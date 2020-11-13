Musk questions coronavirus tests, saying they gave opposite results on same day

You are here

Elon Musk said he received several different results from COVID-19 tests. (File/AFP)
Updated 13 November 2020
Reuters

  • Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration said it was alerting clinical laboratory staff and health care providers that false positive results can occur with COVID-19 antigen tests
  • Musk, who took rapid antigen tests on Thursday, said he was also awaiting results from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from different labs
Tesla Inc. Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk questioned the accuracy of COVID-19 tests on Thursday after claiming that results showed he tested positive twice and then negative twice all on the same day.
“Something extremely bogus is going on. Was tested for covid four times today. Two tests came back negative, two came back positive. Same machine, same test, same nurse. Rapid antigen test from BD,” Musk said in a tweet, possibly referring to Becton Dickinson and Co’s rapid antigen test.
Musk, who took rapid antigen tests on Thursday, said he was also awaiting results from polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests from different labs.
When asked by a Twitter user if he showed any symptoms, Musk said he had symptoms of a “typical cold.”
“Nothing unusual so far,” Musk added.
Becton Dickinson, which is one of the major suppliers of COVID-19 antigen tests, said in September it was investigating reports from US nursing homes that its rapid coronavirus testing equipment was producing false-positive results.
Earlier this month, the US Food and Drug Administration said it was alerting clinical laboratory staff and health care providers that false positive results can occur with COVID-19 antigen tests.
Musk had previously criticized coronavirus-related restrictions and lockdowns, referring to those as “fascist” and an infringement on individual liberty.
Becton Dickinson did not respond to a request for comment late on Thursday.

BERLIN: Eleven German men have been charged with belonging to a far-right terror organization on allegations they were planning deadly attacks on Muslims to create unrest and eventually overthrow the German government, prosecutors said Friday.
Federal prosecutors said eight of the men, led by Werner S. and Tony E., formed the “Group S” organization during a meeting in September 2019. Three others were accused of joining later, and a twelfth suspect was charged with supporting the group.
Seven of the suspects also face weapons violation charges in Stuttgart state court.
No last names were given for the suspects in line with German privacy laws.
According to prosecutors, to “shake the state and the social order” of Germany to eventually overthrow the government, the group plotted to bring about “conditions similar to civil war” by attacking mosques and killing or injuring the largest number of Muslims possible.
The group also considered using force against political opponents, prosecutors said.
Officials allege the group met multiple times in private locations to discuss their plans, and that Werner S. trained others to shoot a pistol. Meetings were coordinated over chat apps and by telephone.
In an effort to raise 50,000 euros ($59,000) for more firearms, all group members but one, who couldn't for financial reasons, agreed to contribute four-figure sums to the cause. It was not clear how much money was eventually raised.
The men were all detained during raids on Feb. 14 and all except for one are still in custody.
Another suspect detained that day died while in detention, prosecutors said.

