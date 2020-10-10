You are here

Three dead as forest fires burn in Syria, Lebanon

A handout picture released by the official Syrian Arab News Agency (SANA) on October 10, 2020 shows a fire devouring a forest in the mountainous region of Bludan near the capital Damascus amid an unseasonly heatwave the previous day. (AFP)
A fire burns at a forest in the village of Beit Zantout , Syria in this handout released by SANA on October 10, 2020. (Reuters)
A fire burns at a forest in Latakia province, Syria in this handout released by SANA on October 9, 2020. (Reuters)
  • Dozens of fires were burning, including “45 in Latakia and 33 in Tartus,” Syria’s Agriculture Minister said
  • In neighboring Lebanon, there have been more than 100 fires across the country since Thursday
DAMASCUS: Forest fires in Syria and neighboring Lebanon have killed three people and burned swathes of land since Thursday, state media and officials said.
Syrian state television on Saturday morning broadcast scenes from the affected areas, where firefighters were working to extinguish the blazes.
It said hundreds of hectares had burned in the countryside of Syria’s coastal Latakia and Tartus provinces, and in the central Homs province.
The health ministry said three people had died in Latakia province since Friday as a result of the fires, and that 70 people were taken to hospital suffering breathing difficulties.
Dozens of fires were burning, including “45 in Latakia and 33 in Tartus,” Syria’s Agriculture Minister Mohammed Hassan Qatana told a radio station late Friday.
The Latakia fire brigade said they were “facing the largest series of fires seen in Latakia province in years.”
Official news agency SANA said fire burned homes in Banias, in Tartus province.
In neighboring Lebanon, there have been more than 100 fires across the country since Thursday, according to George Abu Musa, head of operations for the country’s civil defense.
“The situation is crazy, there are fires everywhere,” Abu Musa told AFP.
“We have mobilized 80 percent of our personnel and almost all our centers in Lebanon,” he said.
He said most of the blazes had been extinguished but some were still burning in the mountainous Chouf region in the south, and in Akkar in the north.
Military helicopters were assisting firefighters in “hard-to-reach” areas, he added.
Abu Musa was unable to identify the cause of the blazes, but said wind and high temperatures were helping them spread.
On Friday, authorities reported several fires across northern and central Israel and the occupied West Bank as temperatures soared, forcing thousands to evacuate.
Dozens of fires hit Lebanon in mid-October last year, amid unusually high temperatures and strong winds.
The government faced heavy criticism and accusations of ill-preparedness over its response to the 2019 blazes.
Days after Lebanon’s 2019 fires, mass protests broke out, triggered by proposed tax hikes but quickly transforming into months-long demonstrations against the ruling class, deemed by protesters as inept and corrupt.

Ron Lauder meets with Abbas ahead of Palestinian, US elections

World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder met with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Ramallah on Saturday. (Photo/Supplied)
Ron Lauder meets with Abbas ahead of Palestinian, US elections

  • Lauder was known to have been close with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump
AMMAN: American billionaire Ron Lauder made an unannounced visit to Ramallah to meet with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas.
Lauder, who is the head of the American Jewish Congress, arrived on a Jordanian helicopter and held a long meeting with the Palestinian president before returning to Jordan.  
Hussein Sheikh, a senior member of the Fatah Central Committee, confirmed Lauder’s visit via Twitter.
A source in the president’s office told Arab News that the meeting focused on Palestinian-Israeli talks and the upcoming Palestinian elections, set to benefit the Palestine Liberation Organization. The source claimed that Abbas said the Palestinian position is independent and will not be connected to any political axis.
Abbas has offered to attend an international conference early in 2021 and has regularly refused any negotiations based on the peace plan promoted by US President Donald Trump.
Lauder was known to have been close with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and Trump.

