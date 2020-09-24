You are here

  • Home
  • What We Are Reading Today: Economic Statecraft by David A. Baldwin

What We Are Reading Today: Economic Statecraft by David A. Baldwin

Short Url

https://arab.news/behmu

Updated 24 September 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Economic Statecraft by David A. Baldwin

Updated 24 September 2020
Arab News

Today’s complex and dangerous world demands a complete understanding of all the techniques of statecraft, not just military ones. David Baldwin’s Economic Statecraft presents an analytic framework for evaluating such techniques and uses it to challenge the notion that economic instruments of foreign policy do not work. Integrating insights from economics, political science, psychology, philosophy, history, law, and sociology, this bold and provocative book explains not only the utility of economic statecraft but also its morality, legality, and role in the history of international thought.

Economic Statecraft is a landmark work that has fundamentally redefined how nations evaluate crucial choices of war and peace. Now with a substantial new preface by the author and an afterword by esteemed foreign-policy expert Ethan Kapstein, this new edition introduces today’s generation of readers to the principles and applications of economic statecraft.

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today: Hosts and Guests by Nate Klug
books
What We Are Reading Today; Goya: A Portrait of the Artist by Janis Tomlinson

What We Are Reading Today: Hosts and Guests by Nate Klug

Updated 23 September 2020
Arab News

What We Are Reading Today: Hosts and Guests by Nate Klug

Updated 23 September 2020
Arab News

Nate Klug has been hailed by the Threepenny Review as a poet who is “an original in Eliot’s sense of the word.” 

In Hosts and Guests, his exciting second collection, Klug revels in slippery roles and shifting environments. The poems move from a San Francisco tech bar and a band of Pokémon Go players to the Shakers and St. Augustine, as they explore the push-pull between community and solitude, and past and present. 

Hosts and Guests gathers an impressive range: Critiques of the “immiserated quiet” of modern life, love poems and poems of new fatherhood, and studies of a restless, nimble faith. At a time when the meanings of hospitality and estrangement have assumed a new urgency, Klug takes up these themes in chiseled, musical lines that blend close observation of the natural world, social commentary, and spiritual questioning. 

As Booklist has observed of his work, “The visual is rendered sonically, so perfectly one wants to involve the rest of the senses, to speak the lines, to taste the syllables.”

Topics: What We Are Reading Today

Related

books
What We Are Reading Today; Goya: A Portrait of the Artist by Janis Tomlinson
books
What We Are Reading Today: Total Meditation by Deepak Chopra

Latest updates

Oman sends humanitarian aid to Sudan by sea
How brands are celebrating Saudi National Day
Hi-tech warehouse opens in Saudi Arabia to serve health sector
Umrah app will increase competition, enrich pilgrim experience, says Saudi official
DiplomaticQuarter: Saudi student a ‘true hero’ for river rescue: Australian ambassador

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.