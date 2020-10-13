You are here

Aramco chief wins energy executive of the year award

Saudi Aramco’s president and CEO, Amin Nasser. (AFP)
Updated 13 October 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

Aramco chief wins energy executive of the year award

  • Amin Nasser will be officially presented with the prestigious award during the consultancy firm’s inaugural Energy Intelligence Forum
Updated 13 October 2020
Hebshi Alshammari

RIYADH: Saudi Aramco’s president and CEO, Amin Nasser, has been named energy executive of the year by a panel of international industry leaders.

The 60-year-old business chief was selected for the Energy Intelligence 2020 award by a committee of top executives.

Nasser will be officially presented with the prestigious award during the consultancy firm’s inaugural Energy Intelligence Forum, being held virtually on Tuesday, when he will make a speech on the role of the energy sector in addressing climate change and how companies can take advantage of opportunities to reduce emissions.

He will also participate in a panel discussion with Energy Intelligence’s CEO Alex Schindler about the company’s future strategies, energy transformation, investment in technology and infrastructure, business expansion, refining, processing and marketing, and the effects of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic.

Dr. Abdullah Sultan, dean of research at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals, said: “The award is an international recognition of Mr. Nasser’s executive leadership in the critical time the oil and gas industry is going through. It is also a reflection of the Kingdom’s reliability in energy supply and environmental commitment.

“Saudi Aramco witnessed major transformation under his leadership starting from the IPO (initial public offering) to the integration of the company to be one of the major energy and chemical suppliers in the world.”

He pointed out that the achievement was testimony to the success of the Kingdom’s education system in contributing to the development of leaders with international impact. “We are proud at King Fahd University of Petroleum and Minerals of all our graduates who are contributing to the success of the Kingdom,” Sultan added.

Oil prices fall as supply concerns ease

Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

Oil prices fall as supply concerns ease

  • US producers begin restoring output after Hurricane Delta; Norwegian strike affecting production ends
Updated 13 October 2020
Reuters

LONDON: Oil prices fell on Monday as force majeure at Libya’s largest oilfield was lifted, a Norwegian strike affecting production ended and US producers began restoring output after Hurricane Delta.

Brent crude fell 57 cents, or 1.3 percent, to $42.28 a barrel and US West Texas Intermediate was down 60 cents, or 1.5 percent, at $40.00.

“It’s all about ending production disruptions ... (which) are not helpful in a period with ongoing demand concerns,” said UBS oil analyst Giovanni Staunovo.

Production in Libya, a member of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), is expected to rise to 355,000 barrels per day (bpd) after force majeure at the Sharara oilfield was lifted on Sunday.

Rising Libyan output will pose a challenge to OPEC+ — a group comprising OPEC and allies including Russia — and its efforts to curb supply to support prices.

“If oil demand recovery continues to struggle due to new or stricter COVID-related mitigation measures, the (OPEC+) producer group may need to reconsider the planned tapering of their voluntary supply cuts,” said BNP Paribas analyst Harry Tchilinguirian.

Front-month prices for both contracts gained more than 9 percent last week in the biggest weekly rise for Brent since June. But both fell on Friday after Norwegian oil companies struck a deal with labor union officials to end a strike that had threatened to cut the country’s oil and gas output by close to 25 Friday.

Hurricane Delta, which inflicted the biggest blow in 15 years to energy production in the US Gulf of Mexico, was downgraded to a post-tropical cyclone at the weekend.

Workers headed back to production platforms on Sunday and French oil major Total was working to restart its 225,500 barrel per day Port Arthur refinery in Texas.

Prices were also pressured by a jump in new COVID-19 cases, which has raised the spectre of more lockdowns.

Infections are at record levels in the US Midwest.

Goldman Sachs, meanwhile, said that the outcome of the US presidential election would not impact its bullish oil and natural gas outlook and that an overwhelming Democratic victory could be a positive catalyst for these sectors.

