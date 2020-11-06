You are here

Pop-culture highlights from across the region

Majaz is a Bahraini folk-fusion band. (Supplied)
  From an Egyptian Cannes winner to an online alternative-music festival, via an Arab vampire movie
Museland




Desertfish is an electronic act. (Supplied)

Sound & Fiction

The Bahrain-based music label Museland is organizing a month-long music festival running throughout November, which it is billing a “first of its kind” for the region.

The festival — Sound & Fiction — launched last year featuring live performances, talks and workshops. This year’s edition will include all of those, but online.

“We wanted to build on the reaction we got last year, which was centered on the idea of sustaining an engaged community and encouraging a more collaborative approach in music, on all levels — not just making it, but sharing it, promoting it, performing it,” Museland founder Ali Al-Saeed told Arab News. “Taking the concept online makes a lot of sense, not just due to circumstance, but in the spirit of our objective. 




Ali Al-Saeed is the founder of Museland. (Supplied)

“It’s been extremely difficult, as it was, to try and establish an interest and demand for niche music, for something more grounded in an alternative approach to music (in the region),” he continued. “To, in essence, reclaim music as an art form instead of a product. Often, it seemed to me that the community has been neglected across the region, as emphasis on creating an industry is amplified further. I’m hoping that Sound & Fiction can help push the underground, the independent, the alternative and experimental forward, because I believe that’s where the more challenging and exciting music comes from.”

Artists performing at the festival include veteran Bahraini prog-rock outfit Osiris, Emirati singer-songwriter Hamdan Al-Abri, UAE-based dream-pop band WYWY, Bahrain-based trio Doyoureallylikeit?, Kuwaiti-American group Kuwaisiana, Bahraini folk-fusion band Majaz, and electronic acts Kayan, Tarik Omar, and Desertfish.

Every week a show featuring three or four artists will be livestreamed and free to view. Further details are available at www.soundandfiction.me.

Sameh Alaa




The 32-year-old director’s 15-minute movie tells the story of a man called Adam facing a tough journey to be reunited with his true love after 82 days of separation. (Getty)

‘I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face’

Alaa became the first Egyptian filmmaker to win the prestigious Cannes Film Festival’s Palme d’Or prize for his short film “I Am Afraid to Forget Your Face.” It was the first time in 50 years that an Egyptian film had even been selected for the festival’s Official Short Film Competition. Cannes was cancelled this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic but ran a three-day mini-festival at the end of October, during which the Short Film Competition was completed.

The 32-year-old director’s 15-minute movie tells the story of a man called Adam facing a tough journey to be reunited with his true love after 82 days of separation. It stars Seif Eldin Hemida and Nourhan Ali Abdelazez.

The Assembly




Twenty-five UAE-based artists and creatives aged between 18 and 24 will have new works showing at the event. (Supplied)

Jameel Art Center Takeover (to Nov 16)

UAE-based artist collective The Assembly has taken over Jameel Arts Center in Dubai for two weeks (ending Nov. 16) and is staging “curated interventions and public programming addressing the chosen theme of ‘Reassigning Value.’”

Twenty-five UAE-based artists and creatives aged between 18 and 24 will have new works showing at the event.

“We believe that the works selected are part of a collective breakthrough; a recalibration of what it means to move and act in the world, maintain identity and shoulder adversity,” the collective announced in a press release.

Rami Yasin




“Bloodline” is the “first Arabic-language vampire horror.” (Supplied)

‘Bloodline’

MBC, whose Shahid VIP service is exclusively streaming “Bloodline,” is billing Rami Yasin’s film as the “first Arabic-language vampire horror.” With two big-name stars on board (Nelly Karim and Dhafer L’Abidine) hopes are high for this movie — which Yasin describes in a press release as “a dream project” — in a genre that has not, traditionally, been a success in the region.

Karim and L’Abidine play Lamia and Nader, parents to twin boys, one of whom is left comatose following an accident. Following an “unorthodox plan” hatched by his parents, the boy is brought back to consciousness, but soon begins to display some unsettling new behavior.

Lazzy Lung




Lazzy Lung is a Lebanese alt-rock band. (YouTube)

‘Younger Years’

To coincide with the 10-year anniversary of their debut album “Strange Places,” Lebanese alt-rock band Lazzy Lung recently dropped a new video of a live performance for Patch Bey Sessions of “Younger Years” — a track taken from their third LP, 2019’s “Swim The Tide.”

Speaking to Arab News on the release of that album a year ago, frontman Allan Chaaraoui (the only permanent member of the band), described the track as “a tip of the hat to all those who’ve had some kind of involvement with (Lazzy Lung). It’s like, ‘Yeah, it was messed up. But it was fun while it lasted.’”

Inside 'Paranormal,' Netflix's new Arabic series

  The creator and stars of the Egyptian drama on adapting a beloved literary series for the small screen
DUBAI: In 1993, Egyptian filmmaker Amr Salama, then just 11 years old, decided that — for the first time in his life — he was going to read a book for fun. It was written by famed Egyptian author Ahmed Khaled Tawfik, part of his 81-book series “Ma Wara’a Al Tabiei,” and told the story of a hapless hematologist named Dr. Refaat Ismaeil and his interactions with the world of the supernatural. Salama’s life would never be the same.

