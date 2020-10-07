You are here

  • Home
  • C20 summit discusses support for cancer survivors’ post-treatment

C20 summit discusses support for cancer survivors’ post-treatment

1 / 2
The Zahra Association is an NGO that supports breast cancer patients and survivors. (Zahra Association)
2 / 2
The Zahra Association is an NGO that supports breast cancer patients and survivors. (Zahra Association)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nj9z2

Updated 07 October 2020
Arab News

C20 summit discusses support for cancer survivors’ post-treatment

  • Survivors report ongoing struggles to achieve balance in their lives after a life-altering experience
  • This could include fear of recurrence, concerns about death and radical changes in values and goals
Updated 07 October 2020
Arab News

RIYADH: Support for cancer survivors’ post-treatment was discussed on Wednesday during a Civil Society 20 Virtual Summit held in Riyadh, ahead of next month’s G20 Virtual Leaders’ Summit.

The session, which took place during Breast Cancer Awareness Month, shared a Saudi experience to promote psychosocial support for survivors by shedding light on global practices and possible solutions to reforming health systems for post-treatment needs.

Research and individual experiences show there are psychological needs for post-treatment cancer patients.

Survivors report ongoing struggles to achieve balance in their lives after a life-altering experience. This could include fear of recurrence, concerns about death and radical changes in values and goals.

While the experience of survivorship is dynamic, the panel discussion said that psychological support must be provided for cancer survivors to treat long-term psychological impact.

Professor and consultant of psychiatry and psychosomatic medicine at King Saud University’s College of Medicine, Dr. Fahad Dakheel Al-Osaimi, said that emotional distress was associated with a patient’s diagnosis of cancer and occurred in up to 45 percent of cases in the cancer trajectory, including post-treatment.

“We have to treat emotion as the sixth vital sign,” Al-Osaimi said. 

Vital signs are measurements of the body’s most basic functions. The five main vital signs routinely monitored by medical professionals and healthcare providers are temperature, heart rate, blood pressure, respiratory rate and oxygen saturation.

Al-Osaimi added that there were many changes patients went through after their treatment, including long-term effects such as fatigue and depression.

“We have to dance with our patients, stage by stage,” he said, explaining how, post-treatment, patient care should be tailored to the individual.

Al-Osaimi suggested the use of “distress thermometers” in clinics that patients could fill out before seeing their doctor.  The forms would allow a doctor to assess the emotional state of a patient and determine how best to address it.

Cancer survivor activist Hadeel Abdulaziz Al-Jasser was severely affected by anxiety and depression when she was diagnosed with breast cancer two years ago.

“No words can describe how you feel when someone tells you: ‘You have cancer,’” the 35-year-old mother of three said.

She said that it was important to recognise those feelings and address them without feeling shame for seeking help.

Clinical psychologist at the Psych Care Clinic in Riyadh, Haifa Abdulwahab Al-Shamsi, said that patients tended to “suffer in silence” after treatment.

She called for specialized programs to create a supportive community for survivors to provide them with information and raise awareness, relieving the health sector from post-care burdens.

“Such programs should be used widely for post-treatment patients,” she said.

Chief transformation officer at the King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Center, Shareefa Al-Abdulmunem, agreed with Al-Shamsi and called for “survivorship programs” to be implemented into the health system.  

The co-founder of the Zahra Association, an NGO that supports breast cancer patients and survivors, said that organizations needed to develop programs and partnerships with the public and private sector.

“NGOs can bring a lot of expertise and networking in government and scientific communities, while the private sector can give resources and awareness,” Nouf Mohammed Al-Dwayan said.

President of the Oman Cancer Association, Dr. Wahid Al-Kharusi, called for unity in addressing the challenges caused by cancer.

“We need a coordinated medical sector to treat patients,” he said, adding that patients should not be made to feel lost between doctors, oncologists or psychologists.

Civil society needed to create a database of volunteers who were correctly trained so that they could be deployed and redeployed to provide one-to-one emotional support for survivors.

Al-Kharusi stressed the importance of empowering survivors and their social reintegration because it would open them to become volunteer survivors who could help to break the stigma around cancer.

He also highlighted the importance of supporting families of cancer patients.

The effect of cancer was not limited to the individual because it affected the family and close community, he explained. Cancer could also affect the quality of life of families and other informal caregivers in a way that may eventually lead to substantial social challenges.

Topics: Civil Society 20 Virtual Summit G20 Virtual Leaders’ Summit Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi health campaigners think pink for breast cancer awareness month
Saudi Arabia
Civil Society calls for ‘bold reforms’ to protect people and planet

Saudi police arrest man for beating daughter in viral video

Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

Saudi police arrest man for beating daughter in viral video

  • The man had filmed the abuse and published the video himself
Updated 7 min 1 sec ago
Arab News

RIYADH: Police in Saudi Arabia arrested a father on Wednesday after a shocking video was circulated on social media of him beating up a his young daughter.
Makkah police spokesman, Maj. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi, said the father, who is in his 40s, had filmed the abuse and published the video himself.
In the 2:19 minutes video, the girl is seen lying on her stomach on the floor with a ladder on top of her, Saudi Press Agency reported.
The father is seen carefully securing her to the ladder and then beating her with a whip, as she cries and begs him to stop.
Al-Ghamdi said they discovered the identity of the man and he was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution.

Topics: Saudi Arabia Makkah police Maj. Mohammed Al-Ghamdi

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudia uses UV radiation to disinfect cabins from COVID-19
Sport
Saudi Arabia pledges support for global youth development, sports

Latest updates

Virus pushes up cost of Norway’s oil and gas projects
Saudi police arrest man for beating daughter in viral video
Messi, Neymar aim for World Cup qualifying amid pandemic
UNESCO praises Saudi Arabia for keeping education going during COVID-19 lockdown
Saudi Arabia pledges support for global youth development, sports

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.