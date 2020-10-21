You are here

Saudi Arabia makes golf free for women in bid to grow game

All players signed-up to the scheme will be designated as a Ladies First Member at either Riyadh Golf Club, Dirab Golf Club or KAEC Royal Greens Golf & Country Club. (Supplied)
Pro golfer Maha Haddioui: ‘Any way of making it easier to get women out playing golf has my backing — and the scheme that Golf Saudi have created with the Ladies First Club is a fantastic idea.’ (Supplied)
CEO of Golf Saudi Majed Al Sorour: ‘The Ladies First Club is our most exciting initiative yet aimed at developing the great game of golf across Saudi Arabia.’ (Supplied)
Updated 21 October 2020
Arab News

  • ‘Ladies First Club’ will grant 1,000 registrants free lessons, club membership and rounds of golf
  • Aimed at introducing women to the sport, welcoming them to clubs and getting more Saudis regularly active
JEDDAH: Saudi Arabia has announced a sporting initiative that will allow women to take up the game of golf expense-free.

To be launched at next month’s debut Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund, Golf Saudi’s innovative ‘Ladies First Club’ will offer a complimentary membership inclusive of golf lessons, driving range access and full 18-hole rounds on three different courses.

It will be open to all Saudi women, with initial membership capped at 1,000 registrants.

All players signed-up to the scheme will be designated as a Ladies First Member at either Riyadh Golf Club, Dirab Golf Club or King Abdullah Economic City’s (KAEC) Royal Greens Golf & Country Club, depending on their location.

The membership will include a digital ‘Introduction to Golf’ education pack, which will provide monthly seminars outlining the key aspects of golf for beginners. Each of the three golf courses will also host a Ladies First golf clinic once a month, led by a professional, which will conclude with an on-course induction for all participants and a chance to play an 18-hole round.

Full range access will then remain available to all members of the club, with the program’s top 12 performers being offered a full, year-round membership at their course of choice.

Majed Al Sorour, CEO of Golf Saudi, said: “The Ladies First Club will be a club like no other. It is our most exciting initiative yet aimed at developing the great game of golf across Saudi Arabia and is the ideal way to celebrate the historic nature of the Kingdom’s first ever women’s golf tournament, the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund.

Sorour continued: “Golf is growing in Saudi Arabia and we remain committed to our targets. We are already seeing a steady rise in interest from women golfers and we hope the Ladies First Club will help us reach that next level.”




CEO of Golf Saudi Majed Al Sorour. (Supplied)

Off course, the Ladies First Club will include a range of additional social opportunities too, including invites to social mornings with the likes of Pilates, yoga, bridge and other social and wellbeing activities.

All registrants will also receive member discounts across all three golf clubs’ restaurants and shops and will receive access to discounted full membership options on completion of the program.

Maha Haddioui is the first and only Arab woman golfer to play on the Ladies European Tour to date. She will be taking part in both of next month’s Saudi events.

She said: “Any way of making it easier to get women out playing golf has my backing — and the scheme that Golf Saudi have created with the Ladies First Club is a fantastic idea. From my experience, there is no better way of opening the sport up to new golfers than making it fun, inclusive and social. This initiative is each of those things.”




Moroccan pro-golfer Maha Haddioui. (Supplied)

Amateur golfer Sara Salhab, 27, regularly plays golf with friends at Dirab Golf Club, having played the sport since she was young.
She said: “The Ladies First Club is a great idea because it’s creating a platform to take women’s golf to the next level, by giving the required professional help and building a community that will allow players to flourish, so I think it’s great.

“Golf is a very nice sport that works both your mind and your body — and you’re outdoors in greenery, which is great, especially here. I really enjoy it. More women should play because it is very healthy, you get to be outdoors and it’s a social activity that — with the Ladies First Club — is more accessible than ever.”

The Ladies First Club will officially launch during tournament build-up week for the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by Public Investment Fund, which takes place 12th-15th November — two days before the Saudi Ladies Team International, which will see teams of four golfers compete together for a share of $500,000 prize money, 17th-19th November.

Women looking to register for the Club will be able to do so via the Golf Saudi website from the week the historic events get underway.

