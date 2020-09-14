You are here

  • Home
  • Thiem claims US Open title after thrilling fightback

Thiem claims US Open title after thrilling fightback

1 / 2
Dominic Thiem holds up the championship trophy after defeating Alexander Zverev in the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships on Sept. 13, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
2 / 2
Dominic Thiem (right) and Alexander Zverev pose for photos after the men's singles final of the US Open tennis championships on Sept. 13, 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Short Url

https://arab.news/zzd7f

Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

Thiem claims US Open title after thrilling fightback

  • Thiem is the second Austrian to win a Grand Slam after Thomas Muster’s 1995 French Open title
  • Zverev was bidding to become the first German male to win a Grand Slam since Boris Becker won in New York in 1996
Updated 10 sec ago
Reuters

NEW YORK: Austria’s Dominic Thiem finally claimed his maiden Grand Slam title with a stunning comeback to beat Germany’s Alexander Zverev 2-6 4-6 6-4 6-3 7-6(6) in a nerve-jangling battle of wills in the US Open final on Sunday.
The 27-year-old world number three appeared to have blown his golden chance as he fell two sets behind but hit back to become the first player to win a Grand Slam from having trailed by two sets since Gaston Gaudio at the 2004 French Open.
Thiem, who dropped only one set en route to the final, started as favorite but was stifled by nerves early on, trailing by a set and 5-1 as his evening threatened to become a nightmare on an eerie, almost empty Arthur Ashe stadium.
He gradually broke the shackles to hit back from a break down to take the third, however, and Zverev faltered on serve at 3-4 in a high-quality fourth set allowing Thiem to take a slow-burner of a contest to a decider.
With one of the sport’s biggest prizes within reach, both men raised their games in a gripping decider.
The 23-year-old Zverev, bidding to become the first German male to win a Grand Slam since Boris Becker won in New York in 1996, showed great composure to resist the Thiem charge and served for the title at 5-3.
With the match deep into its fourth hour, though, it had become not just a physical battle but a psychological one too.
First Zverev faltered with the title tantalizingly close, then Thiem could not hold serve for glory at 6-5 as a US Open men’s final moved into its first-ever fifth set tiebreak.
A gut-wrenching climax saw Thiem take a 6-4 lead as Zverev’s serve crumbled. But he netted a forehand with the court gaping, then sent another forehand wide.
Thiem earned another match point with a fearless pass though, and Zverev then dragged a backhand wide.
“It’s amazing how far our journeys brought us to share this moment and I wish — really I wish — we could have two winners today, I think we both deserved it,” Thiem said on court after a tearful speech from his crestfallen opponent and close friend.

MOMENTUM SHIFT
Thiem, the second Austrian to win a Grand Slam after Thomas Muster’s 1995 French Open title, had lost all three of his previous Grand Slam finals.
His two French Open finals were against Rafa Nadal, a 12-times champion on the Paris clay, while at this year’s Australia Open he was beaten in five stunning sets by world number one Novak Djokovic.
This time, with Nadal opting out over concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic, Roger Federer injured and top seed Djokovic defaulted last Sunday for hitting a line judge with a ball, the door had swung wide open for Thiem.
Things are never usually straightforward though, especially at Flushing Meadows.
Zverev’s form had been patchy on his way to the final but he looked in fine form from the start on Sunday, bossing the baseline rallies with his smooth power.
The first set lasted 30 minutes and when Zverev went 5-1 ahead in the second a stunned Thiem was looking up forlornly at his coach Nicolas Massu.
But the Austrian began to loosen up and while he could not salvage the second set and then went a break down in the third, he was finally upping the power on his fizzing groundstrokes.
When Zverev dropped serve to lose the third set Thiem ominously sent three rackets off to be re-strung.
Zverev fought off break points at 2-3 in the fourth but a double-fault and a forehand error gave Thiem the break at 3-4 and as the match went into the decider the momentum had shifted completely Thiem’s way as he broke immediately.
There were to be more twists and turns before Thiem fell to his back in celebration at becoming the first player born in the 1990s to claim a men’s Grand Slam, and the first outside Nadal, Djokovic and Federer to claim one since Stan Wawrinka’s 2016 US Open triumph.

Topics: US Open 2020 Dominic Thiem

Related

Sport
Osaka beats Azarenka to win US Open and third Grand Slam
Sport
Djokovic disqualified from US Open after striking line judge with ball

Naomi Osaka’s third Grand Slam, anti-racism stand, hailed in Japan

Updated 20 min 59 sec ago
AFP

Naomi Osaka’s third Grand Slam, anti-racism stand, hailed in Japan

Updated 20 min 59 sec ago
AFP
TOKYO: Naomi Osaka’s victory in the US Open was hailed Sunday by media and officials in Japan who broadly welcomed her campaigning for victims of racial injustice and against police brutality.
Public broadcaster NHK broke into its regular news program to flash the news of the 22-year-old’s latest Grand Slam triumph, after she beat Victoria Azarenka 1-6, 6-3, 6-3 to add to winning the 2018 US Open and the 2019 Australian Open.
“Osaka achieved the feat of winning a record third title in the Grand Slam singles as an Asian player,” said the daily Nikkan Sports.
Japan’s men’s tennis number one Kei Nishikori, who withdrew from the US Open after a positive coronavirus test, congratulated his fellow player on her triumph — tweeting a string of emoticons of likes, muscles and Japanese flags.
Media and supporters also backed 22-year-old Osaka’s protest against racism on and off the court.
“The victory embodied the feeling of bereaved families who hope to prevent a repeat of tragedies and change society,” the Mainichi Shimbun daily said.
Osaka walked onto the court before the final wearing a mask bearing the name of Tamir Rice, a 12-year-old African-American boy who was shot dead by a white police officer in Cleveland, Ohio in 2014.
Osaka, of Japanese and Haitian heritage, wore different masks for each of her seven matches in the tournament, honoring victims of racial injustice and police brutality.
“She is brave. I’m proud of her,” Osaka’s 75-year-old grandfather, Tetsuo Osaka, told reporters of her stand.
Fumio Kishida, one of three candidates to succeed outgoing Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, tweeted: “I respect her as she fought it out and showed the best result, bringing up the importance of diversity to the world. I’m greatly encouraged.”
But the Mainichi daily reported mixed reactions from some sponsors in Japan.
“I don’t think she needed to do that while she’s fighting her way to the top. If possible, we’d like her to attract more attention with her tennis skills,” said a source linked to a Japanese corporate sponsor of Osaka’s, according to the daily.

Latest updates

Thiem claims US Open title after thrilling fightback
Naomi Osaka’s third Grand Slam, anti-racism stand, hailed in Japan
What We Are Reading Today: Vanguard
Dozens held in Melbourne for flouting stay-at-home-orders
Iraq’s top Shiite cleric backs early parliamentary elections

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.