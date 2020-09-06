You are here

  'Love, Guaranteed': A charming rom-com for the new era

‘Love, Guaranteed’: A charming rom-com for the new era

‘Love, Guaranteed’ is now streaming on Netflix. Supplied
date 2020-09-06
Gautaman Bhaskaran

'Love, Guaranteed': A charming rom-com for the new era
Gautaman Bhaskaran

Updated 23 sec ago
Gautaman Bhaskaran

CHENNAI: Can you swipe your way to love? Dating apps and websites are no longer taboo, embarrassing secrets but viable options in many a singleton’s bid to find love. The question remains, however, do they deliver?

In Mark Steven Johnson's romantic comedy by the same name, Love, Guaranteed is a Seattle-based dating app that seeks to help eager new joiners find love. In fact, the fine print assures those who sign up that, if they embark on a whopping 1000 dates, they are guaranteed to find love. Nick Evans (played with finesse by Damon Wayans Jr.) kicks off the Netflix rom-com by revealing he’s had 986 dates, but no luck in the love department.




The film stars Rachael Leigh Cook and Damon Wayans Jr. Supplied

A former baseball player, Nick wants to sue Love, Guaranteed, run by the fantastically fashionable Tamara Taylor (Heather Graham), who beneath the veneer of Tibetan spiritualism and the sweetest of smiles, is a hard nut. 

Our dejected man takes the help of lawyer Susan Whitaker (beautifully played by Rachael Leigh Cook), whose magnanimity in offering pro bono services has landed her company — and two comedic assistants — in deep trouble. Her bills are mounting and when Nick walks in and promises to pay handsomely to bring Love, Guaranteed to its knees, Susan is forced to take the deal.




“Love, Guaranteed” is a sweet, rather predictable film worth a cozy night in. Supplied

The film has an old-world charm and it is not difficult to guess how it will end, despite a rather unexpected plot device used to create “will they, won’t they” tension. The friendship between Susan and Nick begins with trepidation and suspicion, but is beautifully crafted and handled with a sense of warmth and sincerity. Cook and Wayans are natural — he is reserved and observant, while she is shy and even socially awkward, but inside the hallowed premises of the courtroom and the boardroom, she is a tigress and it’s quite fun to watch. The contrast is portrayed with amazing simplicity. 

“Love, Guaranteed” is a sweet, rather predictable film worth a cozy night in as it will leave viewers with a pleasant, fuzzy feeling. And with everything going on in the world, don’t we all need just that?

Topics: film review movie review

Designed by teachers, UAE start-up Lea’s Kit keeps kids busy at home

Updated 05 September 2020
Arab News

Designed by teachers, UAE start-up Lea's Kit keeps kids busy at home
Arab News

Updated 05 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: After a summer of endlessly entertaining the little ones and months of distance learning before that, parents could very well be exhausted.

Enter Lea’s Kit, packs of fun yet educational games for children aged 1-5 that are hand-made in the UAE by Lebanese mother-daughter duo Hoda Nasser Yamoud and Lara Yamoud Bitar and their loved ones, who are all involved in the family endeavor.

The kits are offered in English and Arabic, a boon for children growing up in a multi-lingual household and a lifesaver for parents struggling to find kid-friendly learning tools in both languages.

Both Hoda and her daughter Lara are experienced kindergarten teachers who, as of this summer, took the plunge as business founders after the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) saw multiple women in the family lose their teaching jobs.

After the launch of Lea’s Kit on Aug. 8, more than 450 packs have already been sold. Supplied

After the official launch of Lea’s Kit on Aug. 8, more than 450 packs have already been sold through www.leaskit.com — and there is no sign of slowing down.

Sensory kits are available for the tiny tots, with home-made Play-Doh and flour-based safe sand to keep them occupied, while parents with 5-year-old children can opt for rhyming games and phonic tools in both languages.

“The 13 primary activities that we launched with were all in English,” Lara’s husband, Jad Bitar, told Arab News. “But when we launched the Arabic activities, everyone went crazy. People were still interested in the English activities, only now they were buying both.”

While the emphasis is on children aged 3-4, there are also bundles for babies aged 1-2 and older children aged 4-5. Supplied

“You may see a kit that costs 100AED ($27), and we have had some comments saying, ‘Oh wow, that’s expensive,’ but one kit can take an hour to an hour-and-a-half to produce. So, the time and effort behind it, the cost of the materials, the cost of packaging is substantial. We might do it to get more traction around the brand but, honestly, for now things are working without going that way.

“Everything is being done at home, everyone is fully hands-on, working up until 3 a.m., 4 a.m. We just want to see this work,” he added.

Topics: Lea’s Kit

