial reforms are needed and must be initiated. Time is our sworn enemy.”

According to Hitti, a government must be immediately formed, with a plan of action and a roadmap with a clear agenda. “Political actors must be transparent and held accountable.”

What about France’s role in Lebanon, as French President Emmanuel Macron visits Lebanon for the second time in less than two months? Is not the French intervention mainly driven by the historical link that exists between the two countries?

“There is certainly a sentimental dimension. For Paris, we must save this country, a model of coexistence and of unity in diversity.”

However, the strategic importance of Beirut and its stability should not be understated.

“This stability is important, not only for the Middle East, but also for the entire Mediterranean. Lebanon’s deep stability is important for obvious strategic reasons. In case you need reminding, this former head of Lebanese diplomacy (Hitti) resigned as minister of foreign affairs in the wake of an awkward statement made by then Prime Minister Hassan Diab, in response to remarks made by French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian.”

Le Drian, during a visit to Beirut, had harshly criticized Lebanese officials for their inaction. In response, Diab claimed that Le Drian “lacks information” about the reforms undertaken by his government. Despite the chill cast by this statement, Macron was the first international leader to go to the bedside of Beirut after the massive explosion of Aug. 4 that damaged nearly half of the city.

So, was Paris in a position to prevent Beirut from sinking?

It was, but Hitti said: “We must fulfil our duty. I am very much counting on the role of France. This country is a friend, and a friend is someone who tells you the truth as it is. During my tenure as minister, I was very open to criticism. France can play a supporting role, only if we shoulder our responsibilities.”

How did Hitti perceive Lebanon in 2021? He called for “a new social contract, a drastic reform of the political system, which could put an end to sectarian logic and the reign of tribal leaders.”

Topics: Lebanon Greater Lebanon Editor’s Choice

Related

Middle-East
Francophilia or a sign of despair?
Middle-East
INTERVIEW: ‘France is for a strong and sovereign Lebanon’

Latest updates

INTERVIEW: Political actors must be transparent, held accountable: ex-Lebanon FM Nassif Hitti
What We Are Reading Today; A Field Guide to Grad School: Uncovering the Hidden Curriculum
France-Lebanon ties: The two countries share an enduring bond
Francophilia or a sign of despair?
Lebanon can draw strength from life of De Gaulle: Former French minister

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.