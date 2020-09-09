You are here

  • Home
  • Bella Hadid’s latest Dior campaign is here

Bella Hadid’s latest Dior campaign is here

The part-Palestinian model was selected as the face of the Parisian label in 2016. File/Getty
Short Url

https://arab.news/c5fa2

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

Bella Hadid’s latest Dior campaign is here

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: Shortly after Bella Hadid featured in British heritage house Burberry’s Pocket Bag campaign, the part-Palestinian model took to Instagram to share visuals from the new Dior Makeup beauty campaign, in which she is the star. 

Lensed by photographer Richard Burbridge, Hadid models the brand’s new 5 Couleurs eyeshadow palette and Diorshow Iconic Overcurl mascara.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

@peterphilipsmakeup 1st is our new campaign and The middle is from when I was [email protected] @richardburbridge

A post shared by Bella (@bellahadid) on

Hadid, who is a mainstay on the Dior catwalk, was selected as the face and ambassador for the Parisian label’s beauty range in 2016, joining the likes of Natalie Portman and Jennifer Lawrence, who have also been cast in Dior beauty adverts. Her debut campaign for the brand dropped a year later. 

“I shot my first Dior mascara campaign almost four years ago and here we are with (I think) our third mascara together and maybe 10th campaign overall (sic),” Hadid captioned the images on Instagram, adding “feeling beyond blessed today and really just had to express my gratitude. Thank you to my @diormakeup family.”

She also gave a shout out to Peter Philips, the creative director of Christian Dior Makeup, thanking him for being the “best teacher, friend and work partner.”

Indeed, the younger sister of Gigi Hadid hasn’t let the global health pandemic slow her down. In fact, she’s been as busy as ever, in spite of the restrictions brought about by the coronavirus. 

In addition to her latest work with Burberry and Dior, the California-bred model also recently appeared in a fashion campaign for fine jewelry label Bulgari, shot by Brooklyn-based photographer Tyler Mitchell, as well as the new Michael Kors Summer 2020 advert.

She was also the star of Calvin Klein’s Spring 2020 campaign for its CK Swim range. Lensed by English fashion photographer Charlotte Wales, the advert depicts Hadid posing inside a turquoise swimming pool, against the backdrop of a white-washed wall, wearing pieces from the brand’s new swimwear collection.

And who can forget the now-iconic Jacquemus Spring 2020 campaign that was shot entirely via Facetime? 

When Hadid wasn’t fronting campaigns for prestigious fashion houses, she was appearing on the pages of renowned publications including Vogue Italia and British Vogue. 

 

Topics: Bella Hadid Dior

Coloring book helps kids celebrate Beirut’s famed architecture

Updated 09 September 2020
Rawaa Talass

Coloring book helps kids celebrate Beirut’s famed architecture

Updated 09 September 2020
Rawaa Talass

DUBAI: A newly published children’s coloring book is aiming to encourage an appreciation of Lebanese architectural heritage among youngsters.

“Kids for Turath” (meaning heritage in Arabic) features 15 of the Lebanese capital Beirut’s most iconic, and sometimes lesser-known, historic and modern buildings.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

Palaces, educational institutions, and cultural venues are among the structures that children can learn about and color-in.

The book has been launched at a poignant time for the city following last month’s devastating port warehouse explosion which caused huge loss of life and severe damage to many buildings.

The idea for the coloring book came from Polish-Lebanese entrepreneur Julia Haddad, whose interest in Middle Eastern affairs led her to take up an internship in Beirut in 2012 before going on to work at the capital’s Polish Embassy.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

Haddad started a family of her own and also a business, Teepee and Co., specializing in children’s toys and room decor.

“I had a number of ideas, but I decided the one thing that will appeal the most to kids was the coloring book,” she told Arab News.

“My hope is that it will somehow plant a seed in the child’s mind to notice these buildings and think that this is something that they associate with their city.”

Although the book was designed for children, it has also managed to draw the attention of an older audience. “We had a lot of adults saying that they bought the book for themselves rather than for their children,” Haddad added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

It took her more than a year to compile the book through detailed research, consultation with friends, and working with designers to create intricate drawings and short educational texts (in English, French, and soon Arabic) on each structure.

Among the architectural styles highlighted are Ottoman, art deco, and brutalist, and monuments include the Sursock Museum, Cinema Opera, The Egg building, Heneine Palace, and Hotel Albergo.

In the longer term, Haddad hopes that neglected architectural gems in Beirut will be revived to their former glory through restoration.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by TeePee&Co. (@teepeeandcobeirut) on

“A lot of the buildings that we featured were not in great shape. Unless there are more initiatives to save and care about heritage instead of just demolishing it and putting up glass towers, it won’t be there for future generations to see,” she said.

Following the deadly blast in Beirut on Aug. 4, all net profits from the book will be donated to the Lebanese NGO Beit El-Baraka, which is working to support homeless people and destroyed businesses. 

Topics: Beirut

Latest updates

United Arab Emirates has 883 new virus cases
Top buys at Tattersalls signal intent for Saudi Arabia’s newly formed Najd Stud
Saudi Arabia tops G20 digital competitiveness rankings
Doctor extracts 6,000 Egyptian pounds from patient's stomach
More than 100 UK lawmakers condemn China over Uighurs abuse

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.