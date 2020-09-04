You are here

Body camera footage shows Washington DC cop firing at fleeing suspect's chest

A combination of images from video released by the US Metropolitan Police Department shows gang suspect Deon Kay holding a gun (top photo) and discarding it (lower photo) as he is pursued by police officers. (Metropolitan Police Department via AP)
  • Deon Kay, 18, was shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon in the midst of a foot pursuit with police officers
  • American Civil Liberties Union says the overly confrontational approach by police creates violent situations
WASHINGTON: Police in the nation’s capital on Thursday released body camera footage from the officer who fatally shot a Black teenager a day earlier, leading to protests outside Mayor Muriel Bowser’s home and a police station.
Deon Kay, 18, was shot in the chest Wednesday afternoon in the midst of a foot pursuit with police officers.
Early Thursday morning, the local Black Lives Matter affiliate tweeted that the “Terror Gang has once again taken the life of a young man,” and demanded the immediate release of the footage.
The video shows a brief and chaotic scene. As a police car pulls into the parking lot of a southeast Washington apartment complex, the officer jumps out and begins chasing someone. The officer turns around, sees Kay running a few feet behind him and fires a single shot into Kay’s chest.
Police identified that officer as Alexander Alvarez, who joined the department in 2018. He has been placed on administrative leave.
The police video later freezes the frame and circles what appears to be a pistol in Kay’s hand. But it’s unclear whether Kay, who had officers in front and back of him, was intending to use the weapon or throw it away.
Immediately after the shooting, as other officers tend to Kay, the officer who fired the shot begins frantically looking for Kay’s gun in the surrounding grass. The handgun was found about 98 feet away, a distance that Metropolitan Police Department chief Peter Newsham said “does seem like a long way to throw a weapon.”
“Everyone can go and look at the video for themselves,” Newsham said. “You can stop it frame by frame and make your own determination. We will do the same when we conduct our investigation.”
The incident drew a harsh condemnation from the American Civil Liberties Union, which blamed the MPD for an overly confrontational approach that creates dangerous and violent situations.
“The D.C. police department’s approach to gun recovery has been dangerous and ineffective for years,” said Monica Hopkins, head of the ACLU’s District of Columbia office. “The tragic shooting and death of 18-year-old Deon Kay is the logical conclusion of a policy that not only meets violence with violence, but actually escalates and incites it — especially in our Black communities.”
Hopkins called for an overhaul of D.C.’s approach to guns on the streets to “focus on non-police solutions that address the underlying roots of community violence instead of continuing aggressive police tactics.”
The shooting occurred at a time of nationwide protests over police killings of Black people and calls for sweeping changes in policing.
Bowser said her administration had rushed to release the video “to help the public answer some questions. What I know is that our officer was trying to take guns off the street and what I know is that he encountered somebody with a gun.”
Authorities did not release the video from other officers on the scene.
The Associated Press was seeking to locate Kay’s family for comment.
Emergency legislation passed by the D.C. Council in June requires the police to release any body camera footage from any fatal shootings or use-of-force incidents within five days. Newsham said his department worked overnight to make the footage public well ahead of that deadline,
“One of the reasons we put it out as quickly as we did is because there’s a lot of misinformation in the current climate that we have — not only in Washington D.C., but across the country. Misinformation can lead to some disturbances in our city and that’s the last thing we want to see,” Newsham said.
Newsham described Kay as a “validated gang member” who had multiple run-ins with local law enforcement, although the chief said he refused to got into specifics. He said officers were drawn to the area by a video posted on social media that showed two young Black men, one wearing a mask, showing off handguns inside a car.
“They knew Mr. Kay when they saw the livestream. They knew him by name,” Newsham said. “I know that he’s a validated gang member from the area and I know that he’s had multiple touches with the criminal justice system. ... I’m pretty sure that Deon Kay fell through multiple safety nets before yesterday afternoon.”
The US attorney’s office will conduct an independent review of the shooting.

After factory layoff, Filipino woman cashes in on ‘leaf art’ venture

  • Mary Mae Dacanay said her new venture allows her to enjoy her hobby, take things easier and still pay the bills
BINAN, Philippines: When the coronavirus struck and cost Mary Mae Dacanay her factory job in the Philippines, the 23-year-old came up with a unique new source of income — turning leaves into celebrity art.
Dacanay saw her redundancy as chance to enjoy her favorite pastime — art — but at first had difficulty sourcing materials in a country that has had in place some of the world’s longest and strictest coronavirus measures.
With no luck finding canvas, Dacanay has instead picked leaves from a jackfruit tree outside her home, intricately cutting away tiny pieces to reveal well-known faces, from Robert Downey Jr and Oprah Winfrey to Michael Jackson and even the Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte.
“Because of this pandemic, I wanted to try making artwork but purchasing art supplies in my town was very difficult because of the strict lockdown,” she said, speaking at her home in Laguna province, south of the capital Manila.
“The only way was to buy online but it was also difficult. I experimented using leaves as a makeshift canvas and it turned out really nice.”
After gaining thousands of followers on Facebook, Dacanay has sold hundreds of pieces of her “leaf art,” each for about 400 pesos ($8.24). The exact price varies according to the level of detail in each piece.
Now, instead of working seven days a week at the factory, plus overtime, she said her new venture allows her to enjoy her hobby, take things easier and still pay the bills.
“This leaf art has helped me so much financially during this pandemic,” she said.
“The money I use to pay bills, buy food for my family, and our other daily expenses are from my earnings from commissioned work.”

