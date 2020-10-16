You are here

Sakani program provides new homes for thousands of Saudis 

This still image from a video posted on the Saudi Housing Ministry website shows a housing project for Saudi citizens under the ministry's Sakani program.
SPA

RIYADH: The Housing Ministry’s Sakani program has announced that 31,948 families benefited from its work in September, including 12,231 families that have already moved into their homes; representing the largest number since its launch.
The total number of families that benefited from the program in different regions of the Kingdom since the start of the year reached 285,762, including 96,633 families that have already moved into their homes.
The program also announced that since the beginning of 2020, 61,552 under-construction residential units have been reserved. Contracts have been issued for 74,014 residential loans throughout Saudi Arabia.

Topics: Sakani

King Abdul Aziz University launches tree planting campaign in Saudi Arabia

Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
SPA

King Abdul Aziz University launches tree planting campaign in Saudi Arabia

Updated 7 min 48 sec ago
SPA

JEDDAH: King Abdul Aziz University (KAU) in Jeddah launched a campaign on Thursday to plant more than 60,000 trees. The campaign is part of the Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture’s “Let’s Make it Green” initiative, the goal of which is to plant 10 million trees across the Kingdom to tackle deforestation. Over the next six months, trees will be planted in approximately 165 sites.
KAU President Abdulrahman Al-Youbi said the campaign emphasizes that the university strongly supports the “Let’s Make it Green” initiative to develop natural vegetation cover, reduce the impact of desertification, and promote environmental awareness.

Topics: Saudi Arabia King Abdul Aziz University (KAU)

