Simi, Haze Khadra take Las Vegas by storm

DUBAI: Despite the popular phrase, what happens in Vegas doesn’t always stay in Vegas — especially when it comes to weddings. This week, US-Palestinian twins and DJ duo Simi and Haze Khadra attended the nuptials of their friend, British model and designer Zizi Donohoe, who tied the knot to Lebanese-Canadian musician Patrick “P-Thugg” Gemayel, in Nevada.

Naturally, the duo, whose real names are Sama and Haya, were among the best dressed wedding guests at the celebrations. Simi opted for a black, heart-shaped crop top from Tbilisi-based fashion designer George Keburia. She paired the statement top with a matching long skirt and a pair of elbow-length, feather-trimmed gloves.

For her part, Haze wore a black mini dress, which she accessorized with pointed toe pumps and long opera gloves.

The Palestinian-born sisters, who grew up between Saudi Arabia and the UAE, attended the Las Vegas nuptials with their older brother Fai Khadra, who has made a name for himself as a popular plus one.

“Family affair,” the duo wrote on Instagram.

Fai first made waves when he accompanied model and reality television star Kendall Jenner to Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s wedding in September 2018. Before fans got any ideas about the pair as a potential couple, Jenner posted a disclaimer alongside their selfie at the Bieber nuptials captioned, “We don’t date, he’s just my date.’

For Halloween in 2018, Jenner and Khadra dressed as a Fembot and Austin Powers, posing for pictures which she duly posted on Instagram.

He’s also quite close with Jenner’s younger sister Kylie, who recently went on two vacations with the US-Palestinian multi-hyphenate.

For the Donohoe and Gemayel wedding, Fai looked dapper wearing a double-breasted eggplant-colored, pinstriped suit.

“Shotgun wedding! Congratulations @zizidonohoe @peethugg,” he captioned a post on Instagram.

He posed for pictures with his sisters, who count the likes of Gigi and Bella Hadid, Selena Gomez and Rita Ora as part of their glamorous girl gang.

The identical twins have been regulars at fashion weeks since they were just 14-years-old — as buyers for their mother Rula’s Riyadh-based boutique, The Art of Living.

They went on to garner an impressive social media following for their stand-out street style looks and penchant for all things vintage.