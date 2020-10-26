You are here

Turkish lira slides to record low of 8 against dollar

A currency exchange office worker counts Turkish Lira banknotes in front of the electronic panel displaying currency exchange rates at an exchange office in Istanbul, on August 6, 2020. (File/AFP)
AFP

  • The lira has lost 26 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year
  • The Turkish currency also recorded its lowest level against the euro, trading near 9.52
ANKARA: Turkey’s lira on Monday set a new record low against the US dollar after the central bank refused to raise its main interest rate and tensions increased sharply with the country’s Western allies.
The lira was at 8.03 against the dollar at around 0730 GMT, suffering a loss of nearly one percent since the start of the day.
The Turkish currency also recorded its lowest level against the euro, trading near 9.52.
The lira has lost 26 percent of its value against the dollar since the start of the year.
Turkey’s central bank last week upset the markets which had expected a 175 basis points hike to the one-week repo rate.
The bank opted instead to keep the rate unchanged at 10.25 percent despite market concerns over persistently high inflation, which remains in double-digits, and worries about a sharp drop in foreign currency reserves.
Consumer price inflation was 11.75 percent in September.
The bank’s governor will deliver the quarterly inflation report on Wednesday in Istanbul.
The lira’s decline comes at a time of strained relations with NATO allies including France, Greece and the United States over multiple issues.
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan angered Paris after he said his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron needed to have “mental checks” at the weekend.
France responded by recalling its ambassador to Ankara and on Saturday described Erdogan’s comments as “unacceptable.”

US appeals WTO ruling on its multi-billion tariffs on China

US appeals WTO ruling on its multi-billion tariffs on China

  • Washington had not justified why the tariffs imposed against China were a justifiable exception to its obligations
GENEVA: The United States lodged an appeal on Monday against a WTO ruling last month that found US tariffs imposed on China in 2018 breached global trade rules, a World Trade Organization (WTO) official said.
A three-person panel had ruled that Washington had not justified why the tariffs imposed after a Section 301 investigation against China were a justifiable exception to its obligations.
The US delegation, in a speech seen by Reuters announcing its appeal, said that the panel report “reflects a major, missed opportunity for the WTO to begin to address the most serious problem faced by every member that seeks a balanced and fair world trading system: namely, aggressive, state policies that seek to dominate broad industrial sectors.”

