Mali frees over 100 jailed militants

A military junta overthrew Malian president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August, before taking over leadership of the West African nation. (AFP file photo)
  • Prisoners released in the central region of Niono and in Tessalit in the north
BAMAKO: Mali has freed more than 100 suspected or convicted militants as part of negotiations for the release of a prominent Malian politician and a kidnapped French charity worker, sources close to the talks said Monday.
“As part of the negotiations to obtain the release of Soumaila Cisse and Sophie Petronin, more than one hundred jihadist prisoners were released this weekend,” one of those in charge of the negotiations, who asked not to be named, said.
An official at the security services confirmed the information.
The prisoners were released in the central region of Niono and in Tessalit in the north after arriving by plane, the official said.
A lawmaker in Tessalit, who also requested anonymity, confirmed to AFP that “large numbers of jihadist prisoners” arrived there on Sunday.
Sophie Petronin, a French charity worker, was abducted by gunmen on December 24, 2016, in the northern city of Gao.
The last video in which she appeared was received in June 2018. She appeared tired and emaciated, and appealed to French President Emmanuel Macron. In another video, in November 2018, in which she did not appear, her kidnappers said her health had deteriorated.
Soumaila Cisse is a former opposition leader and three-time presidential candidate. He was seized on March 25 while campaigning in his home region of Niafounke ahead of legislative elections.
Mali, supported by France and UN peacekeepers, is struggling with an eight-year-old Islamist insurgency that has claimed thousands of lives.
A military junta overthrew president Ibrahim Boubacar Keita in August, before taking over leadership of the West African nation.

Afghan President Ghani off to Doha, but will not meet with Taliban officials

  • Negotiations between the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban started last month in Doha
  • But so far there has been no progress as talks have bogged down
KABUL: Afghanistan’s President Ashraf Ghani is traveling to Qatar for a bilateral meeting with Qatari leaders but will not hold a meeting with Taliban officials even as peace talks are underway in the country’s capital city Doha, officials said on Monday.
Negotiations between the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban that started last month are aimed at the warring sides agreeing to a reduction of violence and a possible new power-sharing agreement in Afghanistan.
Violence, however, has not abated even as Afghan negotiators have been engaged in direct talks for the first time ever.
Scores of Afghan soldiers and Taliban fighters have been killed in intensive clashes and suicide attacks have left dozens of civilians dead in recent weeks across the war-torn country.
Ghani and his team will be stopping first in Kuwait to attend the funeral ceremony of the late Emir of Kuwait Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah before traveling to Qatar on Monday, a close aide to Ghani told Reuters.
“Several meetings are planned to discuss efforts for deepening Afghanistan-Qatar ties and mutual cooperation in various areas,” said the official adding that Ghani will also meet the Afghan representatives who are holding talks with Taliban.
“But it is clear that Ghani will not meet the Taliban officials as there has been no reduction of violence and they continue to kill innocent civilians,” said a senior western diplomat overseeing the ongoing peace process.
The intra-Afghan talks are part of a February deal between the militants and the United States that has cleared the way for US forces to withdraw from their longest war.
But so far there has been no progress as the warring Afghans have become bogged down on processes and procedures, diplomatic sources said.

