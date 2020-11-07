What We Are Reading Today: Apollo’s Arrow

You are here

Author: Nicholas A. Christakis

Apollo’s Arrow offers a riveting account of the impact of the coronavirus pandemic as it swept through American society in 2020, and of how the recovery will unfold in the coming years.
“Featuring new, provocative arguments and vivid examples ranging across medicine, history, sociology, epidemiology, data science, and genetics, Apollo’s Arrow envisions what happens when the great force of a deadly germ meets the enduring reality of our evolved social nature,” said a review in goodreads.com.
“This is a piercing and scientifically grounded look at the emergence of the coronavirus pandemic and how it will change the way we live — this year’s must-must-read.” it added.
“It is still too early to know,” Christakis writes, how the COIVD-19 virus might mutate.
“It is indeed early, and many more books will offer to help us understand the pandemic. But Apollo’s Arrow is a good start,” said David Quammen in a review for The New York Times.
Quammen says Apollo’s Arrow “is a useful contribution to this initial wave of Covid books, sensible and comprehensive, intelligent and well sourced, albeit a little programmatic and dull.”