Tawfik’s novels helped Salama discover his love of storytelling, and it is a gift he’s never forgotten. Becoming an acclaimed storyteller in his own right, helming acclaimed films including “Asmaa” (2011) and “Sheikh Jackson” (2017), Salama made it his mission to bring the beloved book series to the small screen, toiling obsessively behind the scenes to bring “Paranormal,” as it’s called in English, to life.

“I was basically carrying the show on my back,” Salama tells Arab News. “I reached out to Dr. Tawfik and got the rights from him. I went around trying to convince different networks and buyers to buy the show.”

“Paranormal” is directed by Egyptian filmmaker Amr Salama. (Supplied)

Salama and his producing partner and founder of Film Clinic, Mohamed Hefzy, brought the idea to Netflix, which at the time was looking to start producing original content in the Arab world. The two wanted to do it properly, making a world-class series with the budget Tawfik’s great work deserved. Netflix agreed and, after two years of work, “Paranormal” has become a reality.

“We wanted to make this fantastic book series into a TV drama, and we had no idea how to do it. The market was not ready for such a production,” says Hefzy. “(Netflix coming on board) really was the beginning of making the dream come true. It's been a very long journey, but I think worth the wait because we learned a lot. This is a show that we could not have made earlier because just there's no way that we could have done something of that magnitude, in terms of production execution, challenges, and the freedom to risk so much on the idea. No Arab broadcaster or streaming service would have taken such a risk on a property of such size and that budget and with a genre which is untested in Arab drama and Egyptian drama.”

Rather than try to update the series to a modern setting, Salama and his team painstakingly recreated the Cairo of the 1960s — replicating everything from the fashion, the contemporary language, and the very streets themselves.

Amr Salama and his producing partner and founder of Film Clinic, Mohamed Hefzy, brought the idea to Netflix. (Supplied)

“I had a visual plan and a particular mood that I wanted to create. It was very hectic, and there was huge attention to detail,” Salama says. “Each department in the show (put in a) great effort. Cairo is a dynamic city that seems to transform every month. Ninety percent of the accessories that were used in the show our production designer Ali Hossam Ali had to create himself. We also spent a lot of time watching Sixties movies to be able to translate their way of speaking, how they greeted each other or said goodnight. Sometimes even one word can make a difference. It was a journey, but we were able to execute everything that we imagined for the show.”

Salama also leaned on Emirati filmmaker Majid Al-Ansari, who helmed the acclaimed 2015 film “Zinzana,” with the two splitting the load behind the camera.

“One of the blessings of this show was meeting Majid Al-Ansari. I had already seen ‘Zinzana’ and when we first were introduced to each other we found that we have a similar movie taste. It was a match made in heaven. When Majid first came to Egypt, he knew that there would be a difference in culture, but he adapted very quickly in just a matter of days. It was an amazing experience. He’s an amazing human being. Artistically, he added a lot to the project,” says Salama.

To play the lead role of Refaat Ismaeil, Salama selected Egyptian comedy actor Ahmed Amin. (Supplied)

Choosing how to present Tawfik’s beloved books not only to devoted fans, but also to new audiences from across the world was just as tough a task. Even selecting which books of the 81 to pull from was overwhelming. Salama chose to not attempt to be all things to all people, instead focusing on living up to the expectations of the one fan who he’s been trying to please the longest — the 11-year-old boy who first fell in love with Tawfik’s world.

“The biggest variable was my personal love for particular stories, and which ones still linger in my mind until today,” Salama says. “And since this will hopefully get to people across the world, we wanted to choose stories that are more authentically Egyptian and tied to our culture. They might be more challenging to execute, but we were effectively able to do it. In the end, the novels are already there and whoever wants to read them can read them. What I’m giving them is my own personal vision as a producer, director, and artist. That translation might appeal to some people but not to others. That’s why you have to be very true to yourself about the vision that you have.”

To play the lead role of Refaat Ismaeil, Salama selected Egyptian comedy actor Ahmed Amin, renowned for his viral videos and award-winning TV show “Al Plateau.” While “Paranormal” is a step in a completely different direction for Amin, the character is one he has dreamed of playing since he was a boy, and one he put a lot of pressure on himself to play well.

Salama and his team painstakingly recreated the Cairo of the 1960s — replicating everything from the fashion, the contemporary language, and the very streets themselves. (Supplied)

“I have loved this character since I was 13 years old,” Amin tells Arab News. “The most paranormal thing that happened to me is that I was actually able to portray him when I reached the age of 40, similar to the age of the character. I felt like I had a huge responsibility towards the readers and towards the Netflix audience and towards drama itself.”

For Razanne Jammal, the British-Lebanese actress who plays Maggie Mckillop — Ismaeil’s schoolmate-turned-colleague and love interest  — the pressure that each of them put on themselves to bring this iconic series to life paid off, and translated into the most rewarding experience of her career.

“I've never in my life been on a set that was so harmonious. There were as many women as men; it was a very cooperative spirit. Everybody was helping each other, and everybody was so passionate. It was so important to us that our hard work comes across on screen,” says Jammal.

While Tawfik sadly passed away in 2018 at the age of only 55, the cast and crew of “Paranormal” — some of his biggest fans — have done all they can to do justice to his legacy. Now, as the show debuts on Netflix, audiences around the world will finally discover the world he created.   

