You are here

  • Home
  • Global coronavirus death toll passes one million

Global coronavirus death toll passes one million

People wearing face masks as a preventive measure against the COVID-19 coronavirus walk on a pedestrian street in Wuhan, in China’s central Hubei province on September 27, 2020. (File/AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/w25j8

Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

Global coronavirus death toll passes one million

  • By 0630 GMT Monday, the disease had claimed 1,001,093 victims from 33,112,474 recorded infections
Updated 20 sec ago
AFP

PARIS: More than one million people have died from the coronavirus, according to an AFP toll, with no let-up in a pandemic that has ravaged the world economy, inflamed diplomatic tensions and upended lives from Indian slums and Brazilian jungles to America’s biggest city.
Sports, live entertainment and international travel ground to a halt as fans, audiences and tourists were forced to stay at home under strict measures imposed to curb the contagion.
Drastic controls that put half of humanity — more than four billion people — under some form of lockdown by April at first slowed the spread, but since restrictions were eased, infections have soared again.
By 0630 GMT Monday, the disease had claimed 1,001,093 victims from 33,112,474 recorded infections, according to an AFP tally collected from official sources by journalists stationed around the world, and compiled by a dedicated team of data specialists.
The United States has the highest death toll with more than 200,000 fatalities, followed by Brazil, India, Mexico and Britain.
For Italian truck driver Carlo Chiodi, those figures include both his parents, whom he lost within days of each other.
“What I have a hard time accepting is that I saw my father walking out of the house, getting into the ambulance, and all I could say to him was ‘goodbye’,” Chiodi, 50, told AFP.
“I regret not saying ‘I love you’ and I regret not hugging him. That still hurts me.
With scientists still racing to develop a vaccine, governments have again been forced into an uneasy balancing act: Virus controls slow the spread of the disease, but they hurt already reeling economies and businesses.
The IMF earlier this year warned that the economic upheaval could cause a “crisis like no other” as the world’s GDP collapsed, though the Fund’s outlook appears brighter now than it did in June.
Europe, hit hard by the first wave, is now facing another surge in cases, with Paris, London and Madrid all forced to introduce controls to slow infections threatening to overload hospitals.
Masks and social distancing in shops, cafes and public transport are now part of everyday life in many cities around the world.
Mid-September saw a record rise in cases in most regions and the World Health Organization has warned virus deaths could even double to two million without more global collective action.
Infections in India, home to 1.3 billion people, surged past six million on Monday, but authorities pressed ahead with a reopening of the battered South Asian economy.
Santosh, a creative writing student in India, said the virus was now “part of our lives.”
“You cannot shut down every business, because the economy cannot collapse... Covid-19 is not going to pay the rent.”

The SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the illness known as Covid-19 made its first known appearance in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, ground zero of the outbreak.
How it got there is still unclear but scientists think it originated in bats and could have been transmitted to people via another mammal.
Wuhan was shut down in January as other countries looked on in disbelief at China’s draconian controls, even as they went about their business as usual.
By March 11, the virus had emerged in over 100 countries and the WHO declared a pandemic, expressing concern about the “alarming levels of inaction.”
Patrick Vogt, a family doctor in Mulhouse, a city that became the outbreak’s epicenter in France in March, said he realized coronavirus was everywhere when doctors started falling ill, some dying.
“We saw people in our surgery who had really big breathing problems, young and not-so-young who were exhausted,” he said. “We didn’t have any therapeutic solutions.”
Currently, nine vaccine candidates are in last-stage clinical trials, with hopes some will be rolled out next year.

The least privileged around the globe have been the hardest hit by the breakneck spread of the virus, which has also infected some among the powerful, rich and famous.
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson spent a week in hospital. Madonna and Tom Hanks also tested positive.
The Tokyo Olympics, Rio’s Carnival and the Muslim pilgrimage to Makkah are among the major events postponed or disrupted by the pandemic.
Some major sports tournaments have resumed but with empty stadiums — such as Premier League football in England — or highly restricted spectator counts. The French Open is limiting access to 1,000 tennis fans a day.
As the restrictions tighten, protests and anger are rising as businesses worry about their survival and individuals grow frustrated about their jobs and families in the face of another round of lockdown measures.
Authorities have clashed with anti-lockdown protesters around the world. While many are reacting to economic pain, supporters of widely debunked conspiracy theories about the pandemic have also come out in the thousands from Melbourne to London.
Along with the turmoil, though, lies some hope, with Wuhan now appearing to have controlled the disease.
“Life has returned to the kind of flavour we had before,” resident An An said. “Everyone living in Wuhan feels at ease.”

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

World
India coronavirus cases pass 6 million

Afghan official Abdullah in Pakistan for talks on peace bid

Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters

Afghan official Abdullah in Pakistan for talks on peace bid

  • The United States has acknowledged Pakistan’s help in fostering Afghan peace efforts
  • Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have long been rocky
Updated 24 sec ago
Reuters
ISLAMABAD: Senior Afghan peace official Abdullah Abdullah arrived in Pakistan on Monday for meetings in a country seen as vital to the success of Afghan talks aimed at ending decades of war.
During his three-day visit to Islamabad, Abdullah, a former foreign minister and chairman of Afghanistan’s High Council for National Reconciliation, will meet Prime Minister Imran Khan as well as Pakistan’s foreign minister.
Relations between Pakistan and Afghanistan have long been rocky. Afghanistan and its international allies have for years accused Pakistan of backing Taliban insurgents as a way to limit the influence of old rival India in Afghanistan.
Pakistan denies that and in turn accuses Afghanistan of letting anti-Pakistan militants plot attacks from Afghan soil, which Afghanistan denies.
“Pakistan fully supports all efforts for peace,” its foreign ministry spokesman said in a statement.
“The visit of Dr. Abdullah Abdullah will contribute to further strengthening amity, brotherhood and close cooperation.”
The United States has acknowledged Pakistan’s help in fostering Afghan peace efforts including in encouraging the Taliban to negotiate.
The US special representative for Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, said last week the United States and its allies were looking at an agreement between Afghanistan and Pakistan so that neither side’s territory would be used to attack the other.
Khalilzad was the architect of a February pact between the United States and the Taliban allowing US troops to withdraw from Afghanistan in exchange for Taliban guarantees on international terrorism.
But Prime Minister Khan, in an opinion piece in the Washington Post on Saturday, expressed concern that Afghanistan could again be used as a haven for international militant groups and warned that a “hasty international withdrawal from Afghanistan would be unwise.”
There have also been concerns that the Afghan peace process could increase militancy in Pakistan as fighters now in Afghanistan seek refuge on the Pakistani side of the border.
Afghan and Taliban negotiators have been meeting in Doha since Sept. 12 hoping to agree on a cease-fire and a power-sharing deal.
But they have been bogged down on principles and procedures for talks even before discussing their agenda. (Reporting by Charlotte Greenfield; additional reporting by Rupam Jain and Abdul Qadir Sediqi Editing by Robert Birsel)

Latest updates

Afghan official Abdullah in Pakistan for talks on peace bid
Navalny says Merkel visited him in Berlin hospital
Nour Arida, Jessica Kahawaty star in Boucheron campaign
Dozens killed as Armenia-Azerbaijan fighting enters second day
Pompeo begins Greece talks to calm eastern Mediterranean tensions

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.