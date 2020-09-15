You are here

Boat capsizes near Libya, 2 dozen migrants presumed dead

The shipwreck was the latest maritime disaster involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe. (File/AFP)
CAIRO: The UN migration agency said Tuesday that a boat carrying migrants bound for Europe capsized in the Mediterranean Sea off Libya, leaving at least two dozen people drowned or missing and presumed dead, the latest shipwreck off the North African country.
Safa Msehli, a spokesperson for the International Organization for Migration, told The Associated Press that Libya’s coast guard intercepted three boats on Monday, and one of them had capsized.
She said the coast guard retrieved two bodies, and survivors reported 22 others were missing and presumed dead.
At least 45 survivors on the three boats were returned to the shore. All migrants were men, with a majority from Egypt and Morocco, she said.
“This new tragedy signals yet again the need for increased search and rescue capacity in the Mediterranean. Instead, we are seeing restrictions on NGOs and long, unnecessary stand-offs,” Msehli said.
The shipwreck was the latest maritime disaster involving migrants seeking a better life in Europe.
In August, a boat carrying dozens of migrants capsized leaving at least 45 people drowned or missing and presumed dead, marking the largest number of fatalities in a single shipwreck off the coast of the North African country.
Libya, which descended into chaos following the 2011 uprising that toppled and killed longtime dictator Muammar Qaddafi, has emerged as a major transit point for African and Arab migrants fleeing war and poverty to Europe.

Topics: Libya migrants

VIDEO: Blaze rips through Zaha Hadid-designed Beirut souk building

Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

VIDEO: Blaze rips through Zaha Hadid-designed Beirut souk building

  • The reason behind the fire is still unknown
  • The affected building was designed by architect Zaha Hadid
Updated 23 min 4 sec ago
Arab News

DUBAI: A fire broke out in a building in the souk area of Beirut, Annahar newspaper reported on Tuesday.
It is still unknown what caused the blaze which engulfed the building designed by famous US-Iraqi architect, Zaha Hadid.

Mobile phone footage shows flames lapping up the side of the building, and debris can be heard falling to the ground.

Civil defense official George Abou Moussa later told Reuters that firefighters were able to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

There has been no reports of any injuries.

The building was still under construction according to a tweet posted by the civil defense authority.

Tuesay’s incident is Beirut’s second major fire in less than a week, on Thursday a blaze ripped through a warehouse in Beirut’s port area that contained aid.

It is little over a month since the devastating explosion in the city’s port, that killed scores and injured more than 6,000 people on Aug. 4, 2020.

Topics: Lebanon Beirut

