Indian army’s Kashmir killings leave relatives wary of finding justice

Indian army soldiers stand guard while they wait for a fellow soldier shopping during lockdown in Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir. (AP/File)
Sanjay Kumar

NEW DELHI: Relatives of people killed by the Indian army in Kashmir have told Arab News they are doubtful of finding justice, a day after the military admitted it had “exceeded” its brief by killing three “unidentified terrorists” in South Kashmir’s Shopian district in June this year.

On June 17 Abrar Ahmed, Imtiyaz Ahmed, and Mohammad Ibrar – cousins from Jammu district’s Rajouri area – were killed in an encounter in Amshipora village.

For weeks after their deaths, when photos of the three men were flashed on media channels across the country, their families questioned the army’s version of events.

Mohammed Yousuf is the 50-year-old father of Abrar Ahmed.

“It has been my demand right from the beginning that all the three bodies be handed over to the family members and that their fake encounter should be brought to light and the truth should be told,” he told Arab News. “It gives me some hope now that the army has admitted the mistake and set up an inquiry to find out the truth.”

He expressed his sadness that his son and the two men with him were being called terrorists. “How can I believe that justice would be done when you are calling simple daily wage workers terrorists? I will fight for justice till my last breath.”

On Friday, the Indian army said in a statement that the troops had “exceeded” and “contravened” the rules.

“The inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA (Armed Forces Special Power Act) 1990 were exceeded and the do's and don’ts of the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as approved by the Hon’ble Supreme Court have been contravened,” defence spokesman Col. Rajesh Kalia said in a statement.

The AFSPA is a law that extends indemnity and power to security forces to operate in a “disturbed area.”

Kalia added that authorities had directed officials to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act.

However his statement failed to appease those who drew attention to the encounter that led to the loss of three lives.

“We still demand that there should be a high-level judicial enquiry,” Jammu-based activist Sohail Malik told Arab News. “Those found guilty should be held accountable, and there should be compensation to the poor families who lost their young ones. We will keep on fighting for justice. You cannot keep on picking up young guys and killing them in encounters.”

The army’s statement also drew a sharp reaction from Srinagar’s former police chief, S. P. Vaid.

“Killing innocent youth and show(ing) them as terrorists is the most heinous crime and those involved should be charged for murder,” the former director-general of police in Jammu and Kashmir tweeted on Friday.

The June killings and subsequent army statement has hit a nerve for Aqib Sofi of Srinagar's Batamaloo area who wants justice for his mother after she was killed two days ago.

Early on Thursday morning, Sofi and his mother were going to their bakery and stopped their car a few meters away from the store when they saw a security forces’ cordon in the area.

The group opened fire on their car and a bullet struck his mother on the back of her head, killing her instantly.

“What was the fault of my mother?” he told Arab News. “Why does she deserve to die this way? Is the life of a Kashmiri so cheap that you can take it at your whim?” 

He said that nobody from the administration went to apologize after her death. “Security forces are here to kill us, not to protect us,” he added.

On Tuesday residents in the Sopore area protested against what they called the custodial killing of 23-year-old Irfan Ahmed Dar.

He was allegedly picked up from his shop on Monday afternoon and taken to the local police station for questioning.

His brother Javed was picked up later, but released in the night.

On Tuesday morning Irfan was declared dead, with the police referring to him as one of the overground workers of militant outfits.

Police said that Irfan had tried to escape when he was taken to another place and that they found his body later.

“The police killed my younger brother and cooked up the story,” Irfan’s older brother, Waheed Dar, told Arab News. “Can you imagine anyone can escape from the custody of the Special Operation Group? This is how Kashmir is. Those who are in charge of protecting you are the real threats to the people. How and where will I get justice for the killing of my brother?”

Jammu and Kashmir’s Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar and director-general of police were unavailable for comment when contacted by Arab News on Saturday.

Srinagar-based human rights activist Khurram Parvez challenged the culture of “encounters” in Kashmir.

“All these encounters are basically suspect for us and, therefore, we believe that all these encounters should be investigated,” he told Arab News, saying that in all such cases the force used was “disproportionate for sure.”

“Why is it that the army does not believe in neutralizing and arresting the militants and believes in killing them only? The government is least interested in ending the militancy. It wants the militancy to be sustained. Therefore, it is provoking the people of Kashmir through murders and torture as the killing of a woman in Batamaloo and the killing of a young boy in Sopore prove.”

Woman, 3 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir fighting

Afghan mothers celebrate children’s ID move

KABUL: Women in Afghanistan have welcomed President Ashraf Ghani’s decision to sign an amendment that allows the name of a mother to be printed on childrens’ national identity cards.

