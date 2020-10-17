You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi ministry launches tourism training program

Saudi ministry launches tourism training program

The program will provide job opportunities, develop skills, diversify sources of local income and develop human resources. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/nf993

Updated 18 October 2020
SPA

Saudi ministry launches tourism training program

  • Training programs will target employees who deal directly with visitors and tourists, and will continue until April 2021
Updated 18 October 2020
SPA

RIYADH: Workers in Saudi Arabia’s expanding tourist industry will receive training in areas ranging from food preparation to protecting against infectious diseases as part of a Tourism Ministry training program to be launched on Sunday.
The ministry said the program will allow employees to improve their skills in various fields.
Programs will provide training in ticket issuing, preventive measures against contagious diseases in tourism facilities, cooking and beverage preparation, customer service, English language basics and hospitality skills.
Training programs will target employees who deal directly with visitors and tourists, and will continue until April 2021.
The ministry said the program will provide job opportunities, develop skills, diversify sources of local income and develop human resources.
Registration can be completed via the following link: https://online.mt.gov.sa/TakamulTraining?. 

Topics: Saudi Tourism Authority (STA)

Related

Saudi Arabia
Hospitality summit to be hosted by Saudi Tourism Ministry and G20 Secretariat
Saudi Arabia
Saudi Tourism Development Fund signs $43bn deal for tourism projects

Saudi Arabia, Google partner in plan to ‘level-up’ Mideast

Lino Cattaruzzi, managing director for Google in MENA. (Supplied)
Updated 18 October 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

Saudi Arabia, Google partner in plan to ‘level-up’ Mideast

  • The program includes cloud training for local businesses, as well as workshops on advanced digital skills, such as a machine learning platform that will teach about 140,000 developers with a focus on women
Updated 18 October 2020
ONE CARLO DIAZ

DUBAI: Several Saudi ministries have teamed up with tech giant Google to launch a set of projects aimed at helping the Kingdom’s economic strategy and digital transformation.

Google said the initiatives will focus on Saudi Arabia and the MENA region and will boost economic recovery amid the coronavirus pandemic. The program, named “Grow stronger with Google,” will include a comprehensive list of digital tools, grants and training opportunities to support local businesses and job seekers across the region. In the Kingdom, Google will target the retail, tourism and technology sectors, including Saudi Post, which will list 100,000 local entities on the company’s digital platform and train employees in online marketing.
“We are proud to partner with Google in this initiative to bring value to Saudi nationals, residents and local businesses, especially SMEs through bringing them together using the Google ‘My Business’ platform,” said President of the Saudi Post Anef Abanomi.
“Through this partnership we aim to list up to 100,000 businesses in the first phase in line with Saudi Post’s strategic transformation objectives to improve quality of life and help SMEs achieve their e-commerce and digitization goals,” he added.
Lino Cattaruzzi, managing director for Google in MENA, said in a press release: “During the pandemic, online tools have been a lifeline for many in Saudi Arabia. Making the most of the online opportunity can help Saudi people, businesses and communities and in the wider region bounce back stronger.” He said the program will equip businesses and individuals in the Kingdom with digital skills, especially in sectors that have been most affected by the pandemic, such as retail and tourism.

HIGHLIGHT

In the Kingdom, Google will target the retail, tourism and technology sectors, including Saudi Post, which will list 100,000 local entities on the company’s digital platform and train employees in online marketing.

The tech giant has also partnered with several Saudi bodies — including the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology and the Ministry of Tourism — to implement the programs. One project is set to train 50,000 students and businesses in digital marketing.
“We remain fundamentally optimistic about the future of this region, and we’re confident that by working together with local partners, we can boost recovery and build on the rapid acceleration of tech adoption we’ve seen during the crisis,” Cattaruzzi said.
The program also includes cloud training for local businesses, as well as workshops on advanced digital skills, such as a machine learning platform that will teach about 140,000 developers with a focus on women.
Google said it wants to help 1 million people and businesses throughout the MENA region learn digital skills and grow businesses by the end of 2021.

Topics: Google

Related

Saudi Arabia
Chinese envoy Chen Weiqing looks forward to this year’s Riyadh Season
Special photos
Saudi Arabia
Saudi artist Abdullah Alhumaid puts Riyadh street life in the frame 

Latest updates

Saudi Arabia leads Arab and Muslim world in condemning terrorist murder of French teacher
Al Hilal kick off defense of SPL title with nervy 1-0 win over newcomers Al Ain
 ICC prosecutor arrives in Sudan to discuss Bashir case
Several charged for ‘revenge’ mutilation of Jordan boy
Liverpool denied derby win by VAR, Chelsea held in six-goal thriller

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.