You are here

  • Home
  • Indonesia protests against China ship in its waters

Indonesia protests against China ship in its waters

Indonesian President Joko Widodo, right, during his visit to a military base in the Natuna islands on Jan. 8. 2020 after the country deployed fighter jets and warships. (Presidential Palace via AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/ptfa4

Updated 14 September 2020
AFP

Indonesia protests against China ship in its waters

  • Indonesia rejects China’s nine-dash line claim saying it contravenes the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea
  • China claims most of the South China Sea despite competing claims from other Southeast Asian nations
Updated 14 September 2020
AFP

JAKARTA: Jakarta has protested against the intrusion of a Chinese coast guard ship into the Southeast Asian archipelago’s waters, Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry said Monday.
The Chinese vessel, identified as CCG 5204, was seen Saturday in North Natuna waters, Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone near the Riau Islands province.
“Following the issue, the ministry on Sunday communicated with Chinese representative in Jakarta to request clarification,” spokesman Teuku Faizasyah told on Monday.
The Indonesian maritime security agency said the ship insisted it had been patrolling China’s so-called “nine-dash line,” an area claimed by Beijing but contested by its neighbors.
“The Ministry re-emphasized to the Chinese representative that there’s no overlapping between Indonesia’s exclusive economic zone and China’s waters,” said Faizasyah.
The maritime security agency said the ship left the area on Monday.
Indonesia rejects China’s nine-dash line claim saying it contravenes the UN Convention on the Law of the Sea.
Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago nation, is trying to stop foreign vessels fishing in its waters, saying it costs the economy billions of dollars annually.
Jakarta claims the area in the southern reaches of the South China Sea as its exclusive economic zone.
In January Indonesia deployed fighter jets and warships to patrol the Natuna islands waters in a spat with Beijing after Chinese vessels, both coast guard ship and fishing boats, entered the area.
China claims most of the South China Sea despite competing claims from other Southeast Asian nations including Indonesia, Vietnam, the Philippines and Malaysia.

Topics: Indonesia South China Sea China

Related

World
Indonesian president Joko Widodo visits island in waters disputed by China
World
Indonesia pushes for Southeast Asian patrols of disputed waters

Antibody drug added to UK Recovery trial of COVID treatments

Convalescent plasma samples in vials are seen before being tested for COVID-19 antibodies at the Bloodworks Northwest Laboratory, U.S. (REUTERS)
Updated 14 September 2020
Reuters

Antibody drug added to UK Recovery trial of COVID treatments

  • The new drug is the first on the RECOVERY trials that is designed specifically to fight Covid-19
Updated 14 September 2020
Reuters

LONDON: The world’s largest randomised trial of potential medicines for COVID-19 is to add Regeneron’s experimental antiviral antibody cocktail REGN-COV2 to the drugs it is testing in patients hospitalized with the disease.
The UK RECOVERY trial, which has been testing a range of potential COVID-19 treatments since it began in April, will compare the effects of adding REGN-COV2 — a lab-manufactured monoclonal antibody — to standard care.
“This is the first drug actually designed for this disease,” said Martin Landray, a professor of medicine & epidemiology at Oxford University who is co-leading the trial.
“There are lots of good reasons for thinking this might be really quite a powerful treatment,” he told Reuters in an interview.
The addition of Regeneron’s drug to the RECOVERY trial comes amid growing hopes that monoclonal antibodies may emerge as effective ways to treat COVID-19.
Until now, the RECOVERY trial had mostly been studying whether existing drugs could be re-purposed to tackle the new disease, and it has already found answers on a number of them.
In June and September, trial results showed that widely used steroids such as dexamethasone and hydrocortisone were able to reduce death rates among severely-ill COVID-19 patients
Also in June, RECOVERY trial results showed that the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine, once touted by US President Donald Trump as a potential “game changer” in the pandemic, was of no benefit in treating COVID-19 patients.
Regeneron’s REGN-COV2 cocktail, which the company is already testing in late-stage clinical trials in people, combines one Regeneron-made antibody and a second antibody isolated from people who have recovered after being infected with COVID-19.
The combination is designed to bind to the spike protein used by the new coronavirus to gain access to human cells, limiting the virus’s ability to escape.
Regeneron developed the biological drug before linking up with Roche to expand its manufacturing capacity in hopes of meeting global demand, should the medicine prove effective. Regeneron would handle US sales, with Roche selling the medicine around the world.
Landray said his team had secured enough supply of the drug so that up to “several thousand” patients could be given it in the trial and compared with several thousand controls.
“Given that the second phase (of COVID-19 infections in the UK) seems to be coming now, it is a really good time to be starting this,” he said.
The United States already has a $450 million deal for the cocktail in place, under the terms of which Regeneron will sell it around 70,000 to 300,000 potential treatment doses or 420,000 to 1.3 million prevention doses of REGN-COV2. Data is due later this month, Regeneron has said.
Alongside Regeneron, Eli Lilly, working with biotech firm AbCellera, is seen as a leading contender in the antibody race. In August it started testing whether its antibody can prevent COVID-19 infections in nursing homes. A separate trial testing the compound on recently diagnosed COVID patients may yield initial data in September or shortly after.
GlaxoSmithKline and partner Vir Biotechnology also began testing an experimental antibody on newly diagnosed COVID-19 patients late last month.
AstraZeneca is for now testing its antibody-based cocktail on healthy volunteers for tolerability.

Topics: Coronavirus (COVID-19) Coronavirus

Related

World
AstraZeneca resumes Covid-19 vaccine trial after UK green light
World
AstraZeneca starts trial of COVID-19 antibody treatment

Latest updates

Zaghari-Ratcliffe devastated after court case postponed
Defense ministers of Bahrain and Israel hold talks
UAE's announces emergency approval for use of Covid-19 vaccine -NCEMA
Saudi mining industry explores new horizons
‘People may be returning to work and to the malls, but this doesn’t mean less online shopping’ – Sprii CEO Sarah Jones

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.