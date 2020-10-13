Aramco chief wins energy executive of the year award

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s president and CEO, Amin Nasser, has been named energy executive of the year by a panel of international industry leaders.

The 60-year-old business chief was selected for the Energy Intelligence 2020 award by a committee of top executives.

Nasser will be officially presented with the prestigious award during the consultancy firm’s inaugural Energy Intelligence Forum, being held virtually on Tuesday, when he will make a speech on the role of the energy sector in addressing climate change and how companies can take advantage of opportunities to reduce emissions.

He will also participate in a panel discussion with Energy Intelligence’s CEO Alex Schindler about the company’s future strategies, energy transformation, investment in technology and infrastructure, business expansion, refining, processing and marketing, and the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dr. Abdullah Sultan, dean of research at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, said: “The award is an international recognition of Mr. Nasser’s executive leadership in the critical time the oil and gas industry is going through. It is also a reflection of the Kingdom’s reliability in energy supply and environmental commitment.

“Saudi Aramco witnessed major transformation under his leadership starting from the IPO (initial public offering) to the integration of the company to be one of the major energy and chemical suppliers in the world.”

He pointed out that the achievement was testimony to the success of the Kingdom’s education system in contributing to the development of leaders with international impact. “We are proud at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals of all our graduates who are contributing to the success of the Kingdom,” Sultan added.