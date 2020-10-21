You are here

UN Libya envoy ‘quite optimistic’ on ceasefire prospects

Deputy Special Representative of the UN Secretary-General for Political Affairs in Libya Stephanie Williams wearing a face mask attends talks between the rival factions in the Libya conflict on October 20, 2020 at the United Nations offices in Geneva . (AFP)
  • The UN’s Libya envoy said Wednesday she was 'quite optimistic' on ceasefire prospects
GENEVA: The UN’s Libya envoy said Wednesday she was “quite optimistic” about the prospects of talks in Geneva between the two warring factions producing a ceasefire.
“I’m qute optimistic... there is an air of seriousness and commitment,” Stephanie Williams, the head of the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), told a press conference, after the sides agreed to open internal land and air routes.

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since Feb

Iran reports highest daily coronavirus infections since Feb

  • 312 people died from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 31,346
  • It is the second consecutive day that the country has seen record figures
DUBAI: Iran’s health ministry on Wednesday reported 5,616 new coronavirus cases for the previous 24 hours, the highest daily number since February, bringing the national tally to 545,286 in the Middle East’s hardest-hit country.
Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari told state TV that 312 people had died from the disease in the past 24 hours, bringing total fatalities to 31,346.
To stem a third wave of the outbreak, authorities have urged people to avoid unnecessary trips and stay home, warning that hospitals in Tehran and some other major cities are overflowing with coronavirus patients.
On Tuesday, Health Minister Saeed Namaki appealed for more public and government support to enforce restrictions to curb the spread of the virus. Earlier this month, mask-wearing became mandatory in public in Tehran, where the government said violators would be fined. The government on Saturday extended restrictions and closures in the capital into a third week.
Authorities plan to impose similar restrictions in other cities, where the infection rates are high.

