You are here

  • Home
  • Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

1 / 2
2 / 2
Demonstrators run as police use water cannons to disperse them from the streets of Santiago, Chile, on Oct. 18, 2020. (AP Photo/Esteban Felix)
Short Url

https://arab.news/7j56j

Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas

  • The demonstrations were held to mark last year's mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured 
Updated 28 sec ago
Reuters

SANTIAGO, Chile: Tens of thousands of Chileans gathered in the central square of Santiago to mark the one-year anniversary of mass protests that left over 30 dead and thousands injured, with peaceful rallies on Sunday devolving by nightfall into riots and looting.
People gathered early in the day in demonstrations downtown and in cities throughout Chile that gained size and fervor through the evening. Many touted signs and rainbow colored homemade banners calling for a “yes” vote next Sunday in a referendum over whether to scrap the country’s dictatorship-era Constitution, a key demand of the 2019 protests.
The demonstrations, while largely peaceful early on, were marred by increasing incidents of violence, looting of supermarkets and clashes with police across the capital later in the day. Fire truck sirens, burning barricades on roadways and fireworks on downtown streets added to a sense of chaos in some neighborhoods.
Interior Minister Victor Perez spoke late in the evening, praising the early, peaceful rallies while blasting the late-night mayhem. He called on Chileans to settle their differences by voting in the upcoming Oct. 25 constitutional referendum.
“Those who carry out these acts of violence do not want Chileans to solve our problems through democratic means,” Perez told reporters, vowing to punish those who crossed the line Sunday.
Early in the day, an angry mob jeered and threatened a Communist Party mayor. Later, masked individuals firebombed a police headquarters and church. Vandals attacked another Santiago church in the early evening, setting its spire aflame and choking side streets with smoke.
More than 15 metro stations were temporarily closed amid the unrest. Police fired tear gas and water cannons in skirmishes with sometimes violent, hooded and masked people.
Last year’s protests, which began Oct. 18, raged until mid-December as Chileans gathered nationwide to call for reforms to the pension, health care and education systems. Rioting and looting resulted in billions of dollars in damage and losses to the country’s businesses and infrastructure. The unrest saw the military take to the streets for the first time since the rule of dictator Augusto Pinochet.
Police estimated that Sunday’s rally in Santiago attracted around 25,000 people by 6 p.m., far smaller than the largest protests of 2019.
In the past few days, small-scale demonstrations and isolated incidents of violence have nonetheless resurfaced in Chile, as the capital’s 6 million citizens emerge from months of confinement following the COVID-19 pandemic.
Most demonstrators on Sunday wore masks, but many could be seen in tight groups, raising concerns about a potential health risk.

Topics: Chile

Related

World
Earthquake of magnitude 6.7 strikes near coast of Northern Chile
World
Chileans mass produce caskets to deal with COVID-19 onslaught

North Korean justice system treats people as ‘less than animals’: HRW

Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
AFP

North Korean justice system treats people as ‘less than animals’: HRW

Updated 6 min 19 sec ago
AFP
SEOUL: Torture, humiliation and coerced confessions are rampant in North Korea’s pretrial detention system which treats people as worth “less than an animal,” a rights group said Monday in a report on the country’s opaque legal processes.
US-based Human Rights Watch drew on interviews with dozens of former North Korean detainees and officials to highlight what it called inhuman conditions at detention facilities that often amount to torture.
Nuclear-armed North Korea, accused of widespread rights abuses by the United Nations and other critics, is a “closed” country and little is known about its criminal justice system.
Mistreatment of detainees — beating with a stick or kicking — was “especially harsh” in the early stages of pretrial detention, interviewees said.
“The regulations say there shouldn’t be any beatings, but we need confessions during the investigation and early stages of the preliminary examination,” a former police officer said.
“So you have to hit them in order to get the confession.”
Former detainees said they were forced to sit still on the floor, kneeling or with their legs crossed, for as long as 16 hours a day, with even a flicker of movement leading to punishment.
The punishments ranged from hitting — using hands, sticks, or leather belts — to forcing them to run in circles around a yard up to 1,000 times.
“If I or others moved (in the cell), the guards would order me or all the cellmates to extend our hands through the cell bars and would step on them repeatedly with their boots,” said former detainee Park Ji Cheol.
Yoon Young Cheol, another former detainee, added: “There, you are just treated like you are worth less than an animal, and that’s what you end up becoming.”
Some female interviewees testified to rampant sexual violence at the facilities.
Kim Sun Young, a former trader in her 50s who fled North Korea in 2015 said she had been raped by her interrogator at a detention center.
Another police officer sexually assaulted her by touching her underneath her clothes while interrogating her, Kim added, but said she had been “powerless to resist.”
The report called on Pyongyang to “end endemic torture and cruel, inhuman and degrading treatment in detention” and urged South Korea, the United States and other UN member states to “publicly and privately pressure the North Korean government.”
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is the third generation of his family to rule the country, where state surveillance is widespread and dissent not tolerated.
The country already stands accused by the UN of “systematic, widespread and gross” human rights violations that range from torture, extrajudicial killings to running prison camps.
Pyongyang maintains that it protects and promotes “genuine human rights,” and says there is no justification for the West to try to set human rights standards for the rest of the world.
It condemns international criticism on the issue as a smear campaign to undermine its “sacred socialist system.”

Latest updates

Chile anniversary rallies turn violent as churches burned, police fire tear gas
North Korean justice system treats people as ‘less than animals’: HRW
What We Are Reading Today: Counting by Eugenia Cheng
Saudi Geological Survey signs contracts worth over $530m
Egypt’s economy exceeds expectation despite pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.