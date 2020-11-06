You are here

Protester killed in southern Iraq as tensions flare again

A soldier burns motorcycles that belong to protesters while security forces prevent anti-government protesters from setting up sit in tents in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP)
Security forces prevent anti-government protesters from setting up sit in tents in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP)
Security forces prevent anti-government protesters from setting up sit in tents in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP)
Security forces prevent anti-government protesters from setting up sit in tents in Basra, Iraq, Friday, Nov. 6, 2020. (AP)
  • Dozens of young Iraqis were seen running away in panic after the shots were fired in Basra
  • The slain protester was identified as Omar Al-Thiabi, a 29-year-old unemployed Iraqi
BASRA: Iraqi security forces opened fire during clashes with hundreds of protesters in the southern city of Basra on Friday, killing one demonstrator and wounding several others as tensions flared once again, hospital officials said.
The clashes erupted after some of the protesters tried to set up tents in a public square, a week after similar, previously erected protest tents in Basra and Baghdad had been removed.
Dozens of young Iraqis were seen running away in panic after the shots were fired in Basra. The slain protester was identified as Omar Al-Thiabi, a 29-year-old unemployed Iraqi.
Last Saturday, Iraqi forces cleared out sit-in tents from Baghdad’s central Tahrir Square that had been the epicenter of anti-government mass protests that erupted last year. They also removed tents in Basra’s Bahriya Square and in other southern cities that have seen major protests throughout the past year.
The removal of the tents has led to tensions and protesters in Basra have been trying to erect them again, holding demonstrations in the city for the past three days. They are also demanding the sacking of the governor and an investigation into previous killings of protesters.
The hospital officials said seven protesters were wounded in Friday’s clashes. They spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations.
More than 500 people were killed during the months-long protest movement that began in October 2019 in Baghdad and across the mainly Shiite south, many of them demonstrators shot by Iraqi security forces.
Despite reaching unprecedented numbers in late 2019 and successfully mounting pressure on the country’s elites, the anti-government protests have been largely dormant in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. Activists also blamed the drop in numbers on a violent crackdown by Iraqi security forces and militia groups, as well as kidnappings and targeted assassinations.

Eight Syrian ministers added to EU sanctions list

  • With the additions, the crisis in Syria has put 288 people and 70 entities under EU sanctions
  • The decision by the EU’s 27 member countries bans the ministers from traveling to Europe and will see their assets frozen
BRUSSELS: The EU on Friday added eight ministers from the new Syrian government formed in August to its sanctions blacklist for their role in President Bashar Assad’s violent repression of civilians.
The decision by the EU’s 27 member countries bans the ministers from traveling to Europe and will see their assets frozen.
The EU’s official journal on Friday added the names of the ministers of oil and mineral resources, industry, health, agriculture and three ministers of state.
The ministers of finance, justice, trade, transport, culture, education and water resources had already been added on October 16.
The new government of Prime Minister Hussein Arnous, who has been on this list since 2014, is the fifth to be formed in Syria since the beginning of the conflict in 2011.
With the additions, the crisis in Syria has put 288 people and 70 entities under EU sanctions.
EU sanctions have been in force against the Assad regime since December 2011 and are subject to annual review.
The Syrian conflict erupted in early 2011 when Assad’s forces staged a brutal crackdown on anti-government protests, sparking violence that has since claimed hundreds of thousands of lives.
After nine years of war, Assad controls some 70 percent of Syrian territory.

