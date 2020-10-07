You are here

  • Home
  • Two-state solution, Mideast peace at stake in US election: Activists

Two-state solution, Mideast peace at stake in US election: Activists

Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Colorado Springs, Colo., February 20, 2020, and Joe Biden at a rally in Los Angeles, Calif., March 3, 2020. (Reuters)
Short Url

https://arab.news/gsb2n

Updated 10 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

Two-state solution, Mideast peace at stake in US election: Activists

  • Ed Gabriel said Biden is “the last chance” for the two-state solution, and for giving Palestinians a stronger negotiating footing with Israel
  • Dalia Al-Aqidi questioned the failures of past Democratic administrations to deliver on their promises of peace, while Trump has delivered results
Updated 10 sec ago
RAY HANANIA

CHICAGO: The two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and Middle East peace in general, are at stake for Arab Americans in the Nov. 3 election battle between US President Donald Trump and Joe Biden, activists for each side argued on Wednesday.

Ed Gabriel, former US ambassador to Morocco and a spokesman for the organization Arabs for Biden, and Republican activist and Trump supporter Dalia Al-Aqidi were both guests on “The Ray Hanania Show,” broadcast in Detroit on the US Arab Radio Network.

They said Arab Americans will help define which way the US moves forward in the Middle East.

Gabriel said Biden is “the last chance” for the two-state solution, and for giving Palestinians a stronger negotiating footing with Israel.

“We’re hanging by a thread on a two-state solution,” Gabriel said during the live radio show, which is sponsored by Arab News. “I think he can get us there because of the trust and confidence he has. One thing I learned in diplomacy: If you don’t have the trust and confidence of both sides, you’re in trouble … Joe has got that.”

Watch: The Ray Hanania Show with guests Ed Gabriel and Dalia Al-Aqidi.

Gabriel said in such matters, Biden is “very close in personality and approach” to former President Bill Clinton. “Biden has balance, he’s trusted by both sides and he can bring them together,” Gabriel added.

Noting that American Arabs and Muslims tend to be conservative socially and politically, Al-Aqidi questioned the failures of past Democratic administrations to deliver on their promises of peace, while Trump has delivered results.

“We just witnessed the most important two deals between two Middle Eastern countries (the UAE and Bahrain) and Israel … More to come,” she said.

“It’s one of the best things to have happened to the Middle East in 40 years. This is step one to a more peaceful region.”

Al-Aqidi said Arab Americans can play a role in supporting policies that keep threats from extremists such as Hezbollah and Iran in check.

“Let us not forget that in the Middle East, there’s a huge threat from the Iranian regime and from Turkey as well,” she added.

“It’s the right time now for people in the Middle East to live in peace. That’s what President Trump did, which many presidents failed in this aspect.”

Gabriel said a Biden administration would be “tough” on Iran and Hezbollah. “We’re going to go beyond a nuclear deal with Iran to look at missile technology and their proxies in the region that foment terrorism,” he added.

“But … this is America. We don’t lead with our guns. We should be leading with our values. Joe Biden leads with his values. As Joe would say, inshallah.”

Gabriel criticized Trump for ostracizing not only the Palestinians during his Middle East peace efforts, but also American Arabs and Muslims.

Biden “produced a six-page Arab-American policy paper which you can go online and read — six pages of how this future administration would deal with Arab Americans on domestic and foreign policies,” Gabriel said.

“We have dozens of meetings every month with all kinds of sub-groups of the Arab-American population. We’re listening and we’re changing. We’re always one email away from Joe Biden … It comes from his heart,” he added.

“Last week in the (presidential) debate, he looked at Trump in the eyes, and when Trump gave one of his comments Joe said ‘inshallah.’ And Joe said that for a reason … He has been across the table from Arab leaders … He has a warmth about him that’s very Arab.”

The broadcast is available on the Arab News Facebook page, where the interviews were streamed live.

Topics: Middle East Israeli-Palestinian conflict Arab Americans Donald Trump Joe Biden US2020Election

Related

Special
World
‘Just shut up, man’ - Biden and Trump trade personal insults in first presidential debate
World
Trump ‘looking forward’ to next presidential debate

Tunisia considers curfew to slow second wave of pandemic

Updated 07 October 2020
Reuters

Tunisia considers curfew to slow second wave of pandemic

  • Tunisia entirely shut down its economy in March and closed its borders, limiting the spread of coronavirus to a few hundred confirmed cases
  • It has now racked up more than 20,000 cases over the past month
Updated 07 October 2020
Reuters

TUNIS: Tunisia was expected on Wednesday to announce a curfew in the capital after the governors of four provinces that make up greater Tunis called for action to halt a surge in coronavirus infections.
“The decision has come too late but it will help us break the rise in cases,” said Imed Souissi, a fruit seller.
The governors proposed measures that would include a curfew between 8:00 p.m. and 5:00 am and a suspension of Friday prayers in mosques. A government decision was expected later on Wednesday, with the curfew likely to take effect from Thursday.
Tunisia entirely shut down its economy in March and closed its borders, limiting the spread of coronavirus to a few hundred confirmed cases. But it has now racked up more than 20,000 cases over the past month, with only 200 intensive care beds designated for COVID-19 available in the whole country.
Elyes Fakhfakh, who stepped down as prime minister last month after denying allegations of a business conflict of interest, has announced he has tested positive, as has the leader of a major party, Abir Moussi.
Many Tunisians say the authorities should have done more to prepare with the time secured by the economic hardship of the lockdown.
“The Tunisian political class lost its opportunity to be ready for a second wave. What did they do to prepare over the past months? Nothing. They were just focused on their usual disputes,” said Chaker ben Hussein, a baker in the Iben Khaldoun district of the capital.
Even before the pandemic, Tunisia was grappling to reverse a decade of sluggish growth, high unemployment, declining public services and concerning levels of sovereign debt.
The economy contracted by 21% in the second quarter as unemployment rose by 3 points to 18%, with expectations it will exceed 20% by the end of the year. The government has said the crisis has cost it 6 billion dinars ($2.2 billion) so far.
A political crisis has rumbled since an election last year, with the fragmented parliament taking months to produce a government in January that lasted just eight months.
The new government, also seen as fragile, has said another lockdown is impossible. The new prime minister, Hichem Mechichi, sacked the culture minister within weeks of taking office for rejecting government coronavirus restrictions for public events.

Topics: Coronavirus Tunisia

Related

Business & Economy
Tunisia’s tourism industry hit hard by coronavirus pandemic
Middle-East
Jordan to suspend in-school learning amid rise in coronavirus cases

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia’s FM receives calls from Pakistani counterpart, UN Syria envoy
Pandemic could push 115 mn into extreme poverty in 2020: World Bank
Two-state solution, Mideast peace at stake in US election: Activists
Tunisia considers curfew to slow second wave of pandemic
UAE reports 1,046 coronavirus infections, one death

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.