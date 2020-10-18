You are here

  • Home
  • Israel takes ‘cautious’ steps of second virus lockdown

Israel takes ‘cautious’ steps of second virus lockdown

Israeli anti-government protesters rally against the second nationwide lockdown imposed by PM Benjamin Netanyahu, in Jerusalem. (AFP)
Short Url

https://arab.news/8757p

Updated 19 October 2020
AFP

Israel takes ‘cautious’ steps of second virus lockdown

  • The current lockdown, imposed on Sept. 18, remains in place in several mainly ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas around the country
Updated 19 October 2020
AFP

JERUSALEM: Israel started “cautiously” emerging from a second coronavirus lockdown Sunday after a month of tight restrictions, reopening preschools, kindergartens, beaches and national parks, with numbers of new infections falling.
Public radio said about a million young children were set to return to kindergartens and other facilities on Sunday.
Talia Zinkin, 40, said she “hesitated a lot” before sending her two-year-old son to daycare.
“But I felt he would enjoy being with other children,” she told AFP. “We have to try to live normally.”
Zinkin, playing with her younger child in a Jerusalem park, said it had been full of children last week — but had emptied with the reopening of kindergartens.
Businesses not involving face-to-face contact with the public were allowed back to work, and a contentious ban on individuals moving more than 1 km from their homes was lifted.
That rule had sparked anger among some Israelis who claimed it was designed to stem a wave of protests against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.
Since July, a number of protest movements have joined to publicly oppose Netanyahu’s management of the pandemic and the accompanying economic havoc, including spiraling unemployment.
One group, the “crime minister” movement, focuses on demanding the resignation of the prime minister over the allegations of corruption on which he is currently on trial.
People are now also able to visit friends or relatives, as long as gatherings are of no more than 10 people if inside, and 20 outside.
Jews were also allowed to pray at the Western Wall, in Israeli-annexed East Jerusalem, the holiest site where Jews are allowed to pray.
Worshippers will be separated into socially distanced “pods” of up to 20 people, an official statement said.

HIGHLIGHT

About a million young children were set to return to kindergartens and other facilities on Sunday, according to public radio.

The nearby Al-Aqsa Mosque compound, Islam’s third holiest site, and the Church of the Holy Sepulchre were also reopened.
Entry to the mosque compound was previously limited to residents of the Old City, which fell within the 1-km limit.
The latest lockdown was the second since Israel recorded its first Covid-19 case in February.
Tough restrictions introduced in March were lifted after about two months, but critics of the government have said the easing was premature.
“This time we are moving cautiously,” Netanyahu said on Saturday.
Ronni Gamzu, Israel’s national coronavirus response coordinator, urged people to keep up their guard.
“The main challenge is still ahead of us,” he said in remarks aired on radio Sunday. “Keep observing the rules.”
According to a decision on Thursday, a phased lifting of restrictions will take place through to February.
The current lockdown, imposed on Sept. 18, remains in place in several mainly ultra-Orthodox Jewish areas around the country.
They are designated “red” zones of infection.
But influential rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, who himself recently tested positive for the virus, ordered ultra-Orthodox boys’ schools to reopen, despite a government ban. On Saturday, Netanyahu appealed directly to the most religiously observant.
“Our Torah sanctifies life. We have a Torah of life and we need to safeguard life and health,” he said. “I ask the ultra-Orthodox public to follow these rules.” Israel boasted about its early virus response, which included a quick nationwide lockdown and travel restrictions.
By mid-May, after new daily cases had dropped off considerably, the government had moved to expedite the reopening of schools, bars, eateries and places of worship, as well as allowing weddings, with restricted numbers. Infections quickly resurged.
By the end of September, the number of new daily cases had soared, at times to over 8,000 — among the highest rates in the world per capita according to an AFP tally.
But this past week, daily infections largely fell below 2,500, and an official update on Sunday morning showed just 397 new cases recorded the day before. Israel, a country of about nine million people, has recorded 302,911 coronavirus cases, including 2,202 deaths, as of Sunday.

