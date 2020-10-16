Sakani program provides new homes for thousands of Saudis 

RIYADH: The Housing Ministry’s Sakani program has announced that 31,948 families benefited from its work in September, including 12,231 families that have already moved into their homes; representing the largest number since its launch.

The total number of families that benefited from the program in different regions of the Kingdom since the start of the year reached 285,762, including 96,633 families that have already moved into their homes.

The program also announced that since the beginning of 2020, 61,552 under-construction residential units have been reserved. Contracts have been issued for 74,014 residential loans throughout Saudi Arabia.