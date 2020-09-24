What We Are Reading Today: Economic Statecraft by David A. Baldwin

Today’s complex and dangerous world demands a complete understanding of all the techniques of statecraft, not just military ones. David Baldwin’s Economic Statecraft presents an analytic framework for evaluating such techniques and uses it to challenge the notion that economic instruments of foreign policy do not work. Integrating insights from economics, political science, psychology, philosophy, history, law, and sociology, this bold and provocative book explains not only the utility of economic statecraft but also its morality, legality, and role in the history of international thought.
Economic Statecraft is a landmark work that has fundamentally redefined how nations evaluate crucial choices of war and peace. Now with a substantial new preface by the author and an afterword by esteemed foreign-policy expert Ethan Kapstein, this new edition introduces today’s generation of readers to the principles and applications of economic statecraft.