Bin Laden's former spokesman bound for Britain after US release

Adel Abdel Bary, 60, seen here in a court sketch from September 19, was convicted of terror offenses for his role in Al-Qaeda’s 1998 attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people. (Reuters/File Photo)
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

Bin Laden's former spokesman bound for Britain after US release

  • Adel Abdel Bary released from prison early due to being at high risk from COVID-19
  • He played a role in Al-Qaeda’s 1998 embassy attacks that claimed 224 lives
Updated 1 min 53 sec ago
Arab News

LONDON: Osama bin Laden’s former spokesman is due to return to the UK after being released early from prison in the US.

Adel Abdel Bary, 60, was convicted of terror offenses for his role in Al-Qaeda’s 1998 attacks on US embassies in Kenya and Tanzania that killed 224 people.

He was responsible for transmitting Al-Qaeda’s claims of responsibility for the attacks to the media, and for disseminating threats of further violence against US citizens.

Abdel Bary was arrested a year after the 1998 attacks and extradited to the US after a protracted legal battle.

As part of a plea deal, he admitted to three charges, including conspiracy to murder US citizens abroad, and was sentenced to 25 years behind bars. Consideration was made for the 16 years he had already spent in custody.

The Times reported that Abdel Bary, who is asthmatic and obese, was released weeks early on compassionate grounds due to the high risks posed to him by COVID-19.

The Egyptian-born terrorist operated from a base in London, where he claimed asylum. He became head of the London cell of an Egyptian terrorist organization before it merged with Al-Qaeda in 1998.

While working for Al-Qaeda, he spread propaganda on its behalf, assisted with recruitment and provision of funds, and provided cover and support for its military activities. 

The UK government is urgently reviewing Abdel Bary’s situation, and sources told The Times that he would be placed under priority investigation.

“This is not someone who will simply just be walking the streets of Britain again. We are very alive to the risk involved in his potential return,” a government source said.

He will be surveilled by the state for connections with former colleagues or other suspicious activities.

It is understood that he will not be deported from the US until the UK has adequately prepared for his arrival.

Abdel Bary’s son, Abdel-Majed Abdel, was arrested in Spain this year, having joined Daesh in Syria in 2013 and gaining notoriety for posing online with the severed head of a Syrian regime soldier.

Topics: UK US Osama bin Laden

Former London borough mayor quits Labour over Islamophobia, racism

Updated 25 min 31 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

Former London borough mayor quits Labour over Islamophobia, racism

  • Rakhia Ismail: ‘I’m saddened deeply that the party I thought was for justice and fairness and ‘for the many’ is the opposite’
  • ‘Sadly, this incident shows that no political party is totally immune from anti-Muslim sentiment,’ interfaith activist tells Arab News
Updated 25 min 31 sec ago
Christopher Hamill-Stewart

LONDON: The resignation of the UK’s first hijab-wearing mayor, and her leaving the main opposition Labour Party on grounds of racism and Islamophobia, highlight the prevalence of anti-Muslim sentiment across all British political parties, an interfaith expert told Arab News on Monday.

Rakhia Ismail, who was born in Somalia, left her post as mayor of the London Borough of Islington late last month, and on Sunday announced that she would resign from her position as a Labour Party councillor after eight years in service.

She said she stepped down because she felt she was marginalized as a woman of color and was not taken seriously by some male colleagues. She also cited incidents of Islamophobia from some Labour Party colleagues.

“I’m saddened deeply that the party I thought was for justice and fairness and ‘for the many’ is the opposite, from my personal experience,” she said.

“Therefore, I find it hard to represent Holloway Ward as a Labour councillor because I was battling with a party system that simply allows white men to have what they want, when they want.”

In 2019, Ismail said she received a letter inviting her to Labour’s first national women’s conference which, beneath her address, was printed the word: “Somalia.” She said: “What has my birthplace got to do with this invite? I was shocked.”

She also cited Islington Council’s failure to organize an Eid festival in 2019, despite the borough’s significant Muslim population, as an example of anti-Muslim sentiment within the council.

Muddassar Ahmed, a patron of the Faiths Forum for London, a group dedicated to fostering interfaith dialogue and relations, said Ismail’s experience highlights the ongoing issue of Islamophobia in British politics.

“Sadly, this incident shows that no political party is totally immune from anti-Muslim sentiment,” he told Arab News.

“The Labour Party has come a very long way in appointing women of color to senior positions, but clearly there’s more work to be done,” he said.

“I hope the Labour Party learns from this incident and ensures that there’s a thorough investigation to understand why this happened.”

A Labour spokesperson said the party “takes any allegations of discrimination received extremely seriously, which are fully investigated in line with our rules and procedures.

Ismail’s decision to resign “is disappointing, especially coming so soon after her term as mayor of Islington, having served the borough admirably through an incredibly challenging time,” the spokesperson added.

Topics: UK London Islamophobia

