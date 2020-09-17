You are here

Saudi Arabia looks to close gender pay gap

It is the latest move to create an encouraging and safe work environment.(AN Photo)
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The Saudi Ministry of Human Resources and Social Development recently issued an order to ensure there is no gender-based discrimination in employees’ wages.
It is the latest move to create an encouraging and safe work environment, provide decent and sustainable job opportunities for all citizens and address the challenges facing workers and employers.
The ministry said that “the employer is prohibited from distinguishing between their workers, whether during the performance of work or when hiring or advertising it, such as sex, disability, age, or any other form of discrimination.”
At the Misk Global Forum 2019, the Saudi energy minister, Prince Abdul Aziz bin Salman, said that Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is providing all Saudis with equal opportunities.
“We know that our women now are enabled, they have an education program,” he said. “We have equal pay for both men and women.”
The move was widely welcomed by Saudis. Electrical engineer Mohammed Al-Ali told Arab News that it would encourage more women to join the workforce.
“This decision is a step forwards towards equality for women. It encourages more women to be part of the workforce and will turn our economy into a prosperous one,” said Al-Ali.
“Saudi Arabia, as part of its 2030 vision, is going through rapid changes towards a more inclusive society, where women and men work side by side with no discrimination.”
Saudi admin assistant Rozan Al-Nahari said that women work just as hard as men, and this move would bring financial relief to many. “We spend the same working hours at the office, complete the same tasks and many of us try to prove ourselves in any establishment,” she said.
“I’m very happy that all of the social reforms are so supportive of women.”

Saudi T20 launches ‘sustainable future’ webinars

Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi T20 launches ‘sustainable future’ webinars

  • 11 task forces will each hold a webinar to discuss key themes and recommendations developed by T20 Saudi Arabia task forces during the year
Updated 6 min 24 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Along with the Kingdom’s efforts to host the G20 summit in November, King Abdullah Petroleum Studies and Research Center (KAPSARC), in partnership with the King Faisal Center for Research and Islamic Studies, announced the start of T20 Summit Season on Thursday.
The season, which will run for about 40 days, aims to shape a future of prosperity, sustainability and global inclusion.
As part of the season, 11 task forces will each hold a webinar to discuss key themes and recommendations developed by T20 Saudi Arabia task forces during the year. The webinars will offer insights and solutions to global issues, and gather local and international experts, and a number of civil society organizations.

FASTFACT

The season will begin with a webinar on global trade and end with a webinar on the coronavirus on Oct. 27, while the T20 Summit will be held from Oct. 31  to Nov. 1.

“Despite the unprecedented time due to the coronavirus pandemic, the T20 succeeded in developing polices and recommendations virtually for consideration by G20 leaders during the next summit,” Hossa Almutairi, T20 Sherpa/representative, said.
T20 groups will deliver policy options that can be adopted by G20 leaders on issues including climate and energy, migration, innovation and technology, economic development and food security, Almutairi said.