Topics: Israel Coroanvirus

Related

Update
Middle-East
Israel, UAE to sign agreement for 28 weekly flights
Middle-East
Palestinian official Saeb Erekat taken to Israeli hospital after COVID-19 condition worsens

Pope expresses support for detained fishermen in Libya

Relatives of 18 fishermen detained in Libya and Marco Marrone the owner of one of the boats seized, are seen during a protest demanding the release of the sailors, in front of parliament, in Rome, Italy. (Reuters)
Updated 19 October 2020
Reuters
AFP

Pope expresses support for detained fishermen in Libya

  • Italian newspapers have reported that Gen. Haftar wants Italy to hand over four Libyan nationals convicted of human trafficking in return for freeing the fishermen
Updated 19 October 2020
Reuters AFP

VATICAN CITY: Pope Francis expressed support on Sunday for 18 fishermen held in Libya, weighing in on a standoff between Italy and the administration of Khalifa Haftar, one of the North African country’s two rival leaders.
“I want to say a word of encouragement and support for the fishermen who have been held in Libya for more than a month, and for their families (who) are hoping to be able to embrace their dear ones soon,” Francis said at his weekly blessing in St. Peter’s Square.
Libyan patrol boats detained two Sicilian fishing boats on Sept. 1 for allegedly fishing in territorial waters and brought the crews to Benghazi in Libya. The crews, made up of Italians and Tunisians, were accused of operating in Libya’s territorial waters.
The fishing grounds have been disputed since 2005, when Libya’s then ruler, Muammar Qaddafi, unilaterally extended Libyan territorial waters to 74 nautical miles offshore from 12. Haftar, who controls eastern Libya, is trying to enforce this.

FASTFACT

Italian newspapers have reported that Gen. Haftar wants Italy to hand over four Libyan nationals convicted of human trafficking in return for freeing the fishermen.

Italian newspapers have reported that Gen. Haftar wants Italy to hand over four Libyan nationals convicted of human trafficking in return for freeing the fishermen. Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told parliament on Thursday that such an exchange would be “unacceptable.”
The Italian minister pledged to bring home the fishermen.
“Our fishermen are being held by a Libyan party not recognised by the Italian government, the European Union or the United Nations,” Di Maio told the Senate during question time. “It is our aim to bring them home as soon as possible,” he said.
Concern has mounted in Italy over the fate of the men – eight Italians, six Tunisians, two Indonesians and two Senegalese.
Di Maio said the men appeared to have been detained over the alleged violation of a “protected fishing zone,” an area of sea extending 74 miles from the coast and unilaterally claimed by Libya in 2005 as its own.
Benghazi authorities passed the case to the military prosecutor’s office on Sept. 31 because the incident took place in what is considered a military zone, Italy’s parliamentary relations minister Federico D’Inca said last week.
The area is also a fishing ground for the gambero rosso, or red prawn, a crustacean prized by gourmet chefs and which can sell for up to €60 a kilo at the fishmongers.

Detention, attacks
Families from Mazara del Vallo, on the west coast of Sicily, have been fishing the prawns since the 1900s.
“The area has been the site of numerous incidents (over the years), from the interception and seizure of fishing boats to the detention of crews, and even attacks” by Libyan vessels, Di Maio said. The Italian media has dubbed it “the prawn war.”
Di Maio said he had called on those “who have particular influence on Benghazi” for help, including his counterparts in France, the US, the UAE and Russia. “We are monitoring the fishermen’s health daily. They are well. They are not being held in a prison but an independent structure, they have no contact with prisoners, they are being treated well,” he said.
But the fishermen’s families believe the men are being held as a bargaining tool and will only be released in exchange for four Libyan footballers.
The Libyans were arrested in Sicily in 2015 and sentenced to 30 years in jail for people trafficking, after a court found them guilty of locking migrants below deck on a rough sea crossing to Italy in which 49 people died.
Their lawyers claim they were asylum seekers fleeing the conflict-torn North African country.
D’Inca told parliament that “the reported request to swap the fishermen with four Libyan citizens jailed in Italy has neither been confirmed not formally made.”
Francis also called for talks to bring peace to Libya, which is divided between Haftar’s Libyan National Army (LNA) and the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

Topics: Libya

Related

Middle-East
Egypt condemns Israeli approval of new settlements in West Bank
Special
Middle-East
Open season on weapons sales to Iran as UN embargo expires

Latest updates

Taiwan says diplomat sent to hospital after China spat in Fiji
Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas
North Korean justice system treats people as ‘less than animals’: HRW
What We Are Reading Today: Counting by Eugenia Cheng
Saudi Arabia’s public spaces dotted with pink for Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.