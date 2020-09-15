Boat capsizes near Libya, 2 dozen migrants presumed dead

VIDEO: Blaze rips through Zaha Hadid-designed Beirut souk building

DUBAI: A fire broke out in a building in the souk area of Beirut, Annahar newspaper reported on Tuesday.

It is still unknown what caused the blaze which engulfed the building designed by famous US-Iraqi architect, Zaha Hadid.

#WATCH: The fire appears to have engulfed at least one side of the building in #Beirut's souk area in Lebanon pic.twitter.com/Tl4LsBy3LG — Arab News (@arabnews) September 15, 2020

Mobile phone footage shows flames lapping up the side of the building, and debris can be heard falling to the ground.

Civil defense official George Abou Moussa later told Reuters that firefighters were able to put out the fire and prevent it from spreading to nearby buildings.

There has been no reports of any injuries.

The building was still under construction according to a tweet posted by the civil defense authority.

يعمل عناصر من الدفاع المدني في هذه الاثناء على إخماد النيران التي اندلعت داخل مجمع تجاري قيد الانشاء في وسط بيروت. وقد تمت السيطرة على الحريق ولم يسجل وقوع اي اصابات. https://t.co/C0TlzMaVW0 — Salman Andary (@salmanonline) September 15, 2020

Tuesay’s incident is Beirut’s second major fire in less than a week, on Thursday a blaze ripped through a warehouse in Beirut’s port area that contained aid.

It is little over a month since the devastating explosion in the city’s port, that killed scores and injured more than 6,000 people on Aug. 4, 2020.