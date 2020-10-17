RIYADH: Workers in Saudi Arabia’s expanding tourist industry will receive training in areas ranging from food preparation to protecting against infectious diseases as part of a Tourism Ministry training program to be launched on Sunday.
The ministry said the program will allow employees to improve their skills in various fields.
Programs will provide training in ticket issuing, preventive measures against contagious diseases in tourism facilities, cooking and beverage preparation, customer service, English language basics and hospitality skills.
Training programs will target employees who deal directly with visitors and tourists, and will continue until April 2021.
The ministry said the program will provide job opportunities, develop skills, diversify sources of local income and develop human resources.
Registration can be completed via the following link: https://online.mt.gov.sa/TakamulTraining?.
Saudi ministry launches tourism training program
