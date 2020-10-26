You are here

  • Home
  • Saudi Health Ministry teams carry out over 190k inspection tours

Saudi Health Ministry teams carry out over 190k inspection tours

361 new recovery cases, the total number of people having recovered from the illness has reached 331,691. (SPA)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2d7xt

Updated 10 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

Saudi Health Ministry teams carry out over 190k inspection tours

  • Saudi Arabia reported 17 new fatalities on Monday raising the death toll to 5,313
  • Saudi Arabia 17 new fatalities on Monday raising the death toll to 5,313
Updated 10 sec ago
DEEMA AL-KHUDAIR

JEDDAH: The Saudi Health Ministry has intensified efforts to ensure all health care facilities are complying with its directives to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Ministry teams have so far carried out over 190,000 inspection tours of different health facilities all over the Kingdom. The Health Ministry is also strictly monitoring the pharmaceutical sector to ensure no violations of safety protocols are committed.
The ministry has also increased the frequency of awareness campaigns since the outbreak of the pandemic to effectively check the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday, 357 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom raising the total number of confirmed infections to 345,232 since the outbreak began. There are 8,228 active cases, of them 784 are in critical condition.
With 361 new recovery cases, the total number of people having recovered from the illness has reached 331,691. The Kingdom reported 17 new fatalities on Monday raising the death toll to 5,313.

Topics: SAUDI HEALTH MINISTRY

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi woman wins leadership award
Saudi Arabia
Rights chief highlights Saudi Arabia’s measures to protect human rights

Saudi female lawyers praise Justice Ministry’s efforts to empower women

Photo/SPA
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

Saudi female lawyers praise Justice Ministry’s efforts to empower women

  • Compared to the previous status of women at the Justice Ministry, Al-Daknan said this latest step was a significant achievement
Updated 16 min 34 sec ago
Ruba Obaid

JEDDAH: Several Saudi female lawyers have praised the Justice Ministry’s decision to appoint 100 female notaries as a step forward for women’s legal empowerment.
“We appreciate Justice Minister Walid Al-Samani’s … rapid steps toward empowering women to work in all available jobs, considering them viable components of society, particularly in the justice sector,” lawyer Njnood Qasim told Arab News.
She added: “We hope that it will be the beginning of an important and most anticipated step, which is the appointment of a Saudi woman as a judge.”
Qasim noted that many qualified women have been recruited by the Justice Ministry for the first time in history to work in the fields of law, Shariah, sociology, administration and technology.
Lawyer Rana Al-Daknan, meanwhile, said she thought women could fill any role in society. “An ambassador, an undersecretary, a minister, but I think no woman should be a minister before women become judges,” she told Arab News.
Compared to the previous status of women at the Justice Ministry, Al-Daknan said this latest step was a significant achievement, but added: “Of course we are looking for more, though that does not mean we should not appreciate this step.”

FASTFACT

The newly appointed female notaries will officially start their work next Sunday with a specialized training program lasting three months.

Al-Daknan explained that women first began obtaining notary licenses in 2018, and the services they offer include documentation, transferring property, authorizing powers of attorney submissions and other services.
“The next step for women is working with conciliation committees, which is known in other countries as being a magistrate. Thankfully it is possible now for both men and women to obtain conciliation licenses, where they will assume the role of the judge,” Al-Daknan said. “I personally have applied and (am) in the process to obtain this license.”
Another lawyer, Abrar Shaket, told Arab News that this move was the natural result of the Kingdom’s steps to empower its female citizens under King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

Topics: Saudi justice ministry

Related

Saudi Arabia
Saudi justice ministry appoints 100 women notaries
Saudi Arabia
Saudi justice ministry promotes e-services amid pandemic

Latest updates

Startup of the Week: Oh My Pinz! Expressing one’s personality in a fun and creative way
Saudi female lawyers praise Justice Ministry’s efforts to empower women
Full steam ahead for Egypt-Sudan rail network
Lockdowns fueling rise of sexual extortion crimes in Lebanon
Future Hospitality Summit: Tourism sector worst hit by pandemic

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.