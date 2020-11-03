You are here

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed receives trial coronavirus vaccine

Updated 03 November 2020
Arab News

UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed receives trial coronavirus vaccine

  The vice president of the United Arab Emirates posted an image on twitter
  In September, the UAE issued emergency approval for the COVID-19 vaccine for frontline healthcare workers
Updated 03 November 2020
Arab News

DUBAI: UAE Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum received the trial coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday.
The vice president of the United Arab Emirates posted an image on twitter with a caption saying “while receiving the COVID-19 vaccine today. We wish everyone safety and great health, and we are proud of our teams who have worked relentlessly to make the vaccine available in the UAE. The future will always be better in the UAE.”

Earlier last month, the country’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al-Nahyan has also received the trial coronavirus vaccine.
Al-Nahyan tweeted an image of himself receiving the trial vaccine with a caption saying “corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life.”
In September, the UAE issued emergency approval for the trial COVID-19 vaccine for frontline healthcare workers.
“The vaccine will be available to our first line of defense heroes who are at the highest risk of contracting the virus,” the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority said.
The vaccine is compatible with the country’s laws, the country’s Minister of Health and Prevention Abdul Rahman Al-Owais, who was also the first to receive a vaccine, said.
It’s effective and has resulted in a “strong response” by generated antibodies in trial volunteers, the health minister said.

Topics: Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum UAE United Arab Emirates

Volunteers want Christians to return to Mosul, where Daesh once ruled

Updated 51 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

Volunteers want Christians to return to Mosul, where Daesh once ruled

  The Syriac Catholic church, dating from the mid-1800s, was looted by Daesh after it invaded Mosul in 2014
  The militants were finally driven out of Iraq's second largest city in 2017
Updated 51 min 39 sec ago
Reuters

MOSUL: Young volunteers have been clearing dust and debris from St. Thomas church in Mosul, as the Iraqi city occupied by Daesh militants seeks to sweep away the horrors of a brutal three-year rule and welcome back members of minority faiths.
The Syriac Catholic church, dating from the mid-1800s, was looted by the hard-line extremist movement after it invaded Mosul in 2014 and has been abandoned ever since. The militants were finally driven out of Iraq’s second largest city in 2017.


“This is a message to say ‘Come back, Mosul is not complete without you’,” said Mohammed Essam, co-founder of a local volunteer group, after a day of cleaning rubble and dirt from the floors of the church and the courtyard outside.
There are still reminders of Daesh’s occupation.
The words “Land of the Caliphate” are painted in Arabic script on one wall, a reference to the group’s ambition of carving out its own territory across the Middle East.
Until the fall of Saddam Hussein in 2003, about 45,000 Christians lived in Mosul, Father Raed Adel, in charge of the city’s Syriac Catholic churches, told Reuters.
Their numbers kept dwindling, and the Christians who were left fled the area when Daesh fighters took over in June, 2014.
Essam remained and witnessed atrocities committed against religious minorities by the militants


“We want to change the perception people in the region and beyond have about Mosul,” he explained. “We want to say that Christians belong here. That they have a rich history here.”
Since the liberation, the “Sawaed Al-Museliya” (Arms of Mosul) volunteer group has provided community services including emergency food support and raising funds for rebuilding homes belonging to the city’s poorest residents.
By clearing up the church, they want to support the local Christian community’s efforts to restore damaged properties and also reassure Christians who fled.
“Even though they left, we are committed to take care of them and of their places of worship,” Essam said.
On the other side of the city, Father Adel holds a Sunday service in Mosul’s main operating church of Bishara.


“Since the city was liberated from Daesh, there is a new mentality among people originally from Mosul, including Muslims. This encourages the return of Christians, even though it is a modest return. But it is a first step along a long path.”
Only about 50 Christian families have returned to live in the city so far, although more come to work or study each day, crossing from Iraq’s northern Kurdistan region where they found refuge in 2014, Father Adel said.
“Our youth are the hope of this city after it suffered so many difficulties and problems,” Father Adel said. “It was in a tunnel of darkness.”

Topics: Daesh Iraq Mosul Christians