For more information about the Ladies First Club, Golf Saudi and both the Aramco Saudi Ladies International presented by PIF and the Saudi Ladies Team International, visit: www.golfsaudi.com/en-us/ladies-international

Topics: Golf Saudi Aramco Saudi Ladies International Ladies First Club Majed Al Sorour Maha Haddioui

Australian defender Rhys Williams is a rarity – he's survived three seasons at a Saudi club

John Duerden

  • Rhys Williams must be doing something right - he's just signed a new contract
  • Williams, who made 14 appearances for Australia, tells Arab News he thrives when high standards are demanded
LONDON: Playing under Gareth Southgate prepared Rhys Williams well for his time in Saudi Arabia with the leadership skills of the England head coach helping the Australian defender become one of the most consistent performers in the Saudi Pro League since his arrival in July 2018.

That was just three days before Southgate led England to a semi-final clash in the 2018 World Cup against Croatia. He was the first boss that the young Williams, now 32, had in England as he became a senior professional at Middlesbrough, going on to play in the English Premier League as well as the Championship for almost a decade before leaving in 2016.

“I haven’t talked with Gareth about life in Saudi Arabia as he has a lot on his plate,” Williams told Arab News. “But he had that leadership, he was someone that all the young players used to look up to. He used to be the first to arrive at training - and the last to leave - and he was such a good professional. There are lots of different kinds of leaders but he seemed to be all the kinds rolled into one.”

Southgate placed his faith in the versatile defender and also played him in central midfield at times at Middlesbrough.  “He helped me a lot and gave me a chance. I always thought his man-management was great and this is a really important aspect as you need to keep everybody happy, even if they are not playing. Gareth was a great role model.”

The same could be said for Williams at Al-Qadisiyah. He has become an important figure at the club situated in the city of Khobar, near the border with Bahrain. “I feel like I am a bit of a leader here and I like to approach coaches and know what they are thinking.”

Yousef Al Mannai, his Tunisian coach at Al-Qadisiyah must be thinking that the 32-year-old is a valuable asset as he was recently offered and signed a new contract. Being a relatively long-serving import must mean that he is doing something right in a demanding league.

“There is pressure on foreign players here and when each team is allowed to sign seven from overseas then it can be unforgiving. A lot of teams have the foreign players in attacking and creative positions and as a defender it means that I have to be on my toes in every game.”

Williams, who made 14 appearances for Australia, thrives when high standards are demanded. 

“There are expectations on foreign players and I enjoy that. If the Saudi captain does not play, then I captain the team a lot and that is great and there is a lot of respect there I think.”

“You have to perform. This is my third season and I have seen about 15 foreign players come and go in my time here and I am the only one still here. It is a tough league and if you are not prepared mentally or physically then you will find it difficult. Many foreign players don’t last a year and come and go after six months.”

Even in his 27 months, Williams has seen improvements in the domestic scene. “There are some amazing players here and especially the big four teams have players who could be in any league.”

It is hard to compare the Saudi Pro League to those in Europe.  “It is not as fast or physical as England but is slower and more technical, more similar to Spain and Italy. A lot of the foreign players who come here are European or South American and have plenty of experience.”

Australia exports players all over the world but at the moment, there is a lack of Saudi Arabian talent overseas. There is no doubt in the defender’s mind that there are plenty who are good enough.

“When I arrived I was pleasantly surprised at the standard of the Saudi players. It is very high and they are technically very gifted. Perhaps they lack a little in tactical awareness and mentality, but that is improving. I’d like to see more players move overseas.”


For now, his team-mates have to make do with looking at photographs of Williams in battle with famous stars such as Fernando Torres and Karim Benzema from his England days.

“They always like to know who you played against and are impressed when they see me in action against such players.” 

While Williams, linked with a move to Liverpool in 2012, wants the locals to move abroad, he is happy to stay in Saudi Arabia for as long as possible.

“Coming here has been a life-changer, it has been an amazing experience for myself and my family. After living and playing in the UK and Australia, I wanted to try something different and it has been great. My wife loves it, we had our daughter here and our son goes to school here. I will always remember this time and I never want it to end.”

Topics: Rhys Williams Saudi Arabia Gareth Southgate football sport

