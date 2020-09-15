Bill Gates: World health has ‘gone into reverse’ due to coronavirus pandemic

You are here

DUBAI: The COVID-19 pandemic has reversed 25 years of progress in global health standards, and its long-term hit on the global economy will be “literally trillions of dollars,” said philanthropist billionaire Bill Gates.

He was speaking to regional media ahead of the annual publication by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation of the “Goalkeepers” report, which assesses progress toward the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals.

“Typically, we have positive news, even if it’s not always completely on track. This year is different because of the pandemic. Progress hasn’t just stopped, but gone into reverse,” he said, adding that global immunization programs for other diseases such as polio had faltered because of the focus on the pandemic. “It has reversed the progress of 25 years in 25 weeks.”

Gates praised the efforts of regional governments and the G20 under Saudi presidency, including the $21 billion in funding agreed by G20 health and finance ministers earlier this year.

“The overall record of development aid is very dramatic, and I’m putting billions of dollars of my own money alongside these governments,” he said.

But he warned that volatility in global energy markets could affect regional government revenues and the amount of financial aid available for world health programs.

“It’s unfortunate that wealth has been reduced as the price of oil has gone down. I don’t know yet whether that will affect the scale of the generosity we’ll see from a number of the countries in the Middle East,” he said.

The Microsoft founder hit out at conspiracies that have linked him to the origins of the virus and the development of a vaccine to counter it.

“I’m greatly surprised by some of these conspiracy theories, and the ones involving me are completely incorrect. I’ve not been the target of a conspiracy theory until now, and it’s kind of ironic because I spoke in 2015 about the risk of a pandemic, and I recommended things to help the world get prepared,” he said.

“It’s unfortunate that people are reaching for one simple explanation of why this pandemic happened. We need to get people to understand that wearing masks helps ourselves and other people. The truth isn’t as titillating as the conspiracy message on social media.”

He said it is likely that an effective vaccine will be developed by early next year, but production and distribution present challenges. “The easiest way to overwhelm the virus is by massive production,” he added.

Gates has been a strong advocate of even global distribution of the vaccine once it is ready. “Equable” implementation of a worldwide vaccination program, rather than the “vaccine nationalism” some experts fear, would cut overall death rates in half, he said.

Former Nissan executive Kelly’s trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn

Updated 10 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

Former Nissan executive Kelly’s trial begins in Tokyo without Ghosn

  • Kelly, who has been on bail in Japan since his release from jail in 2018, delivered his plea to the court without co-accused Ghosn
  • Ghosn has denied wrongdoing, and said he fled Japan because he would not have received a fair trial
Updated 10 min 53 sec ago
Reuters

TOKYO: Former Nissan Motor Co. Ltd. executive Greg Kelly denied charges he helped former boss Carlos Ghosn hide income as the American lawyer’s trial opened in Tokyo on Tuesday, almost two years after Japanese prosecutors arrested the pair.
Kelly, who has been on bail in Japan since his release from jail in 2018, delivered his plea to the court without co-accused Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon in December following a dramatic escape from Japan.
A representative from Nissan, which was also indicted, told the three judges the automaker did not contest the charges.
Ghosn has denied wrongdoing, and said he fled Japan because he would not have received a fair trial.
“I deny the allegations. I was not involved in a criminal conspiracy,” said Kelly, in a dark gray suit and red striped tie, according to a court pool report. Wearing a face mask, he used an earphone to listen to a English translation of court proceedings.
“Mr. Ghosn was an extraordinary executive,” added the former Nissan representative director. Kelly is charged with helping Ghosn hide 9.3 billion yen ($88 million) in compensation over eight years through deferred payments.
His trial could take about a year. If found guilty, Kelly, who turned 64 on Tuesday, could face up to 10 years in prison and a 10 million yen ($94,330) fine.
The proceedings will include evidence and testimony from prominent company executives, including a former chief executive, Hiroto Saikawa, that could shine a light on the inner workings of the Japanese automaker as it tries to rein in losses and revamp its vehicle line-up after ousting Ghosn.
The company, which is also struggling with a weak demand and disruptions in production caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, declined to comment.
In their opening argument, prosecutors said Kelly and other Nissan officials had considered ways to reduce the amount of compensation Ghosn reported to financial authorities following the introduction of new executive pay disclosure rules in 2010.
Those ideas included extending loans he would not have to repay, selling him discounted real estate and payments deferred until he stepped down.
Kelly’s lawyers countered that companies only have to report payments they have made. The defense team also said Kelly was only partially involved in the discussion about Ghosn’s compensation.
Judicial practices
The trial has also focused international attention on judicial practices that critics in Japan and overseas see as overly harsh.
Prisoners on remand are sometimes kept in isolation and often refused bail if they deny their charges. Detainees are also interrogated without a lawyer present.
The conviction rate in Japan is about 99%.
Ghosn, who also ran French carmaker Renault SA, was smuggled out of Japan in a speaker case on a private jet as he awaited trial on charges he denies.
After the disappearance of the once-feted executive, Japan said it guaranteed individuals’ rights and had dealt appropriately with him.
In addition to the under-reporting case, Ghosn faces breach of trust charges that he enriched himself at Nissan’s expense through $5 million in payments to a Middle East car dealership, and that he temporarily transferred personal financial losses to his employer’s books.
Ghosn said he was a victim of a boardroom coup by former colleagues worried he would push through a merger between Nissan and Renault, its largest shareholder.
“Today is Greg’s birthday, probably not a great day to start this,” Kelly’s wife Dee said at the Tokyo court, where she watched proceedings from the public gallery. The trial continues on Wednesday.

Topics: Nissan Carlos Ghosn

