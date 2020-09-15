You are here

Facebook launches climate science info center amid fake news criticism

The tool will be rolled out in the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, and eventually to other countries. (File/AFP)
Reuters

  • Facebook said the project is modeled on its COVID-19 Information Center, and launched a similar feature last month on voting
  • It said articles from high-quality publishers and other sources on climate science news will also be available at the center
Reuters

BRUSSELS/SAN FRANCISCO: Facebook on Tuesday launched a climate science information center to elevate credible sources on climate change, as critics question its role in the spread of misinformation on the issue.
Facebook said the project is modeled on its COVID-19 Information Center, and launched a similar feature last month on voting in preparation for US elections in November.
The tool will be rolled out in the United States, France, Germany and the United Kingdom, and eventually to other countries.
“The Climate Science Information Center is a dedicated space on Facebook with factual resources from the world’s leading climate organizations and actionable steps people can take in their everyday lives to combat climate change,” the company said in a post.
It said articles from high-quality publishers and other sources on climate science news will also be available at the center.
Facebook has faced allegations that it permits false claims around climate change through a policy that exempts opinion articles from its external fact-checking system.
It has said that it prioritizes handling of misinformation that poses an immediate threat of harm, like bogus coronavirus cures or hate speech that could incite violence.
Facebook’s global policy chief Nick Clegg said the company would continue exempting false claims about climate change posted by politicians, although these are often among the most popular content on the platform.
“No social media company has ever tried to do so for the simple reason that political speeches always are characterised by exaggerations, selected uses of statistics, and exaggerated claims of virtues from one candidate and vices of others,” Clegg told reporters.
The company has not measured the effectiveness of its coronavirus information center in countering false narratives about the pandemic, although product chief Chris Cox said it has seen 600 million people clicking on the tool, which executives considered a success.
Facebook also confirmed that its global operations will achieve net zero carbon emissions and be 100% supported by renewable energy this year.

Social networks in Algeria blocked to prevent exam fraud

There was no official comment Sunday from authorities or telecom officials on the internet disruptions and the lack of access to social networks. (AFP)
AFP

  • The baccalaureate exams, which began Sunday, are due to last until Sept. 17
AFP

ALGIERS: Algerians were unable to access social media accounts on Sunday as students sat for national exams in the North African country where authorities are cracking down on cheating.
Social networks such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp were inaccessible, an AFP journalist said, while the internet faced disruptions across the country.
The move came a day after the Justice Ministry announced that a teenager had been sentenced to one year in jail for having shared the results of an Arabic-language test online.
The boy was sentenced Wednesday by a court in the northeastern city of Guelma in line with a penal code amendment adopted in April that criminalized cheating during the brevet and baccalaureate examinations, usually taken at the end of secondary and high school, respectively.
After a spike in cheating during national exams in recent years, authorities in the North African country adopted legislation under which those found guilty of wrongdoing could face up to 15 years in jail.
According to the Justice Ministry, courts in Algeria have begun to hand down jail sentences to individuals accused of having leaked exam papers or results during the brevet earlier this month.
In 2016, authorities temporarily blocked access to social networks to prevent cheating after leaked papers forced hundreds of thousands of students to resit the baccalaureate exam.
Authorities then arrested dozens of people, including the heads of national exam centers and teachers on suspicion of leaking the final exam papers.
There was no official comment Sunday from authorities or telecom officials on the internet disruptions and the lack of access to social networks.
The baccalaureate exams, which began Sunday, are due to last until Sept. 17.

