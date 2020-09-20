Saudi Arabia to introduce English language from first grade of primary school starting next academic year

RIYADH: Saudi Arabia will teach the English language from first grade of primary school starting from the next academic year, the education minister said on Sunday.

Speaking during an interview with state-run Al-Ekhbariya TV’s Al-Raasd program, Hamad bin Mohammed Al-Asheikh, said that five courses have been approved for the next academic year, including a focus on science and mathematics.

The minister also said that digital education would begin from the fourth year.

“There will be some changes that aim to benefit students and the future citizen to become a graduate of education and qualified to compete on an international level,” Al-Asheikh said.

Four of the courses will be introduced to all schools, but he said the fifth would only be implemented in the major schools distributed throughout the Kingdom.

“The general education stage is an important stage and we cannot improve higher education without improving secondary education, and this will happen in 2021,” the minister said.

The minister added there would be certain subjects that would be taught remotely, and distance education will continue even after the coronavirus pandemic.