You are here

  • Home
  • Turkish rescue workers search for survivors in quake; death toll rises to 27

Turkish rescue workers search for survivors in quake; death toll rises to 27

1 / 8
At least 804 people were injured in Turkey, the country’s disaster agency said. (AP/Ismail Gokmen)
2 / 8
In a rare show of warmth between the two countries, Turkish and Greek leaders exchanged solidarity messages. (AP/Ismail Gokmen)
3 / 8
Officials said 25 people were killed in coastal areas in Turkey’s west, while two teenagers — a boy and a girl — died on the Greek island of Samos after a wall collapsed on them. (AP/Ismail Gokmen)
4 / 8
At least 20 buildings in Izmir were destroyed, authorities said, and the rescue work was taking place as hundreds of aftershocks hit the area. (AP/Ismail Gokmen)
5 / 8
The leaders of Turkey and Greece — caught up in a bitter dispute over exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean — spoke by phone late on Friday. (AP /Ismail Gokmen)
6 / 8
A strong earthquake struck Friday in the Aegean Sea between the Turkish coast and the Greek island of Samos, collapsing buildings in the city of Izmir in western Turkey, and officials said at least six people were killed and scores were injured.(AP/Ismail Gokmen)
7 / 8
Rescue workers carry a wounded person saved from the debris of a collapsed building, in Izmir, Turkey, Friday, Oct. 30, 2020. (AP/Ismail Gokmen)
8 / 8
Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. (AP/Ismail Gokmen)
Short Url

https://arab.news/2uesh

Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

Turkish rescue workers search for survivors in quake; death toll rises to 27

  • Officials said 25 people were killed in coastal areas in Turkey and two teenagers died on the Greek island of Samos
  • At least 20 buildings in Izmir were destroyed, authorities said, and the rescue work was taking place as hundreds of aftershocks hit the area
Updated 30 sec ago
Reuters

ANKARA: Rescue workers in western Turkish city of Izmir searched through rubble for survivors on Saturday after a powerful earthquake hit the Aegean Sea on Friday, as the death toll rose to 27.
Officials said 25 people were killed in coastal areas in Turkey’s west, while two teenagers — a boy and a girl — died on the Greek island of Samos after a wall collapsed on them.
At least 20 buildings in Izmir were destroyed, authorities said, and the rescue work was taking place as hundreds of aftershocks hit the area.
Television images and videos showed delicate work to rescue people from under the rubble. In central Izmir, rescuers were seeking to save a mother and her four children from the remains of a building.
Search and rescue operations were complete in eight buildings, while operations continued in nine locations, officials said.
At least 804 people were injured in Turkey, the country’s disaster agency said. The area had been hit by some 470 aftershocks it said.
The leaders of Turkey and Greece — caught up in a bitter dispute over exploration rights in the eastern Mediterranean — spoke by phone late on Friday.
In a rare show of warmth between the two countries, Turkish and Greek leaders exchanged solidarity messages.
“I just called President (Tayyip Erdogan) to offer my condolences for the tragic loss of life from the earthquake that struck both our countries. Whatever our differences, these are times when our people need to stand together,” Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis tweeted.
Erdogan responded in a tweet:
“I offer my condolences to all of Greece on behalf of myself and the Turkish people. Turkey, too, is always ready to help Greece heal its wounds. That two neighbors show solidarity in difficult times is more valuable than many things in life.”
Turkey is crossed by fault lines and is prone to earthquakes. Cooperation between the two countries after a devastating earthquake in 1999 led to a period of warmer ties between them.

Topics: Turkey Greece earthquake natural disasters

Related

Update
World
22 dead, buildings collapse as major quake hits Turkey, Greece
World
France tells Turkey it won’t give in to ‘intimidation attempts’

Over 3 million virus cases reported in Mideast

Labourers, wearing protective face masks, disinfect the front of restaurant in Dubai's marina on March 16, 2020. (AFP)
Updated 31 October 2020
AP

Over 3 million virus cases reported in Mideast

  • Labourers, wearing protective face masks, disinfect the front of restaurant in Dubai's marina on March 16, 2020
Updated 31 October 2020
AP

DUBAI: The number of reported coronavirus cases has gone over 3 million in the Middle East, an Associated Press count showed on Friday, with the true number likely even higher.
Across the Mideast, there have been over 75,000 deaths attributed to the virus by health authorities, the AP count relying on reported figures by individual countries shows.
There have been 2.5 million recoveries from the virus causing the COVID-19 illness.
In the Mideast, the hardest-hit nation remains Iran, which served as the initial epicenter of the virus in the region. In Iran alone, authorities say there have been over 600,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with some 477,000 recoveries and 34,000 deaths. Yet even those numbers are believed to be low, Iranian officials say.

NUMBER

Deaths have been reported in the Middle East region due to the coronavirus, according to health authorities.

In some war-torn nations, it remains difficult to know the scope of the pandemic as well. In Yemen for instance, it’s believed that the vast majority of the country’s cases have gone undiagnosed and untreated, and health workers have said only those who are near death are usually brought to hospitals.

Topics: Coronavirus

Related

Middle-East
Leader of banned charity seeks asylum from Turkey amid Macron-Erdogan row
World
Middle East leaders join world in condemnation of deadly France attack

Latest updates

Armenia PM asks Putin to start talks on providing security amid Karabakh conflict
Turkish rescue workers search for survivors in quake; death toll rises to 27
Sri Lanka returns illegal waste to Britain after court order
US passes 9 million coronavirus cases as infections spike
WATCH: Car ploughs through Grand Mosque courtyard in Makkah, crashes into door

Search form

Print Edition
Read pdf version Subscribe now
© 2020 SAUDI RESEARCH & PUBLISHING COMPANY, All Rights Reserved And subject to Terms of Use Agreement.