Activists said on Saturday that it was a “significant” victory for women’s rights in the deeply conservative country.

Ghani made the decision on Thursday without securing parliamentary approval, despite his government saying earlier this month that the amendment would require a house endorsement before being signed into law.

However, speaking to Arab News on Saturday, Ghani’s chief spokesman Sediq Seddiqi said: “Since the Parliament is in recess (annual leave), the cabinet endorsed the amendment and the president signed it into law.”

Endorsing the president’s move, Breshna Rabi, a woman lawmaker from northern Balkh, about 450 km from Kabul, said that the bill did not need a “debate” because it was not a “controversial issue.”

She added: “This is great news and a victory for women in Afghanistan. Not only women, but men also support and welcome this decision both within and outside the parliament.”

Rabi was joined by independent actor Freshta Kazemi, who hailed the move as a “historic milestone” for the country.

“Including the Afghan mother’s name on the national ID is an important mark in Afghan history on the changing and emerging identity of the nascent Afghan democracy. It only makes sense that all our mothers’ identities are now honored on an institutional identity level,” she told Arab News.

While Ghani was praised across the country, several people said credit should also be given to a 28-year-old university student Laleh Osmany, who championed the cause by launching the #whereismyname social media campaign three years ago to fight Afghanistan’s “misogynistic” culture.

A crucial part of her campaign, Osmany said, was pressuring authorities to include the name of a mother next to the father on national IDs, especially for women who were divorced, had lost their husbands in war, or whose spouses were missing.

“They faced tough times sorting out legal issues such as the right to inheritance, guardianship or issuance of passports for themselves or their children in the absence of a father, ” Osmany, a graduate of Islamic law from Herat University, told Arab News.

After the hashtag went viral and she was armed with support from social media users both at home and abroad, Osmany says her efforts finally bore fruit when the Afghan government — after several days of deliberations with religious scholars — amended the census law and accepted the proposal earlier this month.

On Saturday, Osmany said she could not “contain her joy” after hearing of the president’s decision two days ago.

“There is no doubt that this victory is the result of a persistent campaign among campaigners and citizens, both men and women. The government also stood by citizens, and I express my gratitude to the president himself and his deputies for their support. I also thank everyone, men and women who supported our campaign and raised their voice, and congratulate all campaigners,” she told Arab News.

It is a rare win for women’s rights activists in the deeply conservative and male-dominated country, where taboos mean a women’s names are often missing from wedding invitations and even graves.

In public, young children and sometimes adult men often fight if someone mentions the name of their mother or sister — an act seen as an attempt to bring dishonor and shame to a family.

According to estimates shared by the Statistics and Information Authority, women make up 49 percent of the total Afghan population of 32.9 million.

While there are 68 women in the 250-member parliament, with several serving in the cabinet, many women have struggled to assert themselves as legal guardians of their children, both in government offices or when carrying out business transactions in the absence of a man.

Recognizing the historical significance of the move, Heather Barr, interim co-director of the women’s rights division of Human Rights Watch said in a statement: “Good news on women’s rights does not happen every day in Afghanistan.”

She added that the law is a “major victory” for Afghan women’s rights activists, who for several years have campaigned for both parents to be named. She said it would have a “domino effect” on their lives.

“The reform will have important consequences, making it easier for women to obtain an education, health care, passports and other documentation for their children. It will be especially significant for women who are widowed, divorced, separated or dealing with abusive parents,” she said.

Ghani’s signed the amendment amid intra-Afghan talks with the Taliban in Doha, Qatar, that aim to end more than 40 years of war and organize the departure of US-led troops from Afghanistan by next spring.

The Taliban banned women from education and jobs during its five-year rule, until it was toppled from power in late 2001. It has, however, pledged to uphold women’s rights as part of the peace process and negotiations.

Commenting on the campaign, Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander, said last week that “mentioning mothers’ names on IDs was a dishonor.”

Experts have said that, while the move may be an important first step to promote women’s rights in the country, “it isn’t enough.”

Wali Ullah Shaheen, a former journalist, said: “Women need education, training and more importantly security rather than mentioning their names on ID.”

The government has been under fire for failing to stop targeted killings of women activists and officials in controlled areas, including Kabul in recent months, with prominent actor Saba Sahar and a woman negotiator in the intra-Afghan talks, Fawzia Koofi, being the latest victims.

Osmany, too, said she faced challenges and “received threats from unknown people” requesting she abandon her campaign.

When asked about her plans for the future, Osmany said she will “take a break for now.”

She added: “This campaign made my hair to go white. Working honestly in Afghanistan is difficult.”

