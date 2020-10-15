You are here

Brazil’s coffee exports grind to a halt in ‘peak season’

Brazilian coffee makes up about 30 percent of global coffee trade. The country’s farmers are rushing to offload their crops amid a currency crash. (Shutterstock)
NEW YORK: Coffee traders are struggling to ship cargos out of Brazilian ports because of a shortage of available containers or space in vessels to hold them, according to
traders and analysts.

Brazil’s economy is suffering due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing a 40 percent slide in its currency, the real. That spurred a flood of exports of now-cheaper goods, but imports have dropped sharply, causing the imbalance in containers that has led to delays.

That is a direct hit to Brazil, which with 30 percent of global coffee trade is the world’s largest exporter of the commodity.

According to shipping industry consultancy Datamar, there was an imbalance of nearly 80,000 boxes in Brazil in August, with around 251,000 containers leaving the country and only 172,000 arriving. By contrast, in January, 216,000 boxes arrived and 201,000 left.

Global shipping companies such as MSC and Maersk are fully booked for weeks to months in Brazil. Merchants say it is not feasible to currently export Brazilian coffee for prompt shipment, and what is possible can only be done at a higher cost.

“I sold coffee to a client in Spain and I’m still waiting for MSC to make containers available for the shipment,” said Nelson Salvaterra, a partner at Brazilian coffee exporter Coffee Selection.

MSC’s press office did not confirm that specific problem, and declined to comment further. Maersk said it was working to improve container availability. “It is clear that the coffee sector is entering into the peak season. It is highly important that producers provide the proper visibility on when to move stocks in advance,” said Julian Thomas, general manager for Maersk East Coast South America.

He added that there is no more room for shipments in October.

Coffee, unlike other soft commodities like sugar, is shipped via containers rather than in dry bulk vessels.

Christian Wolthers, a partner at US-based coffee importer Wolthers Douque, said he managed to find containers for a shipment out of Brazil, but there was no space in the ship and his merchandise was left at the port to be loaded onto another vessel.

Brazil’s trade surplus jumped to $6.16 billion in September, 38 percent more than a year earlier, due to the weak real. In recent months, Brazilian farmers rushed to sell their crops, boosting exports, as the weak currency means they receive more reais in dollar-denominated trade.

Foreign coffee sales that were planned ahead of time are being processed without much trouble, traders said. However, they said that some cargoes from Brazil may take longer to arrive, meaning global coffee merchants may need to substitute supply from other countries.

Topics: Brazil BRAZILIAN COFFEE

Walmart spreads out deals for Black Friday plan

NEW YORK: Walmart said it will spread out its traditional one-day Black Friday deals over three weekends in November in an effort to reduce crowds in its stores during a pandemic.

The  largest retailer in the US said on Wednesday that more of its doorbuster deals will be reserved for online, as a way to steer more shoppers away from its stores.

The discounter, based in Bentonville, Arkansas, will kick off the deals online Nov. 4, with new deals in stores on Nov. 7. The second event will begin online Nov. 11, followed by a similar sales event in stores Nov. 14. It will wrap up its discounts online on Nov. 25 with new discounts in stores Nov. 27, the day after Thanksgiving and the traditional Black Friday.

The details offer the first glimpse from a major retailer of what a reinvented Black Friday will look like during a pandemic. Other retailers like Macy’s have said that their Black Friday deals will be spread out and will encourage more online shopping, but none have given specific details.

The day after Thanksgiving has been losing its luster as the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season for the past several years. That’s because retailers started to usher in deals on Thanksgiving and then increasingly offering holiday discounts throughout the month. Still, despite the competition from other days, Black Friday has remained the busiest day of the year, according to ShopperTrak, which uses cameras in a range of stores to count traffic.

This holiday season, many stores are starting their holiday deals in October. Amazon, which usually holds its annual Prime Day sales event in mid-July, delayed it to this week. Other stores like Target and Walmart have joined in and are holding holiday sales that align with the event. Many stores, including Walmart, will not open their doors on Thanksgiving Day this year.

As shoppers avoid physical stores and focus more on online shopping, foot traffic at retail stores is expected to be down 22 percent to 25 percent during the six key weeks of the holiday season compared to the same year-ago period, according to a forecast from ShopperTrak.

And ShopperTrak expects the 10 busiest days this year will account for 34.2 percent of all holiday traffic, compared to 46.5 percent in 2019. As a result, the typical holiday traffic peaks will flatten, with more days having importance throughout the season.

Topics: Walmart Black Friday

