Jordan orders army conscription for 25-29-year-olds to help tackle unemployment

Jordan is to start conscripting men and women aged between 25 and 29 into its army for one year as part of efforts to tackle the country’s unemployment crisis. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 09 September 2020
Daoud Kuttab

  • Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Wednesday supervised the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government and the army
Daoud Kuttab

AMMAN: Jordan is to start conscripting men and women aged between 25 and 29 into its army for one year as part of efforts to tackle the country’s unemployment crisis.

And under the terms of the program, conscripts will be denied use of their mobile phones in a bid to focus their minds. 

Jordanian Prime Minister Omar Razzaz on Wednesday supervised the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the government and the army in the presence of Labor Minister Nidal Bataineh and head of the joint chiefs of the Jordanian Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Yousef Huniti.

Under the terms of the MoU, men will undertake three months of military training and all conscripts will be skills trained and placed in private-sector roles for the remaining nine months of their service.

The army will pay conscripts 100 dinars ($141) a month and will cover their salaries up to a minimum wage of 220 dinars when they take up roles with private companies.

They will also be enrolled in the social security program and those without family health insurance will be provided with cover for the duration of their conscription period. During army training and service, conscripts will be banned from using their mobile phones, but they will be allowed end-of-month vacations.

Bataineh said the conscription order had been based on a 1986 law and applied to those born in 1995 who were not working, residing abroad, students, head of a family, or an only son when called in.

“National service will reinforce national identity and create a culture of discipline and will provide for learning new skills which will allow these young people to enter the workforce.”

Ahmad Awad, director of the Phenix Center for Economic and Informatics Studies, told Arab News that he feared the scheme could be a short-term fix for a problem that needed long-term solutions.

“If we are serious about solving the unemployment problem in Jordan, we must tackle it by making deep and painful changes,” he said.

He pointed out that structural change would require improvements in wages and working conditions so that Jordanians could take up jobs in sectors such as construction and agriculture.

Awad noted that being in the army could force a change in thinking and break cultural taboos. “But this will be temporary. As soon as the year is over, they (the conscripts) will go back to their old habits.”

Wajih Oweis, a member of the Jordanian Senate and former minister, said that preparing unemployed Jordanians to join the labor force also required a major shift in how education was regulated.

“In 2016 the government approved a far-reaching education strategy which it never enforced. The strategy was aimed at annually increasing Jordanians attending vocational training by 3 to 4 percent with a similar decrease in university enrollment, to reach a formula of 60 percent university students and the rest vocational, instead of the current exaggerated rate of 95 percent of students going to universities and only 5 percent into vocational training.”

Imad Maayah, a retired major general in the Jordanian Army, told Arab News the decision was an “excellent” move by the government.

“The three-month training period is an opportunity to allow young people to review their life in an orderly way. I love the fact that the army will take away from them their smartphones so that they can think about themselves and their homeland. I am certain we will find creative talents that are needed for our country.”

Layla Nafaa, director of the Arab Women’s Organization, said conscription would provide Jordanian women with much-needed work opportunities. “This will give them social and economic independence and will bridge the gender gap in employment which has been exacerbated due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19 pandemic) that has decimated the economy.”

Maamoun Abu Nawwar, a retired Jordanian two-star air force general, told Arab News that people joined the army for glory, values, and national favor. “But some also join the army to become a new person.

“The army teaches discipline, breaks cultural taboos, teaches work ethics and basic human values, as well as making the conscripts responsible citizens,” he said.

Topics: Jordan Middle East

Iraq reforms stymied by wave of attacks blamed on pro-Iran groups

Updated 10 September 2020
AFP

Iraq reforms stymied by wave of attacks blamed on pro-Iran groups

  • After taking office in May, Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi had promised to rein in rogue militias, fight corruption
Updated 10 September 2020
AFP

BAGHDAD: War-scarred Iraq hopes to launch reforms and revive its battered economy, but the drive is being derailed by a wave of violence blamed largely on shadowy pro-Iranian groups.

Since Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi took office in May, he has promised to rein in rogue militias, fight corruption and roll out long-awaited restructuring after years of war and insurgency.

