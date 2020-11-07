Dubai Fitness Challenge: Follow these UAE-based influencers to get inspired

In honor of the Dubai Fitness Challenge, an annual month-long celebration of fitness and wellness, we round up some UAE-based fitness influencers and athletes to follow on social media.

Manal Rostom







Instagram/@manirostom



Hailing from Egypt, the Nike ambassador has broken her fair share of glass ceilings. The athlete and fitness influencer often takes to social media to encourage young women to be more active.

Jessica Olie







Instagram/@jessicaolie





The South African Dubai-based yogi has garnered a following of 885,000 fans on Instagram, who flock to her page for inspiration.

Salma Ismail







Instagram/@salmasroutine



The Egyptian fitness guru is a Nike ambassador and training coach who opened up her own gym in Dubai.

Shadia Bseiso







Instagram/@shadiabseiso



Hailing from Jordan, the athlete is a TV presenter-turned-professional-wrestler. In 2017, she became the first Arab female wrestler to sign a contract with WWE.

Nadine du Toit







Instagram/@glorygirlfit



A South African life and fitness coach based in Dubai, the social media star has appeared on the cover of a number of international lifestyle and fitness magazines, including Women’s Health Daily.

Carly Neave







Instagram/@carlyneave



The Dubai-based fitness aficionado runs both the blog and Instagram account Lean Living Girl, where she shares workout tips, healthy recipes and more.