Saudi authorities foil massive drug smuggling attempts

Saudi security forces have foiled three attempts to smuggle banned drugs into the Kingdom, the Ministry of Interior said on Thursday.

The ministry said the total haul included nearly 2.5 million amphetamine tablets, and more than 1 ton of hashish.

Security forces managed to arrest 13 culprits, including seven Yemeni residents, five Saudis and one displaced person.

The spokesperson of the General Directorate for Narcotics Control said that the operations were carried out in Riyadh, Jeddah and Asir.