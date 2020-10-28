You are here

‘The Voice’ co-stars Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani engaged

The couple got engaged while in Oklahoma, where Blake Shelton lives. (AFP)
https://arab.news/cs8ws

Updated 20 sec ago
AP

NASHVILLE: “The Voice” co-stars Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are engaged. 

Shelton and Stefani posted a picture Tuesday announcing the engagement between the country star and the pop singer.

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

“Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020... And the rest of my life. I love you. I heard a YES!” Shelton wrote, while Stefani captioned her picture: “@blakeshelton yes please!”

A representative for Shelton confirmed the couple recently got engaged while in Oklahoma, where Shelton lives.

The couple have recorded duets together, including “Nobody But You,” which won a CMT Music Award last week.

Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘tone deaf’ 40th birthday do

Updated 14 min 5 sec ago
AFP 

Kim Kardashian slammed for ‘tone deaf’ 40th birthday do

Updated 14 min 5 sec ago
AFP 

LOS ANGELES: Reality TV star Kim Kardashian faced a backlash Tuesday after chartering a private jet to fly her entourage to a remote tropical island for lavish 40th birthday celebrations during the coronavirus pandemic.

Kardashian and her “closest inner circle” spent last week dancing, kayaking and swimming with whales on a private isle where they could “pretend things were normal just for a brief moment in time,” she tweeted.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

The trip took the celebrities, including US-Palestinian musician Fai Khadra, sisters Khloe and Kourtney and half-sister Kendall Jenner, some 6,400 kilometers from Los Angeles to Tahiti, according to E! and TMZ.

But the glamorous festivities were immediately condemned as “disgustingly tone deaf” by social media users at a time when coronavirus has killed more than 226,000 Americans. 

“Are you that insensitive you don’t realize this is not what the majority of people during the worst covid spike yet want to hear? People are going to food banks not private islands,” posted British musician Peter Frampton.

“Cool, people have had to say goodbye to loved ones over the phone while they died alone in a hospital, but neat trip to post all over social media while the world suffers. So humble and so down to earth, truly,” tweeted another user, in a post swiftly drawing 11,000 “likes.”

Kardashian said her guests had been asked to quarantine for two weeks before departure, and had undergone multiple “health screens.”

