Burned out and abused: French COVID-19 testers strike over work conditions

French hard-left CGT union said the strike was disrupting testing in some towns and could drag on if laboratory owners failed to deal with staff shortages and increase pay, as testing is ramped up amid a surge in cases in France. (Reuters/AFP/File Photo)
Updated 17 September 2020
Reuters

  • The walkout comes as the government demands more and faster testing to fight a surge in new coronavirus cases
PARIS: Hundreds of workers at COVID-19 laboratories in France went on strike on Thursday, a trade union said, angry over poor working conditions as the coronavirus testing system buckles under huge demand.
The hard-left CGT union said the strike was disrupting testing in some towns and could drag on if laboratory owners failed to deal with staff shortages and increase pay.
The walkout comes as the government demands more and faster testing to fight a surge in new coronavirus cases.
“We’re overwhelmed,” laboratory nurse Aminata Diene, one of about 50 lab workers protesting outside a diagnostics center on the edge of Paris said.
The 31-year-old said her Bioclinic laboratory in Bezons, which is staffed by four nurses and would normally handle 40 COVID-19 tests a day, was closed as a result of the strike.
“We can’t be on the phone, physically greeting patients and carrying out tests all at once. We’re exhausted, physically and mentally.”
France has ramped up testing five-fold since the peak of the first wave and now carries out more than 1 million tests a week. But at some testing centers, people queue around the block and results can take days because of the bottleneck in laboratories.
Le Figaro reported that in a meeting with senior ministers last week, President Emmanuel Macron said: “One million tests is all well and good, but it’s pointless if the results arrive too late.”
The government published a decree on Wednesday paving the way for antigen tests that give a result within 20 minutes and could ease pressure on RT-PCR testing.
It advised the antigen tests would initially be used for hospital workers, care home staff and travelers at airports, a spokeswoman for the Paris regional health authority said.
Pascal Boudeau, a technician for 35 years at a medical laboratory outside Paris, said management needed to start listening after ignoring the calls for help for weeks.
“We’re at our wits’ end. We get verbally abused, sometimes physically. The pace is relentless,” the CGT member said. “We’ve given up counting the overtime we do for free.”
The lab workers strike coincided with street protests organized by the CGT and several smaller unions in numerous cities across France.
The CGT accuses Macron of destroying France’s social security system, ruining public services and placing the interests of big business over those of workers even as the coronavirus wrecks the economy and forces job cuts.
The situation demanded “deep reform in a total break with the social and economic policies of the day,” the unions said in a joint statement.
Macron’s reforms to liberalize the economy and bolster French competitiveness have prompted waves of sometimes-violent protest during his three years in office.

Britain’s COVID testing buckles, pressuring government

  • Approval of his government’s handling of the crisis fell to its lowest recorded by pollster YouGov, with 63% viewing it badly
  • Ministers have acknowledged that many families are unable to get tests or were offered them only at remote locations
LONDON: Britain’s government acknowledged problems in its COVID-19 testing system on Thursday as soaring demand met with worsening turnaround times and availability during a spike in infections.
Only 14% of test results in England came back in 24 hours last week, a sharp fall from 32% the week before, data showed.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is under pressure over what it had said would be a “world-beating” system to test and trace cases so as to avoid a second wave.
Approval of his government’s handling of the crisis fell to its lowest recorded by pollster YouGov, with 63% viewing it badly.
“There’s a challenge in testing,” UK health minister Matt Hancock said. “The challenge is that demand has gone up faster.”
Johnson acknowledged on Wednesday that there was not enough capacity and said he was aiming for 500,000 daily tests by the end of October.
“I am certain that we will need more as we go beyond the end of October,” Dido Harding, interim chair of the new National Institute for Health Protection, told lawmakers, noting two new labs would be set up.
Ministers have acknowledged that many families are unable to get tests or were offered them only at remote locations.
Harding said 27% of people getting tests did not have symptoms, and health minister Hancock pointed a finger at people sometimes going without good reason.
“It is incredibly important that those with symptoms come forward, and that those without symptoms do not,” Hancock said.
Cases are sharply increasing, with many children, parents and workers fretting whether or not they can safely return to school or the office.
Paul Reid, Chief Executive of Ireland’s Health Service Executive, said England’s system was “almost in collapse” and UK officials had asked him for help.
The national Test and Trace scheme said there had been a 167% increase in numbers testing positive in England since the end of August.
There were 3,395 new cases of COVID-19 reported on Thursday, while Wednesday saw the highest daily number since May, although many more tests are being carried out.
There were 236,219 tests processed in the latest daily figures, compared to around 70,000 in early May.
In total, 381,614 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Britain, and there have been 41,705 deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

