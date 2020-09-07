You are here

Halima Aden stars in Tommy Hilfiger’s latest campaign

Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2020 photographed by Chris Bernabeo.
DUBAI: Tommy Hilfiger has launched its Fall 2020 global campaign and has selected US-Somali model Halima Aden as one of its stars. The hijab-wearing model appears in the new ad campaign alongside a diverse cast of other top models, including Dilone, Alton Mason, Soo Joo Park and more.

Aden made her runway debut at Kanye West’s Yeezy Season 5 show during New York Fashion Week in 2017. She went on to become the first Muslim woman wearing a hijab to grace the cover of several publications, including British Vogue, and has walked in various fashion weeks in New York, London and Paris. Aden has also appeared in a number of ad campaigns for prestigious brands, such as Fenty Beauty and Nike. 




The US-Somali model appears in the Tommy Hilfiger Fall 2020 campaign. Supplied

Shot at Disney’s Golden Oak Ranch by photographer Chris Bernabeo, the American brand’s new campaign is more than just an ad. Based on the “Together We Create” initiative, the label invites consumers from around the world to reimagine archive pieces by using scrap material to save the environment. The finished designs will be available online globally this month. 

Meanwhile, it has been a busy couple of weeks for the 22-year old model, who recently partnered up with coconut water brand Vita Coco. Aden, who grew up in a Kenyan refugee camp before immigrating to the United States with her family aged six, was appointed as the new Chief Coconut Officer for the water brand’s Vita Coco Project, an initiative founded in 2014 which helps to build the communities they source their coconuts from.

Additionally, the UNHCR ambassador united with the likes of Jennifer Aniston, Emma Roberts, Sofia Vergara, Drew Barrymore and other St. Jude celebrity ambassadors for the 30 Days #forStJude social media campaign to help raise awareness and support for the US-based St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in honor of Childhood Awareness Cancer Month.

“Did you know September is Childhood Cancer Awareness Month? I'm proud to be supporting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital where families never receive a bill — not for treatment, travel, housing or food,” wrote the model to her 1.2 million Instagram followers.

“Because all they should worry about is helping their child live. I hope you'll join me in supporting these amazing kids during the 30 days,” she added, alerting her followers to various ways in which they can help.

