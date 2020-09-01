You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish dissident parliamentarian hospitalized after Istanbul street attack

Turkish dissident parliamentarian hospitalized after Istanbul street attack

People clash with Turkish police ahead of the funeral of Turkish lawyer Ebru Timtik in the Gazi District of Istanbul on August 28, 2020. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/5hwk5

Updated 01 September 2020
Arab News

Turkish dissident parliamentarian hospitalized after Istanbul street attack

  • Interior minister brands TIP’s Baris Atay a ‘leftover’ of outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Partyarab
Updated 01 September 2020
Arab News

ISTANBUL: Outspoken Turkish opposition deputy of the Workers’ Party of Turkey (TIP), Baris Atay, was on Monday viciously attacked by a group of people in the Kadikoy district of Istanbul.

The 39-year-old politician, a longtime harsh critic of the ruling Turkish government, required hospital treatment after reportedly being kicked and punched by persons unknown in a busy street during the early hours of the morning.

The attack came a day after Turkey’s Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu had targeted Atay on social media for his criticism of authorities over the release a man alleged to have raped a Kurdish woman, a move that had triggered widespread public anger.

Soylu had claimed he did not protect rapists and branded Atay a “leftover” of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK).

In a testimony given to police while receiving treatment for his injuries in hospital, Atay, who was due to hold a press conference on Tuesday, said: “The culprit of this attack is Suleyman Soylu who directly targeted me upon my criticism.”

In mid-June, the TIP launched an investigation after claiming Atay’s car had been sabotaged in a deliberate attempt to cause the vehicle to crash.

Atay, a former professional actor, has been a long-standing critic of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s government, fiercely voicing his views in parliament especially since the anti-government Gezi Park protests in the country during the summer of 2013.

In June 2017, he was briefly arrested over charges of insulting Yusuf Yerkel when the former adviser to the Turkish prime minister was photographed kicking a protester during demonstrations about a coal mine disaster.

Zulfu Livaneli, a former parliamentarian from the main opposition CHP, said: “Society is being pulled into a level of unreasonable violence. The attack against Baris Atay is one of the turning points.”

In 2013, Atay was also detained in Istanbul over accusations of links to computer hacker group RedHack – that denied the claim – but was released three days later.

Cihangir Islam, an independent deputy from Istanbul who recently resigned from the opposition Felicity Party, told Arab News: “We represent the nation. We keep the government accountable and ask the rulers what the public asks from us to do.

“Here an appointed person keeps threatening an elected deputy. It is a tragic event. In Turkey, the violence becomes a mainstream language and deputies seem to be vulnerable to such a violence that can be committed in the middle of a street in Istanbul. This is actually a red alarm for a regime.”

Turkey’s parliament speaker, Mustafa Sentop, condemned the attack, and said: “A physical assault to a parliamentarian is unacceptable.”

However, Islam said: “He (Sentop) should be a strict follower of this assault and push the authorities to reveal the identity of the perpetrators. Instead, we will follow the investigation closely.”

Turkish citizens on Monday used the Twitter hashtag #BarisAtayYalnızDegildir (Baris Atay is not alone) to show their support for Atay.

 

Topics: Turkey

Related

Business & Economy
Turkey’s economy shrinks by nearly 10% in Q2 during lockdown
Middle-East
Turkey to suspend indoor gatherings to contain COVID-19

Tunisian parliament to vote on new government

Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

Tunisian parliament to vote on new government

  • The parliament is expected to vote on Tuesday, with the two biggest parties having already indicated they plan to support Hichem Mechichi
  • If parliament rejects Mechichi’s government, it could prompt an early election
Updated 2 min 58 sec ago
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia’s deeply fragmented parliament on Tuesday started debating whether to back a new government amid a tussle for influence between the president and major parties.
The parliament is expected to vote on Tuesday, with the two biggest parties having already indicated they plan to support Hichem Mechichi, who has proposed a technocratic cabinet without political affiliation.
“The government formation comes at a time political instability and the people’s patience has reached its limit,” Mechichi told parliament as the debate began.
“Our priority will be to address the economic and social situation... stop the bleeding of public finances, start talks with lenders and begin reform programs, including for public companies and subsidies.”
If parliament rejects Mechichi’s government, it could prompt an early election. A narrow majority to back it could indicate that Mechichi would struggle to pass any of the significant reforms seen as necessary by foreign lenders.
Although it was President Kais Saied who proposed Mechichi as prime minister, Tunisian politicians say he has since dropped his support, underscoring the potential for tensions between the presidency and government.
Officials from three parties said Saied had asked them to vote against Mechichi’s government and to instead continue with a caretaker government.
Tunisia is the only Arab state that managed a peaceful transition to democracy after the “Arab Spring” uprisings that swept through the region in 2011.
But its economy has been crippled by high debt and deteriorating public services, made worse by the global coronavirus pandemic, and a year of political uncertainty has complicated efforts to address those problems.
Mechichi’s effort to form an administration is the third since October’s parliamentary election, after the cabinet rejected one proposed cabinet in January and a second government quit in July after less than five months in office.
While previous bouts of political discord in Tunisia have focused on the split between secularists and Islamists, or over economic reforms, the current tensions seem more rooted in the division of powers between president and parliament.
Saied, a political independent who won the presidency in a landslide last year, has said he wants to amend the political system.

Topics: Tunisia

Related

Special
Middle-East
Italy gives Tunisia €11m to stem migrant flow
Middle-East
Tunisia PM designate will form a technocrat government without political parties

Latest updates

Tunisian parliament to vote on new government
Gigi Hadid gives fans cryptic clue on due date
Selena Gomez reveals her mental health inspired her makeup brand   
Blast hits Libyan capital, residents say
BTS score a first for Korean band on Billboard chart with ‘Dynamite’

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.