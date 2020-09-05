You are here

Typhoon Haishen approaching Japan, packing powerful winds

A Japanese Coast Guard vessel rescues a man from a life raft off Kodakarajima island in Kagoshima prefecture on Sept. 4, 2020. (Japan Coast Guard photo via AFP)
Updated 05 September 2020
AP

  • Haishen was on course to hit Okinawa by Sunday, and later the main southern island of Kyushu
AP

TOKYO: A powerful typhoon, the second in a week, was barreling toward the southern cluster of Japanese Okinawa islands on Saturday, prompting warnings about torrential rainfall and fierce wind gusts.
Weather officials have cautioned about Typhoon Haishen for the last several days, urging people to brace for what could be a record storm and be ready to take shelter and stock up on food and water.
The Japan Meteorological Agency said Haishen, packing sustained winds of up to 198 kilometers (123 miles) per hour early Saturday, was on course to hit Okinawa by Sunday, and later the main southern island of Kyushu.
But the pouring rain, high tides and winds will hit long before the typhoon, the agency said.
Haishen, or “sea god” in Chinese, was moving northward at 15 kmh (9 mph) from out at sea, south of Minami Daito, an island to the south of Japan. The projected course has Haishen hitting the Korean Peninsula on Tuesday.
Earlier this week, Typhoon Maysak battered southern Japan, injuring dozens of people and cutting power to thousands of homes.
A cargo ship carrying 43 crew members and 5,800 cows from New Zealand capsized off the coast of Japan. Two people were rescued on Friday and was one body was recovered. Rescuers also spotted dozens of cow carcasses floating in the area.

Topics: Typhoon Haishen Japan

Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease

Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

Lockdown protesters defy police as Australia coronavirus cases ease

  • Around 200 protesters in Melbourne rallied with chants of ‘freedom’ and ‘human rights matter’
Updated 14 min 36 sec ago
Reuters

MELBOURNE: Protesters against a COVID-19 lockdown defied police in Australia’s hotspot on Saturday, prompting 15 arrests, even as the state of Victoria continued its gradual improvement in stemming new cases due to the nearly five weeks of restrictions.
Around 200 protesters in the state capital Melbourne rallied with chants of “freedom” and “human rights matter,” surrounded by swarms of police.
One of the arrests was for assaulting police, while others were arrested or fined for breaching health restrictions, Victoria police said in a statement.
“It is not safe, it is not smart, it is not lawful. In fact, it is absolutely selfish for people to be out there protesting,” state Premier Daniel Andrews told a news conference.
Victoria reported 76 new COVID-19 infections and 11 deaths on Saturday. Andrews is due to outline plans on Sunday for easing Melbourne’s stage 4 restrictions, which shut large parts of the economy, required everyone to stay home except for essential business and imposed a nighttime curfew.
There were two rallies in Sydney and one in Byron Bay in the state of New South Wales, which also breached local restrictions against large gatherings.
Outside Victoria, Australia reported five new coronavirus infections in New South Wales, one in Queensland and one in South Australia.
Over the past two months, infections in the country have more than tripled to 26,207, with Victoria making up around 75 percent of the total. Australia’s deaths from COVID-19 have surged over that period to 748 from 104, with Victoria making up 90 percent.
“These stark figures show us the serious impact of the second wave of COVID-19 in Victoria,” Australia’s deputy chief medical officer, Michael Kidd, told reporters.
Victoria’s new cases were below 100 most days this week, down from a peak of 725 new infections on Aug. 5, but remain higher than health officials had hoped five weeks into a six-week hard lockdown.
“The tail of the second wave is a stubborn thing,” Andrews said.
Australia’s government and businesses have urged Victoria, which makes up about a quarter of the nation’s economy, to lift the restrictions as the country has sunk into its first recession since 1991.
Andrews said he would take a “steady and safe” approach out of the lockdown.
“This is a health problem in the first instance and until you fix the health problem, there can be no economic repair,” he said.
In neighboring New Zealand, a former prime minister of the Cook Islands, Joseph Williams, died of COVID-19. His was the second coronavirus-related death in the country in two days, following an outbreak in the country’s largest city, Auckland, taking the country’s total to 24 deaths.

Topics: Australia Coronavirus

