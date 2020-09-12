You are here

Pompeo: US continues to support Sudan as floods ravage country

Workers with the Sudanese antiquities authority line a stone wall with sandbags to mitigate flood water damage to a structure in the ancient royal city at the archaeological site of Meroe, in the River Nile State's al-Bajrawia area, 300Km north of the capital, on September 9, 2020. (AFP)
Flood water fills a ditch in the ancient royal city at the archaeological site of Meroe, in the Sudanese al-Bajrawia area in the River Nile State, 300Km north of the capital, on September 9, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 12 September 2020
Arab News

  • Floods in Sudan have killed more than 100 people this summer and swamped over 100,000 houses
  • On Thursday, authorities declared an economic emergency following a dramatic plunge in the value of the national currency
LONDON: The US will continue to support the Sudanese people, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Saturday as flash floods continue to ravage the country.
Pompeo said he called the country’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok on Friday to express his condolences for those who died in “Sudan’s recent flooding and to discuss our assistance for the response.”
Floods in Sudan have killed more than 100 people this summer and swamped over 100,000 houses, putting further strain on an economy already struggling.

On Thursday, authorities declared an economic emergency following a dramatic plunge in the value of the national currency, the Sudanese pound.
The “deterioration of the currency has been dramatic,” Information Minister Faisal Saleh said. He accused loyalists of ousted President Omar Al-Bashir of trying to undermine Sudan’s transition to democracy.
“The government’s treasury is empty,” he said.
As of Thursday, at least 103 people had died and at least 500 had been injured because of flooding that has struck since July.

 

UN steps up COVID-19 measures at Syrian refugee camps in Jordan

UN steps up COVID-19 measures at Syrian refugee camps in Jordan

  • The UNHCR confirmed three cases in the country’s largest camp for Syrian refugees, Zaatari, near the border with Syria, and two cases in a smaller camp, Azraq
  • The infections in the two camps that house a total of around 120,000 refugees were the first confirmed cases since the pandemic was first reported in the kingdom last March
AMMAN: The UN refugee agency is stepping up efforts to curb the spread of COVID-19 among tens of thousands of Syrians in camps in Jordan after the first cases were confirmed last week, the head of the agency in the country said on Saturday.
The UNHCR confirmed three cases in the country’s largest camp for Syrian refugees, Zaatari, near the border with Syria, and two cases in a smaller camp, Azraq.
The infections in the two camps that house a total of around 120,000 refugees were the first confirmed cases since the pandemic was first reported in the kingdom last March.
“The developments this week have obviously been a worrying situation for all, but especially for refugees living in the camps. Crowded spaces and cramped living conditions make social distancing difficult,” said Dominik Bartsch, the UNHCR representative in Jordan.
The refugees who tested positive for COVID-19 have been sent to an isolation area set up by the Jordanian government near the Dead Sea while families of those in contact with them have been quarantined inside the camp, the UN agency added.
Jordan’s health ministry is, meanwhile, conducting thousands of tests, restricting movement in and out of the camps and training medical staff, Bartsch said.
The infections in the camps come at a time when COVID-19 cases been rising sharply in the country as a whole, since the start of the month.
Jordan is a major host country for Syrian refugees who have fled an almost decade-long civil war in their homeland. There are about 655,000 UN-registered Syrian refugees in the kingdom.

