US Oxford vaccine trials still on hold over spinal-cord fears

The US and UK have both invested major sums of money into accelerating the vaccine’s development. (Reuters)
  • Two British women in America suffered adverse effects
  • Further setbacks could doom major frontrunner in global race for COVID-19 vaccine
LONDON: Human trials of the Oxford and AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine have yet to resume in the US over concerns that the jab may cause a neurological condition that affects the spinal cord.

The US trials have been paused on two separate occasions after two British women receiving the experimental vaccine developed a condition causing inflammation of their spinal cords that can, in serious cases, cause paralysis.

The trials resumed quickly after the first pause when it was discovered that one of the British women had multiple sclerosis, a condition that can cause the same neurological reaction in the spine. But the second pause, first reported two weeks ago, is still ongoing in the US.

The second woman was hospitalized and has recovered, but due to stringent regulations in the US the trials have yet to resume. Trials of the same vaccine have since restarted in the UK, Brazil, India and South Africa.

AstraZeneca, a British-Swedish pharmaceuticals giant, said it conducted safety reviews into the vaccine following the two women’s illnesses, and “after independent review, these illnesses were either considered unlikely to be associated with the vaccine or there was insufficient evidence to say for certain that the illnesses were or were not related to the vaccine.”

On Saturday it released further data on its trial protocol to allay safety concerns, but US regulators and experts remain concerned with the inoculation’s safety.

The US Food and Drug Administration, the country’s main drugs regulator, has not commented but has reportedly requested further data on the two adverse reactions.

Mark Slifka, a vaccine expert at Oregon Health and Science University, said: “If there are two cases, then this starts to look like a dangerous pattern. If a third case of neurological disease pops up in the vaccine group, then this vaccine may be done.”

Should the Oxford vaccine be aborted, it would be a major setback for a research project seen as one of the frontrunners in the global vaccine race.

The US and UK have both invested major sums of money into accelerating the vaccine’s development.

In May, the US government provided AstraZeneca with over $1 billion to speed up its American trials, and the UK has invested over £80 million ($103 million) directly into Oxford University’s side of the vaccine research.

UN chief Guterres: Global ‘stakes couldn’t be higher’ 

Updated 21 min 11 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

UN chief Guterres: Global ‘stakes couldn’t be higher’ 

  • UN chief addresses first-ever virtual General Assembly
  • COVID-19 is ‘No. 1 global security threat in our world today’
Updated 21 min 11 sec ago
Ephrem Kossaify

NEW YORK:  In a normal year, this would be the week where world leaders descend upon Manhattan and, armed with speeches, inspiring or clichéd, take over the UN General Assembly (UNGA).

The event has been called the “World Cup of diplomacy,” and has often offered plenty of star power.

Here, the late Libyan leader Muammar Qaddafi once went on a long, incoherent tirade against the UN Security Council.

And from this arena in the heart of New York, “the belly of the empire,” the late Argentinian Marxist revolutionary Che Guevara denounced the “imperial aggressor.”

Year in year out, the UNGA has been the territory where diplomatic fights are won and lost, and where hundreds of resolutions are introduced annually.

As it celebrates its birth in 1945 from the ruins of the First World War, the UN is for the first time, in light of the coronavirus pandemic, convening world leaders in a virtual format.

The globe will be watching their pre-recorded videos amid urgent calls for actions and solutions for a world in crisis.

The ideals remain the same as those upon which the UN was built 75 years ago: A better world with a focus on climate, health, poverty, inequality, justice, human rights and gender equality.

But as he looked ahead to convening the 75th UNGA and its highly visible general debate, UN chief Antonio Guterres warned that everything the organization stands and works for is in jeopardy.

“The stakes couldn’t be higher,” he said after a moment of silence and prayer that launched the 75th session.

“Our world is nearing the grimmest of milestones — 1 million lives lost to (COVID-19). The virus is the No. 1 global security threat in our world today.”

But the pandemic is not the only issue the world faces. Racism, intolerance, armed conflict and hunger remain global challenges.

Guterres’s entreaty for a global cease-fire in March has been largely ignored. “Spoilers are active, distrust is deep. We must persevere,” he said. 

“Peace is never a given. It’s an aspiration that’s only as strong as our conviction, and only as durable as our hope,” he added.

“It can take decades, even centuries, to build peaceful, stable societies. But peace can be squandered in an instant by reckless, divisive policies and approaches.”

He pressed for a cease-fire, confidence-building measures and the resumption of the political process in Yemen.

Regarding Libya, he urged parties to implement commitments made during the Berlin conference in January 2020.

Guterres reaffirmed international support for Lebanon’s stability and state institutions, and called for the swift formation of a government that meets the aspirations of the people.

He said it is important not to give up on the peace process in the Middle East, and confidence building is the only solution to the dispute in the east Mediterranean between Turkey and Greece.

As many UN officials emphasized over the past few days, it is not only on questions of cease-fires that the organization is struggling.

The Sustainable Development Goals — 17 UN objectives aimed at eliminating inequities including poverty, gender bias and illiteracy by 2030 — are also imperilled. Even before the pandemic, the goals were “seriously off track,” as one monitoring group put it.

“Recovery must advance gender equality and effective multilateralism,” Guterres said. “The 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development is designed to address the very fragilities and shortcomings that the pandemic has exposed. At its heart is a simple promise: To end poverty and leave no one behind. And it means placing women at the center of decision making.”

The 2030 agenda “also demands a swift and just transition to inclusive, low-carbon, resilient economies,” he added. 

“People are thinking big — about transforming the global economy, accelerating the transition to zero carbon, ensuring universal health coverage, ending racial injustice and ensuring that decision making is more open and inclusive. And people are also expressing an intense yearning for international cooperation and global solidarity, and rejecting go-it-alone nationalist approaches and divisive populist appeals. Now is the time to respond to these aspirations and to realize these aims.”