But the closer his government gets to its stated aims, the more armed actors with suspected links to Washington’s arch enemy Tehran are lashing out, top Iraqi officials and analysts told AFP.

“Every time these groups see us getting close to their military or economic interests, they either launch rockets or propaganda campaigns to distract us,” said one senior government official.

Violence was already rising before Kadhimi traveled to Washington last month to meet US President Donald Trump, who was Wednesday expected to announce further troop withdrawals from Iraq. But the situation has only destabilized further.

Late Tuesday, a bomb hit a supply convoy heading to an Iraqi base where US troops are deployed, killing one member of the Iraqi security forces.

On Sept. 3, an attack targeted the Baghdad headquarters of British-American security company G4S. One intelligence official told AFP a drone had dropped an explosive charge on the building.

No faction claimed responsibility, but Tehran-backed groups had accused G4S of complicity in January’s US drone strike that killed Iran’s top general Qasem Soleimani in Baghdad.

Days earlier, a UN worker was wounded when an improvised explosive device detonated underneath an aid convoy in the northern city of Mosul.

A faction identifying itself as part of the “Islamic resistance” — a catch-all phrase for pro-Iran factions — took responsibility, accusing the UN of using its convoys to transport American spies.

“Your vehicles will burn in the streets of Iraq,” it threatened online.

A half-dozen previously unheard-of such factions have made similar threats in recent months under the “Islamic resistance” banner, but officials say they are a smokescreen.

“Five groups, including Kataeb Hezbollah, Asaib Ahl Al-Haq and others, are behind the recent instability across the country,” an Iraqi intelligence officer said.

These hard-line groups are members of Iraq’s Hashed Al-Shaabi, a state-sponsored network dominated by factions close to Iran and wary of the US.

US officials have made similar accusations, naming Kataeb Hezbollah and Asaib Ahl Al-Haq as the real perpetrators of rocket attacks on American installations in Iraq.

The same groups had accused Kadhemi of plotting against Soleimani when the former was Iraq’s top intelligence official and were furious when he rose to become premier.

They have understood Kadhemi’s pledges to reign in armed groups as an attempt to clip their wings, officials and experts have told AFP.

Beyond escalating rocket attacks, the groups have also ramped up pressure through unconventional media outlets.

Anonymous channels on messaging application Telegram publish taunting warnings of attacks on military convoys well before they happen, deepening a sense of impunity.

The same forums have targeted Iraqi television channels critical of Iran.

Dijla TV was torched last week after the Telegram channels turned on them, and a new wave of threats have targeted Sunni-owned UTV.

The campaign began after the US government seized the website domains of Al-Etejah, an Iraqi television station linked to Kataeb Hezbollah.

The government is not looking for a direct confrontation with these groups, said Kadhemi’s spokesman Ahmad Mulla.

“Instead, we are looking to dry up their funding resources by targeting border crossings,” used for lucrative smuggling from Iran, Mulla told AFP.

Officials knew this could be dangerous. When the PM launched a sweeping anti-corruption campaign on Iraq’s porous borders, they braced for the worst.

“They will blackmail officials, threaten their families, mobilize the tribes and maybe even commit assassinations,” one senior official told AFP in July.

Indeed, two anti-government activists were gunned down weeks later in the southern port city of Basra, and tribal violence erupted north of Baghdad.

“We are constantly putting out fires, so we can’t properly focus on the bigger strategy,” another Iraqi official said, about Baghdad’s efforts to reform the state and revitalize an economy hit by the Covid-19 pandemic and low oil prices.

A third official told AFP that Iraq’s Finance Minister Ali Allawi missed his Aug. 24 deadline to submit an economic reform plan to parliament because of the recent tumult.

Last week, Kadhemi set up an anti-corruption council, authorizing the elite troops of the Counter-Terrorism Service to arrest officials usually considered too senior to touch.

His forces also carried out search operations in Basra and Baghdad to seize unlicensed arms, but few have turned up.

Iraqi security expert Fadel Abou Raghif said the situation was “dangerous.”

“Ultimately, Kadhemi should open a real dialogue with the spiritual leaders of these groups to avoid a clash.”

Topics: Iraq Iran Mustafa Al-Kadhimi

