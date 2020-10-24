You are here

Hundreds of travel-starved ‘passengers’ dine on parked planes of Singapore Airlines

Food for thought: Singapore Airlines stewardesses serve passengers at Restaurant A380 on board a parked superjumbo at Changi International Airport. (AFP)
AFP

  • Superjumbos become pop-up restaurants as part of ‘flight to nowhere’ tour
SINGAPORE: Hundreds of travel-starved diners ate lunch and watched seat-back films aboard two parked Singapore Airlines jets turned into pop-up restaurants on Saturday.

With the aviation industry in deep crisis due to the coronavirus pandemic, airlines have turned to alternative ways to raise cash, from offering “flights to nowhere” to tours of aircraft.

Singapore’s flag carrier, which has cut thousands of jobs and grounded nearly all its planes this year, offered passengers the chance to dine on board two A380 superjumbos — the world’s biggest passenger jet.

On Saturday more than 400 diners checked in at Changi Airport and went through the usual security checks before arriving at the aircraft for lunch.

“The food is pretty amazing, it’s better than the one they serve during the flight,” Zhou Tai Di, a 17-year-old student in economy class, told AFP as he tucked into his soy sauce-glazed chicken with spicy fried eggplant and rice.

Some settled in for a nap while waiting for their meals to be served, while others watched movies on the seat-back entertainment systems.

About half the seats were left empty, in keeping with social-distancing guidelines.

Calvin Teo, a 29-year-old civil servant and aviation buff, paid Sg$321 ($236) to be served a six-course meal in business class, saying he missed flying and hoped to recreate the experience.

“Of course the feeling of actually flying will be better, because there’s the excitement of going to a new destination, to explore a new destination, and even though we can’t do it now due to Covid, this is a good substitute for now, to recreate the feels of taking a long-haul flight,” he told AFP.

The most expensive option is a Sg$642 eight-course meal in a first-class suite, while the cheapest costs Sg$53 and consists of a three-course meal in economy class.

A limited number of diners were also able to tour the double-decker aircraft and take selfies with pilots in the cockpit.

The tarmac meals proved surprisingly popular — the airline announced six additional sessions after more than 900 lunch tickets sold out within 30 minutes of bookings opening earlier this month.

The airline is also offering home deliveries of plane meals, but it has ditched plans for “flights to nowhere” — short journeys starting and ending at the same airport — following an outcry over the potential environmental impact.

Global dirty money watchdog revamps rules to battle weapons financing

Reuters

  • Steven Mnuchin, US Treasury Secretary: ‘The collaboration of the FATF is vital to addressing global illicit financial activity’
WASHINGTON: A global dirty money watchdog agreed to revamp its standards to beef up monitoring of financing aimed at evading US and United Nations sanctions and proliferating weapons of mass destruction, the US Treasury Department said.

Endorsement of the new standards by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) at its meeting this week would strengthen the global response aimed at curbing the proliferation of such weapons, Treasury said in a statement.

It said North Korea and Iran had established complex and elaborate networks, including front and shell companies incorporated in many FATF member countries, to evade US and UN sanctions and move funds to “further their dangerous purposes.”

Washington began pushing for the changes when it headed the global watchdog in 2018-2019. Germany currently leads the body, which was set up in 1989 and currently includes 37 member jurisdictions and two regional organizations, the European Commission and the Gulf Cooperation Council.

“The collaboration of the FATF is vital to addressing global illicit financial activity, including fraud associated with the COVID-19 pandemic, proliferation financing risk, and other (anti-money laundering and counterterrorist) priorities,” US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said in a statement.

The change requires countries and the private sector to assess and mitigate proliferation financing risks related to the “potential breach, non-implementation or evasion of UN financial sanctions.”

Treasury said US financial institutions and other US businesses were generally already assessing and mitigating the risk of sanctions evasion, but it remained challenging to disrupt sophisticated networks set up by Iran and others.

It said the enhanced FATF standards would allow FATF members to arm their financial institutions and other entities with targeted information to crack down on shell companies and other individuals or entities acting on behalf of sanctioned persons.

Decoder

Financial Action Task Force

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) is the global money laundering and terrorist financing watchdog.

