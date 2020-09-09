You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Arabia tops G20 digital competitiveness rankings

Saudi Arabia tops G20 digital competitiveness rankings

Saudi Arabia beat France, Indonesia and China to claim top spot among the G20 member states covered by the World Competitiveness Report. (AFP/G20 Press Office/File Photo)
Short Url

https://arab.news/rn2x9

Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi Arabia tops G20 digital competitiveness rankings

  • The Kingdom beat France, Indonesia and China to claim top spot among the G20 member states
  • Elsewhere in the Middle East, Iran and Lebanon dropped significantly
Updated 12 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has been ranked first among 140 nations for its digital competitiveness as it invests heavily in the technology sector.
The Kingdom beat France, Indonesia and China to claim top spot among the G20 member states covered by the World Competitiveness Report, according to a statement carried by SPA. The findings were based on data provided by the World Economic Forum and the report analyzed how much progress countries had made relative to their global peers in the last three years.
“There are two main drivers,” said Philip Meissner, founder of the European Center for Digital Competitiveness, which compiled the study. “The champions in our report have a clear strategic vision that they swiftly implement and the second is that they all invest a lot in startups, in future technologies and in innovation in general.
Technology is a key driver of Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 blueprint for economic and social reform. As the Kingdom seeks to reduce its reliance on the volatile oil industry it has become an increasingly high profile investor in global technology companies and encourages more of its graduates to pursue careers in the sector.
Within the G20 countries, Saudi Arabia was the top digital riser, while India and Italy fell significantly behind.
“Saudi Arabia’s outperformance can be mainly explained by its “ICT Strategy 2023”, which was launched in 2018 to transform the kingdom into a digital and technological powerhouse,” the report said. “Furthermore, the smart city project NEOM, to which the government allocated $500 billion, also highlights aspirations around the “Saudi Vision 2030.”
Elsewhere in the Middle East, Iran and Lebanon dropped significantly, although the region in general performed well with nine out of 14 countries improving their relative digital competitiveness.
Morocco and Saudi Arabia improved the most in the "ecosystem" and "mindset" dimensions, respectively.
Iran’s decline was mainly driven by the ecosystem dimension, while it also scored poorly on the mindset measure.

Topics: business economy Saudi Arabia G20 2020 G20 Summit G20 Riyadh G20 Summit G20 Saudi Arabia 2020

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman discusses G20, coronavirus with UK’s Johnson
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, India’s Modi discuss G20, coronavirus

Global halal economy estimated to hit $3.2 trillion by 2024

Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

Global halal economy estimated to hit $3.2 trillion by 2024

  • The report explores the prospects of different sectors within the global Islamic economy
  • It also outlined the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the halal industry
Updated 09 September 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: The global halal economy is estimated to be worth $3.2 trillion by 2024, according to a new Dubai-produced research about local, regional, and international Islamic economy.

The second edition of “Dubai – A Global Gateway for Halal Industry: A Step-by-Step Guide” – authored by Dubai Airport Freezone (DAFZA) - explores the prospects of different sectors within the global Islamic economy.

It ranked the food and beverage industry first in terms of growth potential – $2 trillion by 2021. Modest fashion is the second most popular sector, valued at $283 billion.

Other key players in the industry identified by the report are Islamic-themed media, halal pharmaceuticals, and halal cosmetics.

The report also outlined the impact of the coronavirus pandemic on the halal industry, explaining how travel, Islamic finance and modest fashion have been the most affected.

“The guide details the opportunities around core Halal economy sectors, outlines trends and provides strategic insights that will enrich the knowledge of entrepreneurs and companies keen to invest in the Islamic economy and capitalize on its promise of enduring growth and prosperity,” DAFZA’s Assistant Director General Amna Lootah said.

An earlier report, State of the Global Islamic Economy Report 2019/20, pegged the value of the global Islamic industry at $2.2 trillion in 2018 – 12 percent of which is from the food, pharmaceutical and lifestyle sectors.

Topics: halal UAE Dubai

Related

Business & Economy
With rice and biryani, Malaysia aims for halal Olympic gold

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia tops G20 digital competitiveness rankings
Doctor extracts 6,000 Egyptian pounds from patient's stomach
More than 100 UK lawmakers condemn China over Uighurs abuse
Saudi Arabia remains committed to Palestinian state with 1967 borders: FM
Saudi Arabia’s King Salman, India’s Modi discuss G20, coronavirus

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.