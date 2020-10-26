JEDDAH: The Saudi Health Ministry has intensified efforts to ensure all health care facilities are complying with its directives to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).
Ministry teams have so far carried out over 190,000 inspection tours of different health facilities all over the Kingdom. The Health Ministry is also strictly monitoring the pharmaceutical sector to ensure no violations of safety protocols are committed.
The ministry has also increased the frequency of awareness campaigns since the outbreak of the pandemic to effectively check the spread of COVID-19.
On Monday, 357 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the Kingdom raising the total number of confirmed infections to 345,232 since the outbreak began. There are 8,228 active cases, of them 784 are in critical condition.
With 361 new recovery cases, the total number of people having recovered from the illness has reached 331,691. The Kingdom reported 17 new fatalities on Monday raising the death toll to 5,313.
Saudi Health Ministry teams carry out over 190k inspection tours
https://arab.news/2d7xt
Saudi Health Ministry teams carry out over 190k inspection tours
- Saudi Arabia reported 17 new fatalities on Monday raising the death toll to 5,313
- Saudi Arabia 17 new fatalities on Monday raising the death toll to 5,313
JEDDAH: The Saudi Health Ministry has intensified efforts to ensure all health care facilities are complying with its directives to combat the coronavirus disease (COVID-19).