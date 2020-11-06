You are here

Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling attempts

(SPA/File)
Saudi security forces have foiled three attempts to smuggle banned drugs into the Kingdom, the Ministry of Interior said on Thursday.
The ministry said the total haul included nearly 2.5 million amphetamine tablets, and more than 1 ton of hashish.
Security forces managed to arrest 13 culprits, including seven Yemeni residents, five Saudis and one displaced person.
The spokesperson of the General Directorate for Narcotics Control said that the operations were carried out in Riyadh, Jeddah and Asir.

Topics: Saudi Arabia

Student volunteers guide pilgrims at Makkah's Grand Mosque

Updated 42 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

Student volunteers guide pilgrims at Makkah's Grand Mosque

Updated 42 min 54 sec ago
Arab News

MAKKAH: Eighty students from the Grand Mosque Institute have taken part in volunteer work at Makkah’s Grand Mosque following the gradual return of pilgrims and worshippers.
The students worked a combined total of 240 hours per day, or three hours per student, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
Supervised by the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques, volunteers guided worshippers and pilgrims toward prayer areas, and ensured social distancing in halls and corridors while performing Umrah.

Topics: Makkah

