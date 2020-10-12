You are here

Bangladesh changed the maximum punishment for rape to the death sentence on October 12 following days of protests sparked by a string of sexual assaults, the government said. (File/AFP)
Updated 12 October 2020
AFP

Bangladesh to execute rapists after protests

  • A footage of a group of men stripping and attacking a woman went viral on social media
  • The clip sparked outrage in the South Asian country, where activists say only a tiny percentage of sexual assault victims see justice
DHAKA: Bangladesh introduced the death penalty for rape on Monday after days of protests sparked by a string of sexual assaults, the government said.
Demonstrations have broken out across the country after harrowing footage of a group of men stripping and attacking a woman went viral on social media.
The clip sparked outrage in the South Asian country, where activists say only a tiny percentage of sexual assault victims see justice.
Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina was also facing an internal outcry within the ruling party’s ranks over her perceived inaction, before her government approved the capital punishment proposal at a meeting in Dhaka.
Justice minister Anisul Huq told AFP the law would be put into effect by the president on Tuesday.
Previously the maximum punishment for rape was life imprisonment.
National anger over the issue has been simmering since last month, when members of the ruling party’s student wing were arrested and charged in a separate gang rape case.
Protesters in the capital Dhaka and elsewhere have demanded stiffer punishments for rape, faster trials for rapists and an end to what they see as a culture of impunity.
Some have also called for Hasina’s resignation, an unusual show of public defiance in a country where open criticism of the premier has become increasingly rare.
Rallies continued on Monday in central Dhaka despite heavy monsoon rains, with hundreds of people condemning the recent arrest of student leaders by authorities attempting to suppress the protests.
Bangladesh has hanged 23 people since 2013 while at least another 1,718 are on death row, according to a local rights group.

Sudanese migrant reaches UK after fateful journey

Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

Sudanese migrant reaches UK after fateful journey

  • Ahmed Fadol Adam used a dinghy with 11 other Sudanese migrants on Sept. 29 to make the journey from France to Britain
  • After the death of his friend Abdulfatah by drowning in August, Adam tried to reach the UK four times using different methods
Updated 14 min 28 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: A migrant who traveled with a Sudanese refugee who drowned in the English Channel in August has arrived in the UK after risking the same journey again.

Ahmed Fadol Adam, 21, spent five years enslaved in Libya. He used a dinghy with 11 other Sudanese migrants on Sept. 29 to make the journey from France to Britain, The Guardian newspaper reported. It was his fifth attempt to reach the UK.

Following the group’s arrival in Dover, the UK Home Office sent them to the town of Bedford for a five-day detainment period. They were later moved to a London hotel that houses migrants from across the world.

“After my friend’s drowning I nearly gave up, but another friend who lives in Paris convinced me to try again. He told me that France is not a good place for us, and to be honest I saw countless refused cases, including my late friend,” Adam said.

“The dream of reaching the UK just held me. Learning how to swim … helped me to survive. Abdulfatah couldn’t swim.”

During the fateful journey, their boat capsized and his friend Abdulfatah Hamdallah was swept under a strong wave, Adam said.

After the death of his friend, Adam tried to reach the UK four times using different methods. He jumped into trucks in the French city of Calais three times, but left the vehicles after he discovered they were headed in the wrong direction.

Another dinghy attempt also failed “because two guys with me got really exhausted and one was vomiting and the other one was dizzy, so when a French ship neared us we jumped in and went back to Calais,” he added.

Adam left Sudan at the age of 16 after the 2013 conflict in Darfur. He said his time in Libya involved enslavement, which ended when his family paid for him to be freed.

“We were around 49 Sudanese people who were sold by one man to another. I was beaten and my left knee was broken by his bodyguards who were just like us. They had been enslaved and their relatives could not pay for their freedom, so they became bodyguards for the Libyan smugglers. I was lucky. Some others were tortured in a really bad way. They poured oil on their backs,” he said.

“In France and Italy, I met so many generous Arabs and Sudanese people who gave me food for free. I didn’t have money at all throughout my journey,” he said.

“I would love to study music and drama because I want to tell my story and my ordeal through acting.”

