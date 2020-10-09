You are here

Norway strike could knock out a quarter of oil, cut gas output

An oil platform in the North Sea, Norway. An industrial dispute about pay and conditions could raise prices further on the international oil market. (Reuters)
Updated 09 October 2020
Reuters

  • Strike would cut a quarter of Norway’s oil output
  • Sverdrup is Western Europe’s largest oilfield
Reuters

OSLO: A strike by Norwegian oil workers could knock out almost a quarter of the country’s petroleum production by Oct. 14, operators say, raising the prospect of further price rises on the international oil market.

The dispute began on Sept. 30 when wage talks between the Lederne union and the organization representing oil companies collapsed, but the first production outages only started on Oct. 5.

The union wants to match the pay and conditions of workers at onshore remote control rooms with those of offshore workers, as well as have a higher increase in this year’s wage round than proposed by oil firms.

Six offshore oil and gas fields shut down on Monday as Lederne ramped up its strike, cutting output capacity by 8 percent, or around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), the Norwegian Oil and Gas Association (NOG) said.

US oil major ConocoPhillips announced on Thursday the planned shutdown on Oct. 10 of its Ekofisk 2/4 B platform, with output of 7,000 boepd, one of eight offshore facilities at the giant field.

Another six oil and gas fields could fully or partly close by Oct. 14, including the Ekofisk platform, the industry has said.

A water injection platform, which helps to uphold well pressure at the Ekofisk field, is also set to close, the company added.

“ConocoPhillips will take necessary measures to ensure safe operations on the Ekofisk field during the strike,” it said.

The biggest outage would be at Equinor’s Johan Sverdrup oilfield, the North Sea’s largest with an output capacity of up to 470,000 barrels of oil per day, Equinor said on Wednesday.

In total 941,000 boepd are expected to go offline so far.

Of the fields that have closed, close to 60 percent of the total cuts were natural gas, with crude oil and natural gas liquids making up the rest, a Reuters calculation based on official Norwegian output data showed.

But the shutdown of Sverdrup, which began production a year ago, would heavily tilt the balance of cuts toward crude oil.

The strike is cutting Norwegian gas exports by 35 million cubic meters per day, Refinitiv analysts said in a note.

“The addition of four more fields (Oseberg South, Osberg East, Ekofisk and Kristin) to industrial action could increase that impact to around 42mcm/d when looking at the recent output of said fields.”

If Sverdrup were to shut down, the impact on gas output would be “minimal,” Refinitiv said. 

OPEC doesn’t see peak oil demand

AFP

  • Group forecasts crude consumption growing, driven largely by greater use of cars in developing countries
AFP

PARIS: The coronavirus crisis has sparked talk that the world might have reached peak oil demand but the OPEC group sees crude consumption continuing to grow during the next quarter century, driven in large part by greater use of cars in developing countries.

In its latest forecasts, released on Thursday, OPEC sees surprisingly little long-term impact despite the pandemic plunging the global economy and oil demand into a tailspin.

While the pace of economic recovery will dictate how fast oil consumption rebounds, even OPEC’s scenario of a slow healing sees an eventual return to increased demand.

“At the global level, oil demand is expected to increase by almost 10 mbd (million barrels per day) over the long-term, rising from 99.7 mbd in 2019 to . . . 109.1 mbd in 2045,” it said in its latest World Oil Outlook.

This baseline scenario represents 9.4 percent growth from pre-coronavirus consumption levels.

Under its slow growth scenario, OPEC expects 5 percent growth in oil demand.

And even with fast adoption of green technologies and tougher climate change policies, the group still sees a 3.1 percent increase in consumption.

OPEC’s forecast contrasts with that of some industry players, including major oil firms such as BP, which in its latest long-term estimates predicted that oil demand had already peaked or would soon do so thanks to increased use of renewable energy and the impact of the coronavirus.

Yet even the cartel’s forecasts reveal the impact of the changes already underway in certain regions.

It sees oil demand as having already peaked in developed countries that are part of the OECD, while it will continue to grow in developing countries.

“Demand projections show a contrasting picture between the two major regions: Declining long-term OECD demand and growing demand in the non-OECD,” said the report.

“In this regard, India, China and other developing countries (DCs) with increasing populations and high economic growth play a key role in increasing energy demand while developed nations in the OECD are exerting more of their efforts on energy efficiency and low-carbon technologies,” it added.

China and India are expected to account for half of that energy demand growth.

OPEC expects oil demand in OECD countries to peak between 2022 and 2025 before beginning to decline, thanks in large part to a switch to electric vehicles.

But in China and India, OPEC sees road transportation as posting the biggest gains in oil demand.

In China, it expects road transport to account for almost half of the overall demand growth, as the number of cars on the road triples. In India, it expects the number of cars to multiply more than five times.

